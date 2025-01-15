Three Teams That Are Perfect Trade Fits for Dylan Cease

Just one season after being traded from the Chicago White Sox to the San Diego Padres, starter Dylan Cease could soon be on the move again.

With the Padres looking to cut payroll this winter and Cease due to become a free agent for the first time at the end of 2025, trade rumors have circled the 29-year-old for months — so where could he end up?

Originally projected to be a first-round pick in the 2014 MLB draft, Cease suffered a UCL injury that resulted in him falling to the sixth round, where he was selected by the Chicago Cubs.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery, Cease worked his way up from the Cubs’ Rookie-league affiliate to Single-A, and in June 2017, he was traded to the Chicago White Sox — along with Eloy Jiménez, Matt Rose, and Bryant Flete — for pitcher Jose Quintana.