Boston Red Sox Land Garrett Crochet in Blockbuster Trade

Crochet’s Fit with the Red Sox

While they didn’t make the postseason in 2024, the Red Sox entered this winter clearly ready to make moves and enter the contention tier of teams in the American League.

Boston also features one of, if not the best, offensive farm systems in the entire sport. They were tied for the most Top-100 prospects on Just Baseball’s Final Top 100 Prospects list with all six prospects being hitters.

The clear need for the Red Sox, though, was a rotation that very much lacked top-end arms. While Tanner Houck had a huge season, Kutter Crawford is a quality starter, and Brayan Bello has shown elite flashes, this team did not have a true ace.

Insert: Garrett Crochet. Despite a lack of experience starting, Crochet was one of the most impressive arms in baseball in 2024 in his first season starting. He finished the season with a 3.58 ERA, 2.69 FIP, 4.7 fWAR, and 208 strikeouts across 146 innings pitched for the White Sox.

He instantly becomes the ace in Boston as someone who could’ve had an even better season as evidenced by the expected numbers. The Red Sox now have their ace and with two years left of arbitration at what will be an extremely affordable rate.

It’s worth noting that the Red Sox were able to retain their top three prospects in Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell, who all figure to be part of their 2025 roster at some point.