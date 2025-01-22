Top 10 First Basemen in Major League Baseball for 2025
Some of the game's brightest stars line the top of the first base charts, including an MLB The Show cover star and 2024's World Series MVP.
The first base position has been one that has produced some of the most prolific hitters in MLB history.
From Triple Crown winners like Lou Gehrig and Miguel Cabrera; to some of the games most prolific power hitters like Albert Pujols and Jim Thome; to perennial All-Stars like Eddie Murray and Jeff Bagwell, the first base bag has graced countless amounts of Cooperstown (and future Cooperstown) royalty.
Looking at 2025, despite a year where top-level production might have seemed down at the position compared to years past, some of the league’s finest bats call first base home.
From former MVPs like Bryce Harper and Freddie Freeman; to perennial Gold Glovers like Christian Walker; to annual 40+ HR threats like Matt Olson and Pete Alonso, the trend of sporting some of the league’s finest positional players continues at first.
**NOTE: These positional rankings are created by ordering the average score from each of our six voters. For the first base group, ranked the players 1-15, with anyone outside of their individual top 15 being given a score of 20.**
Honorable Mentions: Michael Busch (CHC), Vinnie Pasquantino (KC), Carlos Santana (CLE), Paul Goldschmidt (NYY)
The list of notable names that just missed the top 10 cut this season features a variety of players at different stages in their careers.
Busch finally got his big break in the majors after being dealt to north side of Chicago last winter. He made the most of the opportunity too, laying the foundation for a solid big league career that’s worth getting excited about if your Cubs fan. A 119 wRC+ with 21 HR, 65 RBI and .775 OPS makes the 27-year-old one of MLB’s better up-and-coming names at the position.
If we’re talking about up-and-coming talent, look no further than Kansas City’s Pasquantino. The 27-year-old put together an extremely solid 2024 campaign where he nearly eclipsed 100 RBI (97 RBI) while ranking top five in all of baseball in in-zone contact rates (5th at 94.3%) and top 10 in strikeout rates (T-7th at 12.8%). It’s been injuries though that have held back the Royals first baseman, as 2024 marked yet another year that he missed a month or more of regular season action.
Then moving to some veteran names, Santana turned back the clock a bit to his original Cleveland days in his age-38 season. After bouncing from team to team from 2020-2023, he posted a wRC+ total no higher than 102 or an fWAR total no higher than 1.5 in that span. However in 150 games in Minnesota in 2024, Santana put up a 114 wRC+ and 3.0 fWAR, showing he will still be a valuable addition in his return to Cleveland in 2025.
Then there’s the 2022 NL MVP Goldschmidt, who got off to a dreadful start to the 2024 season posting a first-half 87 wRC+ and .664 OPS. However, he looked closer to his MVP caliber form in the later months of the season, posting a second 120 wRC+ and near .800 OPS (.799), giving the New York Yankees a name to finally be excited about again at first.
10. Triston Casas (Boston Red Sox)
2024 Stats: 63 G, .241/.337/.462, 13 HR, 32 RBI, 12.3% BB%, 119 wRC+, 0.6 fWAR
Triston Casas demonstrated the abilities that give him such a bright projected future at the major league level.
In 63 games in 2024, the 25-year-old slugger showcased his immense power hitting abilities, belting 13 HR with a .462 SLG, while also posting a strong hard-hit rate of 45.2% and a excellent barrel rate of 13.3%.
Casas pairs his powerful bat with an excellent eye and disciplined approach at the plate. He posted a walk rate of 12.3% last season, ranking him within the top 20 hitters in MLB with at least 200 plate appearances (T-16th), while also chasing pitches only 23.1% of the time.
The big sticking point that drives Casas lower on this list in playing time at this point. After a 132- game season in 2023, he only managed to appear in 63 games in 2024 after missing nearly four months with a rib strain.
Should he stay healthy in 2025 and do what he’s done at the big level up to this point, he’s as poised as anyone to rise up this list in a year’s time.
9. Yandy Díaz (Tampa Bay Rays)
2024 Stats: 145 G, .281/.341/.414, 31 2B, 14 HR, 65 RBI, 15.3% K%, 120 wRC+, 1.9 fWAR
While it may not have been the 145 or 163 wRC+ season he had in 2022 and 2023, the 2024 campaign was yet another excellent one for Yandy Díaz, as he’s further established himself as one of the leagues most established offensive forces.
