Corbin Carroll Can Dominate for the D-backs Again in 2025

The 2023 season was full of memorable moments for the Arizona Diamondbacks. The club snuck into the playoffs as a Wild Card team, with an 84-78 record. They’d eventually go on to play in the World Series, but would unfortunately lose the series to the Texas Rangers.

However, the team’s success wasn’t the only key takeaway from the 2023 season. Their rookie outfielder, Corbin Carroll, was one of the best players in baseball. He played a pivotal role in the team’s success throughout the year and was one of the most important parts of their World Series run.

Fast forward a year later, and Carroll’s offensive production took a huge hit. Carroll went from being one of the best players in the league to not even being the best hitter on his own team.

What happened? Is a comeback possible for Carroll? The answer is yes, but first, we need to establish what went wrong last season.