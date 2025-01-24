Wyatt Langford Will Continue His Quest To Become a Star in 2025

Grant isn’t the only one that feels this way. Let’s take a quick look back at Langford’s 2024 campaign and dive into why 2025 is likely to be even better.

Langford’s 2024 Numbers Were Better Than Some Realize

After absolutely scorching the pitching in Arizona during spring training, Langford forced his way onto the Opening Day roster. Many people were ready to give the young Flordia native the AL Rookie of the Year Award before the season even began.

Well, as many rookies quickly find out, there is a vast difference between spring training, when pitchers are getting stretched out and working on things, as opposed to the regular season when they are legit trying to get you out. Langford struggled out of the gate in 2024.

If it wasn’t for his speed (which is in the 98th percentile according to Baseball Savant) and his ability to leg out infield singles, his struggles early in 2024 would have been even greater. In his first 31 games, Langford hit a putrid .224/.295/.293 with only one home run, and it didn’t even leave the yard as it was an of the inside-the-park variety.

After injuring his right hamstring in early May, Langford had to sit out for the next three and a half weeks. Realistically, that probably wasn’t a bad thing. It allowed the rookie to sit back and reflect on how things were going and make any mental or physical adjustments that might have been needed.

When he returned from injury, the numbers he was posting were still not off the charts, but he did seem much more comfortable at the plate. Over the next 77 games, Langford slashed .247/.315/.396, hit seven home runs, scored 36 runs, had 43 RBI, and swiped 11 bags. Not too shabby for a rookie.