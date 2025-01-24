Wyatt Langford Will Continue His Quest To Become a Star in 2025
Langford finished off his rookie campaign with a bang. Will he be able to take that momentum and parlay it into an electric 2025 season?
Heading into the 2024 season, expectations were sky-high for the Texas Rangers and their rookie phenom, Wyatt Langford. Unfortunately, the results on the field didn’t meet the promise. Texas failed to make the playoffs as defending champions, and Langford finished seventh in the American League for the Rookie of the Year.
Although Langford’s rookie performance came up short of expectations, there are still many reasons for baseball fans to be excited about the young outfielder. So much so that a copious amount of people within the game feel like he is destined to have a real breakout campaign in 2025.
There is a certain amount of wishful thinking and optimism that surrounds the game’s biggest prospects. For Langford, those positive takes seem to be much more realistic as opposed to just wishful thinking.
Earlier this week on Foul Territory, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News had this to say about Langford:”I’m fairly confident that Wyatt Langford is an everyday star ready to ascend to a higher level this year.”
Grant isn’t the only one that feels this way. Let’s take a quick look back at Langford’s 2024 campaign and dive into why 2025 is likely to be even better.
Langford’s 2024 Numbers Were Better Than Some Realize
After absolutely scorching the pitching in Arizona during spring training, Langford forced his way onto the Opening Day roster. Many people were ready to give the young Flordia native the AL Rookie of the Year Award before the season even began.
Well, as many rookies quickly find out, there is a vast difference between spring training, when pitchers are getting stretched out and working on things, as opposed to the regular season when they are legit trying to get you out. Langford struggled out of the gate in 2024.
If it wasn’t for his speed (which is in the 98th percentile according to Baseball Savant) and his ability to leg out infield singles, his struggles early in 2024 would have been even greater. In his first 31 games, Langford hit a putrid .224/.295/.293 with only one home run, and it didn’t even leave the yard as it was an of the inside-the-park variety.
After injuring his right hamstring in early May, Langford had to sit out for the next three and a half weeks. Realistically, that probably wasn’t a bad thing. It allowed the rookie to sit back and reflect on how things were going and make any mental or physical adjustments that might have been needed.
When he returned from injury, the numbers he was posting were still not off the charts, but he did seem much more comfortable at the plate. Over the next 77 games, Langford slashed .247/.315/.396, hit seven home runs, scored 36 runs, had 43 RBI, and swiped 11 bags. Not too shabby for a rookie.
AL Rookie and Player of the Month
Saving his best body of work for the final month of the season, Langford put on a clinic in September. Reminiscent of his spring training numbers, he was not only hot but one of the best players in baseball.
In his last 26 games of the 2024 season, Langford hit .300/.386/.610, smashed eight home runs, scored 25 runs (second in MLB to Ohtani’s 27), had 20 RBI, and stole seven bases.
That Herculean effort in September netted Langford not only AL Rookie of the Month honors but also AL Player of the Month honors as well.
Some people might have missed out on his historic month, as the Rangers were out of the playoffs and football had started. But for anyone that was still paying attention, it was proof enough that this kid was not just good, but special.
When you compile the numbers for the entire season, it was not a bad year for Langford at all. It did come up short of the extremely high forecast. But all in all, it was solid.
For the season, Langford hit .253/.325/.415, knocked 16 home runs, scored 74 runs, had 74 RBI, and stole 19 bases while getting caught stealing only 3 times.
Langford’s 3.9 bWAR was tops for AL rookies. Despite this fact, he was not a finalist (and, as referenced earlier, finished seventh) for the AL Rookie of the Year. A snub if you ask me. He might have missed out on that award, but the future is just as bright — or brighter — for the young Rangers outfielder.
Season Full of Highlights
What was missing during the first part of last season for Langford was the basic production and stat lines. While he was struggling to put us baseline numbers, he wasn’t lacking in moments to shine.
After struggling to hit that elusive first home run, it finally came in Arlington in front of the home fans while facing the Reds. But what they didn’t realize is that his first home run was going to be an inside-the-parker. As Langford slid into home, you could see a weight being lifted off of him. His smile heading back to the dugout was infectious.
Then on the last day of June, in Baltimore, Langford would put his name in the record books yet again, this time by hitting for the cycle. Needing a home run to finish it off, Langford didn’t miss when he came up in the eighth inning. Big-time players deliver in the big moments and he did just that.
In getting his hot month of September off to a fantastic start, Langford hit a walk-off grand slam to take down the eventual AL pennant-winning Yankees. Taking Clay Holmes deep to left field not only won the game, but in doing so, Langford became the first Rangers rookie to hit a walk-off grand slam in franchise history.
Langford joined Jackie Robinson as the only other player in history to hit an in-the-park home run, hit for the cycle, and smash a walk-off grand slam in the same season. Robinson amassed his feat back in 1948.
Throw in another grand slam, two defensive plays that robbed opponents of home runs, and numerous other instances where Langford’s wheels, power, and baseball savvy shined, and it is easy to see why Rangers fans are stoked about the now just 23-year-old.
2025 Outlook for Wyatt Langford
With the well-documented offensive struggles that the Rangers had last year, Langford’s numbers don’t seem quite so bad. The majority of the guys around him were either hurt or floundering. He ended up being thrust into the middle of the order; he had a pretty equal split game-wise between the third to seventh spots in the lineup, with another six games coming from the two-hole.
The offense as a whole should be much better this year, and that will no doubt help Langford. Pair that with his fever-hot performance at the end of last season, and it should be a recipe for success in 2025.
Last year, the Rangers could have kept Langford in Triple-A Round Rock, but that wouldn’t have served him nearly as well as what he went through in Arlington. Getting in the fight and seeing what to expect on a day-in and day-out basis was a growing experience that will serve him well this year and beyond.
There is no better learning than on-the-job training. With his first full pro season under his belt, there is little doubt that he will do even better in 2025.
Mature Above His Years
Defensively, Langford played well in both left field and center field. With a healthy Evan Carter coming back and Leody Taveras still on the roster, it looks like Langford will be patrolling left field for the majority of the upcoming season. He has expressed comfort with either position and is up for wherever Bruce Bochy wants to use him.
Look for Langford to be hitting consistently in the top third of the lineup this season. The majority of his at-bats will likely come hitting behind Corey Seager. I can’t think of a better way to get pitching to hit than batting behind one of the best in the game.
Heading into this season, the expectations are high yet again for the Rangers and their offense. A key factor in getting the desired results is going to be the output that they get from Langford. The kid has the legs to not only steal bases but to beat out infield singles. He also has the foundation, both physically and mentally, to help him carry a team.
Throughout the early season struggles of 2024, Langford never wavered. There was zero sign of him backing off or being overwhelmed. He is a quiet leader that lets his play speak for itself. Other than the occasional wry smile, it was hard to tell if he was crushing it or slumping. That will serve him well in his quest to be an MLB star.