The 2025 MLB Tokyo Series: Everything You Need To Know

Here is a rundown of every key detail you’ll want to know about the upcoming MLB Tokyo Series 2025.

Who Is Playing in the MLB Tokyo Series?

The Cubs and Dodgers will open the MLB regular season with a two-game set at the Tokyo Dome. Before that, however, they will each play two exhibition games against a pair of teams from Nippon Professional Baseball: the Yomiuri Giants and the Hanshin Tigers.

The Giants play in the Bunkyō ward of Tokyo; the Tokyo Dome is their home stadium. They are the oldest team in NPB, with a record 22 Japan Series titles.

The Tigers have played their home games at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya since their inception in 1936. They have a long-held rivalry with the Giants, although the Tigers have not had nearly as much historical success. They have only won the Japan Series twice.

In 2023, the Tigers won the Japan Series for the second time in franchise history, while the Giants failed to make the Climax Series entirely.

This past year, however, the Giants finished ahead of the Tigers in the regular season by 3.5 games, claiming their 39th Central League pennant. Yet, both teams were upset in the Climax Series by the third-place Yokohama DeNA BayStars, who went on to win the 2024 Japan Series.