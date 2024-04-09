The Royals Will Go as Far as Their Rotation Will Take Them

If you pegged the Kansas City Royals as a sleeper team in 2024, you may have been onto something.

Less than two weeks into the club’s regular season slate, one positional group has made an early impression: the starting rotation.

There’s a lot to like about Kansas City’s starters in the early going, including their 1.60 ERA, which ranks second in all of baseball behind only the upstart Boston Red Sox. Opponents are also hitting just .167 against Royals starting pitching, which leads the sport.

But perhaps the most impressive development so far? The unit’s 62 innings pitched through 10 games, averaging out to over six innings per start.