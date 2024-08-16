Bobby Witt Jr. is the Most ‘Valuable’ Player in Baseball

Is this a hot take, you might ask? It shouldn’t be if you’ve been paying attention to the season that Kansas City Royals’ shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is having.

What does it mean to be the most ‘valuable’ player in sports? Typically, the honor is awarded to the highest-performing player from a statistical perspective. Bonus points if you play an important position, like quarterback in football.

But for the sake of this article, ‘valuable’ goes beyond what Bobby Witt Jr. has done statistically (and don’t worry, those numbers are quite gaudy – MVP-like, if you will).

Allow us to explain.