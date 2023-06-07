Is Freddie Freeman the Best Hitter in Baseball?

His 2015 wrist injury would continue to cause Freeman problems during the offseason, which doesn’t come as a surprise due to how important wrist flexibility is for a smooth swing like Freeman’s. The wrist injury would be the source of his sluggish start to the 2016 season, however, putting the pieces back together was no problem for Freeman finishing the season with a .302/.400/.569 slash line and a 6.6 WAR.

Through his first six seasons, Freeman had a .289/.374/.485 slash line earning a spot on Canada’s national team which participated in the World Baseball Classic in 2017. Despite being born in California, both of Freeman’s parents have Canadian citizenship allowing him to play for Team Canada.

He won his first Gold Glove in 2018, along with his third All-Star game appearance and second career season playing all 162 games. He lead the league in hits and doubles that year hitting over .300 for his third-straight season while barreling 23 home runs and driving in 98.

In his final two seasons with the Braves, Freeman won the MVP during the shortened 2020 season and then was finally about to hoist the World Series Trophy in 2021. Unfortunately that would be his last moment for the Braves, as he went on to sign a six-year $162 million dollar contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers creating a super team in LA with Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and many other stars.

It’s a challenge to find a spot in Freeman’s career where he plateaued or showed signs of regression because he simply just doesn’t stop hitting the ball. The time has come where when someone asks you who are your top five hitters in baseball, Freddie Freeman should be one of the first names you mention.

Freddie Freeman is batting .455 (35-for-77) with 18 extra-base hits and 21 RBI during his 19-game hit streak. pic.twitter.com/df5nYMM1nf — MLB (@MLB) May 31, 2023

The most impressive part of Freeman’s games is his hands during his swing. To me, every kid playing baseball should watch this clip above which displays perfectly how to get your hands inside a baseball and shoot it the other way. His ability to get inside a 94 MPH fastball and backspin it over the left-center field fence is what makes him such a dangerous hitter.