Díaz continued to be one of MLB’s most prolific contact hitters while sporting an equally strong sense of discipline at the plate.
The 2024 season marked the third consecutive year in which he posted an average above .280. His expected metrics fared well league-wide also, as he sported an 88th percentile xBA.
Then from the plate discipline standpoint, Díaz’s 15.3% K-rate ranked in the 86th percentile of league hitters, while his chase and whiff rates placed him in the 88th and 97th percentile of MLB respectively.
The stark 43 point drop in wRC+, 3.1 decline in fWAR and 177 point dip in OPS from 2023 to 2024 is big reason as to why Díaz falls lower on this top 10 list, as he’ll look to recapture his All-Star form again in 2025.
8. Josh Naylor (Arizona Diamondbacks)
2024 Stats: 152 G, .243/.320/.456, 31 HR, 108 RBI, 16.6% K%, 118 wRC+, 2.3 fWAR
Moving to a player that did make an All-Star appearance in 2024, Josh Naylor was one of MLB’s top run producers in 2024, as he enters 2025 on the back of a 30+ HR and 100+ RBI season.
While it may have been a career year for Naylor when it came to many counting stats, he dropped off from the .308 AVG and .842 OPS hitter he was in 2023, posting just a .243 AVG and .776 OPS in last season.
These decreases subsequently saw Naylor dip from a great 127 wRC+ bat to just a good 118 wRC+ one, nothing to scoff at by any means but not nearly as prolific as he was just a year prior.
He was however an above average hitter when it came to avoiding punch outs, as his 16.6% K-rate placed him in 80th percentile of the league.
He may not be the two-way force that Walker might have been, but Naylor will certainly be welcomed addition for the departing Walker in an Arizona lineup that was one of the league’s best offenses in 2024.
7. Willson Contreras (St. Louis Cardinals)
2024 Stats: 84 G, .262/.380/.468, 15 HR, 36 RBI, 12.6% BB%, 140 wRC+, 2.6 fWAR
Now we move to a newcomer on this list with now former catcher Willson Contreras, after it was announced that the Cardinals would be transitioning him to first base for 2025.
Despite an injury-ridden season in 2024, Contreras was arguably St. Louis’ best hitter when he was on the field.
His 140 wRC+ marked a career high for the 32-year-old, while his 2.6 fWAR was just 0.1 below his 2023 total and he accomplished that in 41 less games.
He’ll strikeout lot, with a K-rate falling in the 20th percentile of league hitters, but he pairs that with an excellent ability to coax out the free pass, as his walk rate fell in the 97th percentile last season.
Contreras is a perennial 20+ HR threat, and had he not hit the IL last year he would’ve likely reached that mark for the fifth time in the last six seasons.
He’s a shoe-in to be one of the bright spots on a retooling Cardinals roster in 2025.
6. Christian Walker (Houston Astros)
2024 Stats: 130 G, .251/.335/.468, 26 HR, 84 RBI, 10.0% BB%, 119 wRC+, 3.0 fWAR
Christian Walker is the best two-way player on this list as he pairs above average offense with world-class defense.
Since a poor season at the plate in 2021 (88 wRC+ and .696 OPS), Walker has posted three consecutive seasons with wRC+ totals at 119 or higher with 800+ OPS clips.
He’s also a perennial 30+ HR and 90+ RBI threat that pairs that power and run production with a strong ability to draw walks, with a BB% at 10.0% last season.
From the defensive side of the ball, there’s been no one better at the position in the last three seasons than Walker. He leads all MLB first baseman in DRS (33) and OAA (39) in that time span, resulting in three consecutive NL Gold Gloves.
After the Astros struggled to get production from first base on either side of the ball, Walker will be a welcomed addition to the defending AL West champs.
5. Pete Alonso (Free Agent)
2024 Stats: 162 G, .240/.329/.459, 31 2B, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 10.1% BB%, 122 wRC+, 2.1 fWAR
Since taking the league by storm in his rookie season back in 2019 – when he belted 53 HR, drove in 120 RBI, while sporting a .941 OPS and a 144 wRC+ – Alonso has been a bill of consistency at the plate.
He’s posted wRC+ totals at 120 or higher with OPS totals above .780 in each of his six big league campaigns.
Other than the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, the 30-year-old has hit no less than 34 HR, 88 RBI while posting at least 2.1 fWAR.
