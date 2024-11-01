The Trade That Won the Dodgers the World Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions, thanks in no small part to this trade deadline move that helped take them over the top.
The 2024 MLB season is officially in the books, and the Los Angeles Dodgers have prevailed as world champions.
The Dodgers went through a gauntlet to return to the mountaintop this postseason. After taking out a San Diego Padres team that had World Series aspirations in the NLDS, the Dodgers took care of the red-hot New York Mets before handling the New York Yankees to clinch their eighth World Series title.
It truly took a team effort from everybody on their postseason roster to earn that achievement.
Whether it was the superstars carrying them to victory with some monumental swings, or the supporting cast stepping up and becoming the X-factor in a ballgame, the Dodgers proved that they were the best and most complete team in Major League Baseball when all was said and done.
The Trade That Helped the Dodgers Win It All
The Dodgers went through their fair share of adversity this season. Considering the myriad of injuries they had to fight through, some trade deadline moves were going to be necessary if they wanted to be sure their roster was capable of making a run to the World Series.
The Dodgers were one of the most active buyers at the deadline, and there was one move in particular that ended up paying enormous dividends this season.
Back on July 28, the Dodgers were a part of a three-team trade that brought in two key pieces for their World Series run:
|Los Angeles Dodgers Receive:
|Chicago White Sox Receive:
|St. Louis Cardinals Receive
|INF Tommy Edman
|INF Miguel Vargas
|RHP Erick Fedde
|RHP Michael Kopech
|INF Jeral Perez
|OF Tommy Pham
|RHP Oliver Gonzalez
|INF Alexander Albertus
At the time of the trade, there was no denying this was a much-needed move for the Dodgers. Michael Kopech was a very talented arm in need of a fresh start, and Tommy Edman was a valuable utility player who could contribute at multiple positions of need for a battered and bruised Dodgers lineup.
What wasn’t so clear, however, was just how important of a role those two players would have in helping the Dodgers return to glory.
Michael Kopech: A Significant Bullpen Addition Down the Stretch
We’ll start with Kopech, who had a turnaround as good as anyone this season. Los Angeles has built a reputation for helping pitchers unlock a new level once they put on a Dodgers uniform, and Kopech was the latest example of that.
The flamethrowing righty had an up-and-down career with the Chicago White Sox. At points, he looked like the next dominant starter to anchor their rotation. He also had stretches of immense struggles, specifically in the long ball department, and poor command of his arsenal greatly limited his efficiency on the mound.
The talent was certainly there, but it was clear Kopech was never going to reach his potential with the White Sox.
Prior to coming over to Los Angeles this season, Kopech was pitching to the tune of a 4.74 ERA to go with a WHIP of 1.35 in 43.2 innings out of the bullpen for Chicago.
Per usual, he was generating plenty of whiffs and strikeouts, but his subpar command was a lingering issue. Even after moving to the bullpen, Kopech was struggling to perform on the mound.
However, as was just alluded to, Kopech kicked it into another gear after joining the Dodgers. During the regular season, Kopech made 24 relief appearances for the Dodgers and only allowed 10 walks, nine hits, and three runs in 24 innings.
That was good for a 1.13 ERA to go with a WHIP south of 0.80. Needless to say, the improvements were unmistakable.
|White Sox 2024
|Dodgers 2024
|K%: 30.8%
|K%: 33.0%
|BB%: 12.6%
|BB%: 11.4%
|BA / xBA: .222 / .204
|BA / xBA: .118 / .176
|SLG / xSLG: .380 / .385
|SLG / xSLG: .197 / .284
|wOBA / xWOBA: .316 / .311
|wOBA / xWOBA: .194 / .252
|Whiff%: 30.6%
|Whiff%: 37.6%
After switching clubhouses, Kopech boosted his strikeout rate while dropping his walk rate. On top of maintaining his impressive swing-and-miss metrics, Kopech was also inducing lots of very weak contact. Right from the get-go, it was clear Kopech was going to play an integral role for this Dodgers ‘pen down the stretch.
His addition to the bullpen not only brought another element of depth, but he also proved to be a capable top-flight closer, racking up six saves in his short Dodgers tenure. His impact was evident from the day he made his Dodgers debut on July 31.
From that point forward, among Dodgers relievers (min 10 IP), Kopech ranked third in fWAR (0.6); second in WHIP (0.79); second in appearances (24); second in innings pitched (24.0); second in ERA (1.13); first in strikeouts (29); first in saves (6); tied for first in holds (8); and first in opponents’ batting average (.118).
Not only did he provide immediate value and help the Dodgers claim the top seed in the National League, but Kopech would continue to leave his mark during a historic postseason run for Los Angeles.
