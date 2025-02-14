Top 20 Relief Pitchers for the 2025 MLB Season

In 19.2 innings across 17 appearances from that point onwards, he posted a 0.92 ERA, a 0.76 WHIP, and a .145 AVG against with 10 saves.

Looking at 2024 in its entirety again, Walker’s success came from having no real weakness.

From a strikeout perspective, he posted a 94th percentile K-rate (32.1%) and a 74th percentile whiff rate (28.6%).

From a control standpoint, he avoided issuing free passes to opposing hitters, posting a respectable 5.8% clip.

All the while he also limited quality contact against him to a high degree, ranking in the 98th percentile in hard-hit rate (30.2%), the 94th percentile in AVG exit velocity (86.4 mph) and the 81st percentile in barrel rate (6.0%).

He achieved all of this with a successful sinker/slider combination, where his sinker saw hitters post just a .201 AVG and .264 SLG against it, while his slider boasted a .157 AVG and .269 SLG against.

The fact that he’s yet to have a full year occupying the ninth inning at the major league level is a reason as to why he’s not amongst the league’s best closing arms on this list. However, he’s demonstrated all the required skills to be a prime candidate to rise on this list in next year’s rendition of it.

12. Justin Martínez (Arizona Diamondbacks)

2024 Stats: 64 G, 8 SV, 72.2 IP, 2.48 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 2.59 FIP, 11.3 K/9, 4.5 BB/9

Finkelstein Morgenstern Treuden Appel Leighton McMullen RANK: 12 RANK: 14 RANK: 12 RANK: 15 RANK: 12 RANK: 10

The next guy on our list is the 23-year-old Justin Martínez, who has some of the best stuff in all of baseball.

After not even making the Diamondbacks’ Opening Day roster in 2024, Martínez took the league by storm with a sub-2.50 ERA. This marked a stark contrast from the 10.0-inning cameo he had in ’23 where he posted a very inflated 12.60 ERA.

Strikeouts and the avoidance of hard contact were the recipe for success for the crafty righty.

Martínez sat in the 89th percentile in K-rate (29.5%) and the 96th percentile in whiff rate (34.5%) last season.

Then from a quality of contact standpoint, he ranked above the 94th percentile or higher in hard-hit rate, barrel rate, AVG exit velocity and groundball rate.

As I alluded to earlier, this was all on the back of one of the best pitch arsenals in all of baseball.

His primary sinker is blisteringly quick, averaging out at 100.2 mph. Pair that with a less utilized four-seam fastball that also reaches triple-digits and it’s easy to see why he’s ranked within the 100th percentile in fastball velocity.

Going back to sinker though, as fast as it runs, it’s also his kryptonite, as hitters managed to post a .325 AVG against it last season. That’s quite high for a pitch used more than 40% of the time.

He makes up for that though with a pair of elite secondary offerings in his splitter and his slider.

His splitter saw hitters manage just a .098 AVG and .122 SLG off it while inducing an astronomical 54.0% whiff rate. His slider also kept hitters at bay, with a .178 AVG, .289 SLG and a 45.1% whiff rate.

Looking to 2025, if Martínez can control his fastball a bit more and lower his walk rate from a 10th-percentile 11.7% mark, while still leaning on his stellar secondary offerings, there’s no reason to believe that he’s not a prime candidate to exceed expectations once again.

2024 Stats: 71 G, 34 SV, 71.0 IP, 3.80 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, .171 BAA, 3.50 FIP, 13.3 K/9, 3.2 BB/9

Finkelstein Morgenstern Treuden Appel Leighton McMullen RANK: 11 RANK: 11 RANK: 11 RANK: 13 RANK: 13 RANK: 12

Then there’s Josh Hader, who may’ve fallen from grace a bit from his top-end status in years past, but is still more than worthy of being a fixture in this Top 20 list.

Hader remained one of the top strikeout-geared relievers in baseball in 2024, with a 37.8% K-rate, a 40.5% whiff rate and a 33.4% chase rate.

He also managed to lower his WHIP in 2024, despite a hike in ERA, dipping below 1.00 for the first time since 2021.

His sinker/slider combination proved to be tough for hitters to generate anything against, as both saw AVG against clips under .200.

Where the concerns come into play is the quality of contact he induces when he’s not mowing hitters down.

