Top 10 Third Basemen in Major League Baseball for 2025

Honorable Mentions: Junior Caminero (TBR), Royce Lewis (MIN), Nolan Arenado (STL), Max Muncy (LAD)

You’ll likely be hard pressed to find a honorable mentions list this star-studded, but that’s indicative as to how stellar the third base position is in today’s MLB.

As a former Just Baseball No. 1 overall prospect, Junior Caminero might have the most rising potential of anyone mentioned in these rankings. However, for the time being it’s the more average outputs over a limited major league sample size that keeps him outside of the top 10. That being said, if he can showcase some of that potential that saw him hit for a 156 wRC+ in the minors in 2023, it wouldn’t be a shock whatsoever to see him firmly within the top 10 in a year’s time.

Speaking of former top-tier prospect pedigree, as a former No. 1 overall draft pick Royce Lewis has as much skill as anyone listed here. However, injuries have held him to just 605 plate appearances over the past three MLB seasons. When he’s on the field he’s an elite power threat at the plate, the question is, though: will he ever be healthy enough to string together a full season?

The six-time NL Platinum Glove Award winner Nolan Arenado continues to be one of the league’s premier defenders at third base, posting top five totals in both DRS (T-5th at 6) and OAA (3rd at 9) at the position in 2024. However, while his defense remains strong he’s far from the MVP caliber hitter he was just two years ago. This past season a 102 wRC+ for the 33-year-old Arenado marked his second consecutive year below a 110 wRC+, after finishing as an NL MVP finalist with a 149 wRC+ in 2022.

While he may have missed over three months with an oblique strain, Max Muncy still managed to put together an excellent 136 wRC+ season in 2024. That being said, Muncy’s offensive profile is limited compared to others at the position, on the account he’s a three true outcome hitter. He’s always a threat to hit 30+ HR, he’ll walk at 15.0% clip every season, but he’ll also strikeout around 25.0% of the time resulting in very low batting averages that can flirt with the Mendoza Line.

10. Jordan Westburg, Baltimore Orioles

Finkelstein Morgenstern Treuden Appel Leighton McMullen RANK: 11 RANK: 9 RANK: 9 RANK: 11 RANK: 11 RANK: 11

2024 Stats: 107 G, .264/.312/.481, 18 HR, 63 RBI, 125 wRC+, 2.8 fWAR