A Key Piece in the Dodgers’ World Series Run
Kopech emerged as one of the Dodgers’ premier high-leverage arms after the trade deadline, and they continued to lean upon him as such in the playoffs.
In the 2024 postseason, Kopech made nine relief appearances, which was the second most among Dodgers relievers. In his eight innings out of the ‘pen, Kopech allowed just four hits and two runs while fanning nine batters. He also recorded three holds, which was tied for the most on the team.
With the Dodgers being without three key bullpen arms in Alex Vesia, Brusdar Graterol, and Evan Phillips at points this postseason, having Kopech to turn to in high-leverage situations was a total difference maker for this bullpen. He was thrown into crucial situations on multiple occasions this October, and he answered the call in a big way.
The term “change of scenery candidate” gets thrown around often in baseball, but there may be no better example of one than Michael Kopech.
Kopech went from being on the worst team in MLB history to the gold standard of organizations. A change of that significance can unlock a new level for a player, especially one of Kopech’s talents, and that’s exactly what it did for the 28-year-old.
He was a low-risk, high-reward acquisition back in July, and Kopech ascended to become one of the Dodgers’ top-tier relief options in just a couple of months. Now a world champion, Kopech has solidified himself as a cornerstone piece of this bullpen heading into his final year of arbitration next season.
Tommy Edman: The Most Unlikely NLCS MVP
The other key player the Dodgers received in that three-team deal was versatile utilityman, Tommy Edman.
For years, Edman had a valuable role for the St. Louis Cardinals, playing Gold Glove-caliber defense at multiple positions while providing sufficient offensive production.
However, at the time of the trade, Edman had yet to play in 2024 due to a right wrist sprain. What’s more, his contract was up after the 2025 season, and he wasn’t in the future plans for the Cardinals. They wanted to capitalize on whatever value he had left, and the Dodgers saw an opportunity to get a player who could fill their roster needs perfectly.
Edman didn’t have nearly the same regular season impact that Kopech had, however, as it took it a bit longer for Edman to get settled in a Dodgers uniform.
He made his season debut with Los Angeles on August 19. He played 37 games in the regular season, making 22 starts in center field and 13 starts at shortstop. Over that stretch, he slashed .237/.294/.417 for a .711 OPS and a 98 wRC+.
However, he managed to improve his numbers as the season progressed, and his power stroke came alive once the calendar turned to September. That was the difference maker for Edman and the Dodgers, and he would eventually carry that offensive momentum all the way to the World Series.
|August 2024
|September 2024
|Postseason 2024
|PA: 42
|PA: 111
|PA: 67
|BA: .275
|BA: .222
|BA: .328
|OBP: .286
|OBP: .297
|OBP: .354
|SLG: .350
|SLG: .444
|SLG: .508
|OPS: .636
|OPS: .741
|OPS: .862
|wRC+: 75
|wRC+: 107
|wRC+: 139
|K%: 16.7%
|K%: 20.7%
|K%: 14.9%
|BB%: 2.4%
|BB%: 9.0%
|BB%: 4.5%
Certainly the Dodgers’ superstars played big roles in their World Series run, but in some instances, it was the impressive performance from the supporting cast that helped take this team over the top.
Edman was one of those players who contributed in the margins, and his offensive explosion in the NLCS helped propel the Dodgers over the Mets.
In that series, Edman went 11-for-27 (.407) while launching three doubles and a homer to drive in 11 runs, ending the series with an OPS north of 1.000. He won the NLCS MVP Award thanks to that impressive performance, and he made his fair share of contributions in the Fall Classic as well.
Edman ended the World Series having gone 5-for-17 (.294) with three walks, two stolen bases, two doubles, and a home run. That was good for a 174 wRC+, which was second on the team only behind World Series MVP Freddie Freeman.
Overall, among Dodgers hitters this postseason, Edman finished first in batting average (.328). He was second in OPS (.862), wOBA (.368), and wRC+ (139), behind only Mookie Betts. It’s an incredible story, and it was an offensive outburst for Edman that not many saw coming.
The Dodgers executed this year’s trade deadline as well as anybody. They made all the right moves, whether it was bringing in Jack Flaherty to anchor the starting rotation or improving their roster within the margins with the additions of Tommy Edman and Michael Kopech.
Not only did the Dodgers identify the correct trade targets that could help them reach the mountaintop, but they were able to get the most out of their acquisitions as well.
While it wasn’t the flashiest of trades, the addition of Kopech and Edman to this roster played an essential role in the Dodgers hoisting the Commissioner’s Trophy come season’s end.