The Yankees Are Starting 2025 at an Early Disadvantage

After getting so close to championship No. 28, the goal was of course to make another run at it this season. Sure, that can be a little hard when you lose an all-world outfielder in Juan Soto, your leadoff hitter to end the year in Gleyber Torres, and your closer in Clay Holmes, among others.

But the Yankees also made moves to offset their losses. They traded for one of the best closers in the league in Devin Williams, brought in two former NL MVPs in Cody Bellinger (trade) and Paul Goldschmidt (free agent), and also signed one of the top starting pitchers on the free agent market in Max Fried.

Under normal circumstances, the Yankees hype train would be full steam ahead for the upcoming season. But right now, it’s more about how far behind the rest of the pack New York might be starting.

With injuries piling up, the Yankees are starting the 2025 season at an early disadvantage.

With every day that passes, another player on the Yankees seems to get bitten by the injury bug, with each new ailment seemingly more brutal than the last. Currently, RosterResource projects that eight players will start the season on the injured list.

The pitching staff has so far been hit much harder than the position player group. However, the injuries to the latter group happen to be big ones for New York.

Infielder DJ LeMahieu, who was limited to just 67 games last season due to foot and hip injuries, is already on the shelf. In just his second at-bat of the spring, the 36-year-old strained his calf, which will cause him to miss at least a couple of weeks.