Last season Hader fell in just the 49th percentile of league arms in hard-hit rate at 38.8%. Meanwhile posted some putrid marks in AVG Exit Velocity (25th percentile), barrel rate (ninth percentile) and groundball rate (second percentile).

This resulted in Hader becoming more susceptible to homers again, going from a 0.48 HR/9 total in 2023 and reverting back to more of the 1.44 HR/9 arm he was in 2022 after posting a 1.52 HR/9, his highest mark since 2019.

All of this looks worse when you also consider the fact that Hader is not strong at limiting the free pass, with yet another season with a walk rate of 9.0% or higher, his seventh in his eight big league campaigns.

Consistency was also an issue with Hader in 2024, as he’d have months like May at a 1.35 ERA or August at 0.68 ERA, but he’d also have months like April at a 7.45 ERA or September at a 6.75 ERA.

If he can revert back to his better quality of contact form and gain a little more consistency from month to month, then the Top 10 conversation could be a possibility come 2026.

2024 Stats: 66 G, 34 SV, 69.1 IP, 1.95 ERA, 0.74 WHIP, .156 BAA, 2.65 FIP, 8.8 K/9, 1.7 BB/9

Finkelstein Morgenstern Treuden Appel Leighton McMullen RANK: 9 RANK: 16 RANK: 8 RANK: 14 RANK: 8 RANK: 13

Now we move into the top half of our reliever rankings, meaning less nit-picking and more appreciating just why these are the 10 best relievers in baseball.

Who better to kick it all off with than the closer for a Braves team synonymous with great bullpens in recent years, Raisel Iglesias?

After posting sub-3.00 ERAs, sub-1.20 WHIPs and sub-.215 AVGs against in seven of his previous eight seasons entering 2024, he took things to a new level last season when he threw to a sub-2.00, sub-0.80 WHIP and a sub-.160 AVG against.

He struck hitters out over 26% of the time and paired that with even more impressive whiff and chase rates (31.5% and 37.1% respectively).

He doesn’t walk hitters much, only doing so 5.0% of the time, and he doesn’t surrender much quality contact at all, with 95th percentile marks or better in hard-hit rate, barrel rate and AVG exit velocity.

To add another feather to his cap, regardless of which pitch he threw from his fairly evenly split four-pitch-mix, odds are opponents weren’t hitting it. Each of his four offerings held AVG against totals below .180, and just one of his pitches saw a SLG above .300 (his four-seam fastball at .328).

With no holes to poke in his game and such a consistent track record of high-level production in relief, the 35-year-old is still more than worthy of a Top 10 spot, even as he presumably is on the back-nine of his MLB career.

2024 Stats: 72 G, 10 SV, 71.0 IP, 2.03 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, .181 BAA, 1.94 FIP, 12.0 K/9, 1.9 BB/9

Finkelstein Morgenstern Treuden Appel Leighton McMullen RANK: 10 RANK: 9 RANK: 10 RANK: 11 RANK: 10 RANK: 9

Griffin Jax went from really good, to flat-out great in 2024, following two very solid campaigns in 2022 and 2023 that put him on the map.

He elevated himself from a guy comfortably in the mid-to-low 3.00s in ERA, low 1.00s in WHIP and mid-to-low .200s in AVG against, to a low 2.00s ERA, sub-1.00 WHIP and sub-.200 BAA arm last season.

He raised his K-rate nearly 10%, going from a 24.8% clip to a 34.4% clip and paired that with insane 98th and 99th percentile rates in whiff% and chase% respectively.

He walked hitters just 5.4% of the time, down 1.5% from his 2023 mark, and did his best to keep whatever contact hitters managed to get off of him on the ground, with a groundball rate above 50.0% (52.1%).

While he did surrender higher hard-hit rates, barrel rates and AVG exit velocities, it didn’t coincide with a rise in HR/9, as that stat actually went down for him in 2024 from a 0.69 mark in ’23 to 0.51.

With Twins closer Jhoan Duran (who we’ll discuss momentarily) looking easier to solve than we’ve become accustomed to in recent years, Jax will inevitably have an even more critical role to play for the squad in 2025.

