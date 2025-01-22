How Paul Skenes Has Impacted the Market for Pitcher Cards

Even the Pirates themselves had a bounty set for it that included 30 years’ worth of season tickets. That card was finally discovered on January 21st, over two months after the product was released.

A Rising Tide Lifts All Ships

Not only are Pirates prospects a shaky investment, but so too are pitchers in general, as they do not generally garner the price tags that hitters receive. With Skenes’ success this season however, we have seen a shift in how the card market has reacted to them.

Kumar Rocker 2022 Bowman Draft 1st Bowman Base Auto PSA 10 Sold for $35.00 in August, 2023 Sold for $165.00 in December, 2024 Rhett Lowder 2023 Bowman Draft 1st Bowman Base Auto PSA 10 Down 3.58% over the last 12 months Up 65.23% over the last 3 months Noble Meyer 2023 Bowman Draft 1st Bowman Base Auto PSA 10 Down 71.67% over the last 12 months Up 6.45% over the last 3 months Data per Cardladder.com

While Skenes’ market is through the roof, we do see other players being impacted over the past 3-4 months. Now there are potentially other factors than can contribute to a certain pitchers prices moving up or down, but it’s hard to argue how Skenes hasn’t made collectors think differently about the position.

What makes a lot of these sale even more intriguing is that they are occuring in the heart of the offseason, generally a low point in the baseball market.

Impacting the Past

It’s not just the more recent prospect arms who are getting a bump from the buzz generated by Paul Skenes this past season. Even names like Jacob deGrom and even Cole Ragans have seen a bump over the past 12 months. Ragans’ bump is partially contributed to his personal success in 2024, but collectors are always skeptical on one-year wonders, so there’s more at play here.

Cole Ragans 2016 Bowman Draft 1st Bowman Base Auto Sold for $4.25 in May, 2023 Sold for $80.55 in January, 2025 Blake Snell 2016 Topps Chrome Rookie Base PSA 10 Sold for $13.45 in May, 2023 Sold for $39.00 in December, 2024 Jacob deGrom 2014 Topps Chrome Rookie Base PSA 10 Down 14.34% over the last 12 months Up 36.06% over the last 3 months Data per Cardladder.com

It’s hard to deny the uptick in pricing for pitchers recently, especially given that the hobby hasn’t forgotten the Stephen Strasburg craze nearly 15 years ago and how that contributed to how that impacted collecting this particular position.