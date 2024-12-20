Houston Astros Sign Christian Walker to a Three-year Deal

Last Friday, the Houston Astros made their first big move of the offseason and addressed the hole they had at third base when they acquired Isaac Paredes from the Chicago Cubs in the Kyle Tucker blockbuster trade.

Now, just a week later, they addressed their need at the opposite corner of the infield by agreeing to a three-year, $60 million contract with veteran first baseman Christian Walker, according to MLB insiders Robert Murray and Ken Rosenthal.

The 33-year-old Walker, who spent the last eight seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, marks the first major free agent first base domino to fall this offseason, as we now await deals for Pete Alonso, Carlos Santana and Paul Goldschmidt.

At the plate in 2024 Walker put together another solid season, hitting 26 HR and 84 RBI with a .251/.335/.468 slash line as well a 119 wRC+ and a 3.0 fWAR.