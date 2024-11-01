The Trade That Won the Dodgers the World Series

The 2024 MLB season is officially in the books, and the Los Angeles Dodgers have prevailed as world champions.

The Dodgers went through a gauntlet to return to the mountaintop this postseason. After taking out a San Diego Padres team that had World Series aspirations in the NLDS, the Dodgers took care of the red-hot New York Mets before handling the New York Yankees to clinch their eighth World Series title.

It truly took a team effort from everybody on their postseason roster to earn that achievement.

Whether it was the superstars carrying them to victory with some monumental swings, or the supporting cast stepping up and becoming the X-factor in a ballgame, the Dodgers proved that they were the best and most complete team in Major League Baseball when all was said and done.