2024 Stats: 58 G, 23 SV, 54.1 IP, 3.64 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 2.85 FIP, 10.9 K/9, 2.5 BB/9

Finkelstein Morgenstern Treuden Appel Leighton McMullen RANK: 8 RANK: 7 RANK: 9 RANK: 7 RANK: 9 RANK: 6

I spoiled this one a bit already, but Jhoan Durán is next on our list, and despite some slightly worse numbers in certain areas in 2024, he still holds a firm place among the best bullpen arms in baseball.

While his ERA may’ve jumped into the mid-3.00s and his fastball looked more hittable – with a .296 AVG in ’24 compared to a .213 AVG in ’23 – many of his underlying metrics remained top-tier.

Even with a four percent drop in K-rate from 2023, his 28.9% posting still placed him within the 88th percentile of the league, paired with an even more impressive 93rd percentile whiff rate.

Durán also saw a notable decline in his walk rate, as he went from walking guys at a 9.8% mark, to reverting back to the BB% in and around 6.0%.

He was a master at avoiding barrels, only surrendering them at a 3.5% clip, which in turn resulted in a 99th percentile ground ball rate of 61.7%.

And while he may’ve seen more struggles with his fastball last year than in seasons past, his secondary pitches were more than adequate. His splitter reduced hitters to just a .238 AVG and a sub-.400 SLG, while his curveball went a third consecutive season under a .200 AVG.

Despite the rise in some surface-level numbers, the underlying metrics tell a story of an arm that is as strong as any elite MLB reliever.

7. Ryan Helsley (St. Louis Cardinals)

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Ryan Helsley #56 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on April 16, 2024 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 65 G, 49 SV, 66.1 IP, 2.04 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 2.41 FIP, 10.7 K/9, 3.1 BB/9

Finkelstein Morgenstern Treuden Appel Leighton McMullen RANK: 7 RANK: 5 RANK: 7 RANK: 6 RANK: 7 RANK: 8

Ryan Helsley certainly left the “saves-truthers” satisfied in 2024, leading the major leagues in saves at 49.

However, this past season was more than just saves for the 30-year-old righty, as he turned in yet another impressive stat line with some strong underlying metrics to go along with it.

His 2.04 ERA and 2.41 FIP marked the third straight campaign that he’s gone sub-2.50 in both stats, while his 1.10 WHIP and .206 AVG against constituted the highest marks he posted in the same three-year span.

Helsley remained one of the toughest relievers to touch last season, sitting within the 90th percentile rate or higher in strikeout, chase and whiff rates.

Opponents also found getting solid contact off of him a challenge, as his hard-hit rate sat in the upper quarter of league arms and he missed barrels at a 97th percentile clip.

He’s got an ideal pitch makeup for a reliever, with a seemingly untouchable slider (.171 AVG and 51.0% whiff rate) and a blistering fastball sitting at 99 mph comfortably. Then he can drop an intermittent curveball to throw hitters off (6.2% usage rate with .125 AVG and 47.1% whiff).

He could stand to keep the ball on the ground more often (37.2%), especially with a 32nd percentile AVG exit velocity. Walking less batters wouldn’t hurt either (8.6% BB%).

That being said though, he’s found immense success for three straight seasons now, showing his shortcomings aren’t debilitating in the slightest.

2024 Stats: 74 G, 75.1 IP, 1.91 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, .190 BAA, 1.40 FIP, 12.3 K/9, 2.0 BB/9

Finkelstein Morgenstern Treuden Appel Leighton McMullen RANK: 5 RANK: 10 RANK: 4 RANK: 10 RANK: 6 RANK: 5

Now we add a bit of Canadian contingency to the list with Cade Smith, fresh off as strong a rookie season as anyone could’ve imagined.

The 25-year-old right-hander went from a seemingly last-minute choice to break camp to a pivotal backend reliever for a Cleveland Guardians squad that was just a few wins away from a World Series appearance in 2024.

His sterling stat line, along with his major league-leading 2.7 fWAR amongst relief pitchers, resulted in a ninth-place finish in AL Cy Young voting and a fifth-place finish in AL Rookie of the Year voting.

Smith’s combination of a 35.6% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate truly makes him one of the toughest outs in the game with a K/BB rate of 6.06, the 10th best clip among all qualified major league relievers.

His outstanding ALDS performance against the Tigers was the prime example of this, as he struck 12 and walked just one in 6.1 innings of work.

He’s aided by the successful four-seam/splitter combo at the top of his three-pitch arsenal, accounting for nearly 90% of his pitches and both holding sub-.200 AVGs and sub-.300 SLGs.

