Top 10 First Basemen in Major League Baseball for 2025

**NOTE: These positional rankings are created by ordering the average score from each of our six voters. For the first base group, ranked the players 1-15, with anyone outside of their individual top 15 being given a score of 20.**

The list of notable names that just missed the top 10 cut this season features a variety of players at different stages in their careers.

Busch finally got his big break in the majors after being dealt to north side of Chicago last winter. He made the most of the opportunity too, laying the foundation for a solid big league career that’s worth getting excited about if your Cubs fan. A 119 wRC+ with 21 HR, 65 RBI and .775 OPS makes the 27-year-old one of MLB’s better up-and-coming names at the position.

If we’re talking about up-and-coming talent, look no further than Kansas City’s Pasquantino. The 27-year-old put together an extremely solid 2024 campaign where he nearly eclipsed 100 RBI (97 RBI) while ranking top five in all of baseball in in-zone contact rates (5th at 94.3%) and top 10 in strikeout rates (T-7th at 12.8%). It’s been injuries though that have held back the Royals first baseman, as 2024 marked yet another year that he missed a month or more of regular season action.

Then moving to some veteran names, Santana turned back the clock a bit to his original Cleveland days in his age-38 season. After bouncing from team to team from 2020-2023, he posted a wRC+ total no higher than 102 or an fWAR total no higher than 1.5 in that span. However in 150 games in Minnesota in 2024, Santana put up a 114 wRC+ and 3.0 fWAR, showing he will still be a valuable addition in his return to Cleveland in 2025.

Then there’s the 2022 NL MVP Goldschmidt, who got off to a dreadful start to the 2024 season posting a first-half 87 wRC+ and .664 OPS. However, he looked closer to his MVP caliber form in the later months of the season, posting a second 120 wRC+ and near .800 OPS (.799), giving the New York Yankees a name to finally be excited about again at first.