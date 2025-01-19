The Nationals Need James Wood to Become Their Best Player

The Nationals have a decent enough starting rotation returning this season, especially after cutting the one piece of dead weight in veteran Patrick Corbin. And though they non-tendered their All-Star closer in Kyle Finnegan, they brought in an effective reliever in Jorge Lopez to replace him.

Speaking of replacements, Washington was also able to upgrade a big weak spot on offense. They moved on from Joey Gallo, who batted an unsightly .161 with a .613 OPS in 2024, and replaced him with Nathaniel Lowe, who has a career .272 average and .789 OPS in six MLB seasons.

The biggest reason for optimism, though, is the youth. The Nationals have been stockpiling young talent since they got a haul back from their trade of Juan Soto to the Padres in 2022 and parlayed poor records into high draft picks. Now that youth movement is starting to hit the majors.

Washington has seen multiple top prospects make their MLB debuts over the last couple of seasons. One highly anticipated debut that was made just last year was that of outfielder James Wood.

Wood, the team’s top prospect to end the 2023 season according to MLB Pipeline, debuted on July 1 and made a quick impact, collecting his first multi-hit outing in the third game of his career and his first homer and multi-RBI outing in his sixth game.

At just 21 years old for most of the year, Wood finished his inaugural season with a .264 average and .781 OPS with 13 doubles, four triples, and nine homers in 79 games. And if the Nationals truly want to take that huge leap in 2025, he might be the biggest key to them actually doing so.