While he’ll have to continue to put up performances like these moving forward to retain such high regard in the relief pitching community, a 97th percentile xERA of 2.55 and a 94th percentile xBA of .193 leaves a lot of hope that this wasn’t simply a “flash-in-the-pan” type season for Smith.

5. Tanner Scott (Los Angeles Dodgers)

2024 Stats: 72 G, 22 SV, 72.0 IP, 1.75 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, .175 BAA, 2.92 FIP, 10.5 K/9, 4.5 BB/9

Finkelstein Morgenstern Treuden Appel Leighton McMullen RANK: 6 RANK: 8 RANK: 6 RANK: 4 RANK: 4 RANK: 7

There’s no better way to describe Tanner Scott, other than one of the best relievers MLB has seen in the past two seasons.

His 2.04 combined ERA ranks fourth amongst qualified relievers and he’s accumulated the highest fWAR amongst his bullpen compatriots in that span.

Looking at the 2024 season in particular, it was a special year for the 30-year-old southpaw when you focus on that glimmering stat line.

His underlying metrics also tell the story though of his sheer dominance across the board.

He’s one of the best at avoiding hard contact, as his 27.5% hard-hit rate last season landed him in the 99th percentile of league arms, while his 4.7% barrel rate fell in the 92nd percentile and his 84.3 mph AVG exit velocity was in the 100th percentile.

That stands alongside his elite ability to sit hitters down, with an 86th percentile K-rate (28.6%), a 92nd percentile whiff rate (32.7%) and an 84th percentile chase rate (31.9%)

With relief pitching being so stuff-oriented, his four-seam fastball was yet again a consistent source of immense success for him. He accompanied it with a very solid slider.

His four-seamer left hitters helpless, with a .134 AVG against and a .179 SLG, while his slider held its own with a .231 AVG and .316 SLG against it.

He now takes his talents to Los Angeles with a Dodgers organization that time and time again finds ways to get the absolute best out of their bullpen arms, meaning the good times could keep on rolling for this top-tier arm.

4. Devin Williams (New York Yankees)

2024 Stats: 22 G, 14 SV, 21.2 IP, 1.25 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 2.06 FIP, 15.8 K/9, 4.6 BB/9

Finkelstein Morgenstern Treuden Appel Leighton McMullen RANK: 3 RANK: 3 RANK: 3 RANK: 5 RANK: 5 RANK: 4

Moving into our top four now, we get into the guys who were all consensus top five relief arms amongst our panel of voters. We start this group with the air-bender himself in Devin Williams.

Williams returned from injury in 2024 and put together yet another season on par with the insane stretch of top-notch seasons he’s strung together in recent years.

It was his third straight season with a sub-2.00 ERA and sub-3.00 FIP for the 30-year-old, and his second straight season with a sub-1.00 WHIP and sub-.150 AVG against.

While he’s walked hitters at a more than 12.0% clip in his last four seasons, he’s made up for that with an over 37% K-rate in each of those years, including two seasons above a 40.0% clip.

He also continued the trend of being a tough arm for opposing hitters to generate solid contact against, as in 2024 he posted a 32.4% hard-hit rate, a 5.4% barrel rate and an immaculate 84.2 mph AVG exit velocity.

It wouldn’t be an analysis of Williams without discussing his disgusting pitch mix, with a changeup and four-seam fastball that have held hitters to sub-.200 AVGs and sub-.300 SLGS in each of the last three seasons.

His biggest knock is that he hasn’t been the best performer in the postseason, however now that he’s on the Yankees, he’ll continue to have a chance to right those October wrongs.

2024 Stats: DID NOT PITCH

Finkelstein Morgenstern Treuden Appel Leighton McMullen RANK: 4 RANK: 4 RANK: 5 RANK: 3 RANK: 3 RANK: 3

Even after missing all of 2024 due to Tommy John recovery, it’s hard not to look at Félix Bautista and not see a top-five MLB reliever.

Bautista’s 2023 All-Star campaign saw him lead the league in fWAR alongside Scott, while his 1.48 ERA, 1.88 FIP, 0.92 WHIP, .155 AVG against and 46.4% K-rate all ranked within the top five totals amongst qualified relievers.