Despite what was down year for him in many aspects this past season, Alonso countered a dip in HR, RBI and OPS with a 23 point rise in AVG, an 11 point jump in OBP, a leap back to a walk rate over 10% and even a one point jump in wRC+.
He was one of just two first baseman and four major leaguers to appear in all 162 games in 2024, which makes him a immense asset for whoever ends up landing him in free agency.
4. Matt Olson (Atlanta Braves)
2024 Stats: 162 G, .247/.333/.457, 37 2B, 29 HR, 98 RBI, 10.4% BB%, 117 wRC+, 2.6 fWAR
Alongside Alonso in the games played department is Matt Olson, as after 162 games played this year the 30-year-old has now appeared in every game over the past three regular seasons.
Now after a 54 HR, 139 RBI and 161 wRC+ season that saw him finish fourth in 2023 NL MVP voting, Olson’s 2024 campaign paled in comparison.
That being said, his “down year” last season was largely due to the poor first-half he had, where he posted a 97 wRC+ an .714 OPS.
After a 144 wRC+ and near .900 OPS (.896) in the second half though, Olson was able to put forth solid season overall.
He’s now managed to produce four straight seasons with a wRC+ at 115 or higher, an OPS at .790 or greater and 90+ RBI.
After his second-half rebound, Olson’s entering 2025 on a high note, making it easy to see him return to his usual form.
3. Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers)
2024 Stats: 147 G, .282/.378/.476, 35 2B, 22 HR, 89 RBI, 9-11 SB, 12.2% BB%, 15.7% K%, 137 wRC+, 4.0 fWAR
Now we move into the consensus top three who, based on how our voters’ individual rankings played out, are arguably interchangeable.
At 35-years-old, the former NL MVP Freddie Freeman has been one of the league’s most consistently dominant hitters for most of his career.
Since 2013, Freeman has posted a 130 wRC+ or greater with an .840 OPS or greater in each season.
He’s a perfect mix of contact, power and plate discipline as a perennial .300 hitter and 20+ HR threat with the ability to post double digit walk rates.
What drops him third between the “big three” is simply the fact he dropped off a bit in the 2024 regular season compared to his 2022 and 2023 seasons, dipping under 140 wRC+ and .900 OPS for the first time since 2021.
However coming off a World Series MVP performance, would anyone be surprised if Freeman takes top spot this time next year?
2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays)
2024 Stats: 159 G, .323/.396/.544, 44 2B, 30 HR, 103 RBI, 10.3% BB%, 13.8% K%, 165 wRC+, 5.5 fWAR
In 2024, did we witness the return of the MVP-caliber Vladdy in that we came to know and love back in 2021?
After finishing runner-up to Shohei Ohtani in 2021 AL MVP voting, Guerrero posted two consecutive seasons that were largely disappointing in comparison.
However in 2024, Guerrero put up his first 5.0+ fWAR, 160+ wRC+ and .900+ OPS season since 2021.
This season he led all MLB first baseman in fWAR, wRC+, OPS, SLG, OBP and doubles, while finishing top three in RBI and strikeout rate, top five in HR and top 10 in walk rate.
After now seeing an equal amount of elite seasons as we’ve seen just good seasons in the past four years, the question becomes: which Vladdy is the real Vladdy?
Regardless of the answer to this question though, he’s set himself up for a nice payday, whether it be an extension from the Blue Jays or in free agency next winter, barring anything catastrophic.
1. Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies)
2024 Stats: 145 G, .285/.373/.525, 42 2B, 30 HR, 87 RBI, 7-11 SB, 12.0% BB%, 145 wRC+, 5.2 fWAR
That leaves just one now: the two-time MVP Bryce Harper.
While Guerrero may’ve bested Harper in many categories and had an overall better 2024 campaign, it’s the consistent dominance that places Harper over him and atop our top 10 list.
Since 2017, Harper has posted a wRC+ above 120 and an OPS above .880. In that eight season span, Harper ranks seventh in all of baseball in both of these major statistical categories.
We’ve also see Harper return to the high average hitter he was back in the days of his first MVP in the late 2010s of late, with .285+ AVG seasons in each of the last four campaigns.
After his first season of relative full-health this past year, Harper was able to return to the 30+ HR and 80+ RBI threat that we saw in his best seasons, the last of which was his recent MVP season in 2021.
He’s the safest bet to be one of the most feared hitters and difficult outs in all of baseball on this list, making him more than worthy of taking the top spot in our rankings.