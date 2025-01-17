What’s the Current State of the Detroit Tigers Rotation?

Rewind to roughly one year ago. The Tigers had added Jack Flaherty and Kenta Maeda to a rotation with Tarik Skubal, an emerging Reese Olson, and former first round picks Casey Mize and Matt Manning. The talk throughout spring training was focused on which arm was the odd man out showing how deep their rotation looked…on paper.

By the end of the season the Tigers had coined the term “pitching chaos” due to their lack of starters leading to what could only be described as, well, chaos. While the results were surprisingly good, you could not rely on that strategy over the course of 162 games, and the Tigers know that.

Despite having a Cy Young in the rotation, starting pitching was a clear need this winter. Scott Harris identified, and signed, a veteran pitcher looking to reclaim his form in Alex Cobb.

Cobb, 37, comes with 13 years of experience but was limited to only three starts in 2024 due to injury. The type of project and challenge the Tigers have shown they are not scared of.