Despite looking average in 2023 when it came to missing barrels (48th percentile at 8.1%) and limiting strong exit velos (58th percentile at 88.6 mph), he showed he was able to keep the ball in the ballpark to an admirable 0.59 HR/9 clip.

This was in large part thanks to the fact he struck out guys nearly half the time, but also limited his hard-hit rate to just 34.3%, placing him in the 81st percentile.

His four-seam/splitter combo accounted for over 95% of pitches in 2023, and both were elite offerings, holding hitters to sub-.160 AVGs and sub-.250 SLGs.

In his two major league seasons so far, he’s been able to noticeably been able to improve each season. So if he can return from injury in 2025 and look at least similar to what he was before he went down, he’ll have a serious case to give our unanimous top two relievers a run for their money.

2024 Stats: 55 G, 28 SV, 65.0 IP, 2.49 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, .159 BAA, 2.18 FIP, 14.4 K/9, 2.9 BB/9

Finkelstein Morgenstern Treuden Appel Leighton McMullen RANK: 2 RANK: 2 RANK: 2 RANK: 2 RANK: 2 RANK: 2

While Smith may’ve bested Mason Miller in the fWAR race, Miller had the advantage in accolades in 2024, making an All-Star team and finishing one spot better than him in AL Rookie of the Year voting (4th).

It’s hard to look at Miller’s Baseball Savant page and not be blinded by red, as his excellent underlying metrics played a huge role in producing the elite stat line he did in 2024.

Miller’s stuff looked as unhittable as any, as opponents struck out 41.8% of the time (100th percentile), whiffed at a 40.1% rate (100th percentile) and chased pitches 37.4% of the time (92nd percentile).

When hitters did manage to make contact against him, they only did so 32.5% of the time (92nd percentile) and found the barrel at just a 5.7% clip (82nd percentile).

This all came from a stellar 1-2 combo at the top of his pitch mix. His primary four-seamer is blazingly fast and held hitters to just a .178 AVG and .319 SLG, while his secondary slider left hitters looking foolish with a .140 AVG, .186 SLG and 44.4% whiff rate.

It may have just been his official rookie season, but his 100th percentile xERA (1.77) and xBA (.150) make it easy to dream on Miller maintaining his pace as one of the league’s best relievers for years to come.

2024 Stats: 74 G, 47 SV, 74.1 IP, 0.61 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, .151 BAA, 2.22 FIP, 8.0 K/9, 1.2 BB/9

Finkelstein Morgenstern Treuden Appel Leighton McMullen RANK: 1 RANK: 1 RANK: 1 RANK: 1 RANK: 1 RANK: 1

Emmanuel Clase is our unanimous No. 1 reliever for 2025 and it’s not difficult to see why after one of the best seasons for a relief pitcher in recent memory, resulting in a third-place finish in AL Cy Young voting.

He led the league in ERA by such a large margin that if you were to double his 0.61 ERA, it would only fall just 0.05 behind Kirby Yates’ second-best 1.17 ERA.

He also led the league in WHIP, sat top five in fWAR, saves, AVG against and BB/9, and ranked in the top 10 in FIP.

Looking at things from more of a macro lens, 2024 marked the third season in his last four in which he threw to a sub-1.50 ERA, sub-2.50 FIP, sub-1.00 WHIP and a sub-.200 AVG against.

Now Clase isn’t like the majority of arms on this list, where strikeouts dominate their game. He’s ranked under the 25% threshold in K-rate the past two seasons as a matter of fact.

However, he lives off of inducing weak contact, keeping the ball on the ground and avoiding issuing walks.

His hard-hit rate (29.7%), barrel rate (3.6%) and AVG exit velocity all ranked (86.5 mph) ranked in the 92nd percentile or better.

He kept the ball on the ground 57.8% of the time, which was good enough to place him within the 95th percentile of league arms.

Clase’s 3.7% walk rate was also amongst the league’s best, sitting in the 98th percentile in 2024.

It’s been his cutter/slider combination at the center of his success. Last season he threw his cutter over 77% of the time and held opposing hitters to just a .150 AVG and .209 SLG. Then he’d toss in a slider around 20% of the time to keep hitters on their toes, resulting in a .145 AVG and .161 SLG against it.

Clase is like no other reliever in baseball and has used that to his advantage, separating himself as the clear best bullpen arm in all of MLB entering 2025.