Top 20 Corner Outfielders in Major League Baseball for 2025
The corner outfield spots are home to many of the best hitters in the game. Here are Just Baseball's top corner outfielders for the 2025 season.
Major League Baseball is currently blessed with a plethora of talent across the diamond. From star shortstops and third basemen to flame-throwing starting pitchers, the level of talent in our national pastime is incredible.
Some of the game’s best hitters can be seen standing in the corner outfield positions. Without further ado, let’s meet these stars.
Honorable Mentions: Wilyer Abreu (BOS), Taylor Ward (LAA), Nolan Jones (COL), Lars Nootbaar (STL), Adolis García (TEX)
Unfortunately, with such a loaded group of players dominating the position, some great players will just miss this list.
The first of these players is young Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu.
Abreu busted onto the scene in 2024, immediately producing without much of a transition period. After a strong cup of coffee in 2023, Abreu recorded a 114 wRC+ alongside a 3.1-win season in 2024, playing Gold Glove-caliber defense in the Fenway Park outfield.
While Abreu’s 2024 season was a good indication of what’s to come, some more development in 2025 could land him inside the top 20.
The next outfielder who just missed the list is Samurai Japan hero Lars Nootbaar.
Nootbaar is one of the most promising players on a Cardinals team that desperately needs to see some success in the near future. 2024 was the third straight season of Nootbaar’s big league career where he recorded a wRC+ north of 114.
He has yet to play more than 117 games in a season, and if he stays on the field more in 2025, watch out for the damage he’s capable of doing in St. Louis.
The third of the five players who just missed the list is the Angels’ Taylor Ward.
Ward is the definition of a good baseball player, as his ability to routinely produce good seasons is something the Angels front office cherishes.
Ward’s lowest wRC+ since 2021 was 107 in 2023, with his best season being near the 140 mark in 2022. In that span, Ward produced nearly 9.0 fWAR, while flashing some power in the process. While he’s not inside the top 20, he’s certainly one of the game’s most consistent right-handed bats.
The fourth player who came just shy of the top 20 was Rockies slugger Nolan Jones.
Jones, a former top prospect in the Cleveland Guardians system, busted onto the scene in 2023 with the Colorado Rockies. During this season, Jones hit 20 homers, and he was one of the best rookies in all of baseball.
But, in 2024, the same could not be said. Jones struggled in 79 games, posting a wRC+ of 70 while being worth negative fWAR. Jones has shown the ability to be a really talented hitter if everything goes right, but his struggles in 2024 were not a reflection of the player he can be at his best.
The fifth and final player who just missed our top 20 corner outfielders is Rangers power threat Adolis García.
Ever since arriving in Texas, García has become one of the best power hitters in Major League Baseball. His best season was 2023, where he flashed the power to hit 39 home runs while posting a 126 wRC+. He also won a Gold Glove and was one of the biggest pieces of the Rangers’ World Series run.
This past season though, García struggled, looking like a sub-league-average hitter. García still managed to hit 25 homers in a down year though, which is incredibly impressive. Keep an eye on García this season if he returns to being the player he was in 2023.
20. Jurickson Profar, Atlanta Braves
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 20
|RANK: 21
|RANK: 18
|RANK: NR
|RANK: 18
|RANK: 22
2024 Stats: 158 G, .280/.380/.459, 24 HR, 95 RBI, 10 SB, 15.1% K%, 139 wRC+, 4.3 fWAR
Jurickson Profar is coming off of a fantastic 2024 season, where he was finally able to come near his top prospect expectations.
After signing a one-year, $1 million deal with the San Diego Padres, Profar played the best season of his career. The 31-year-old was a huge piece of the San Diego offense, as his efforts helped push them toward being one of the NL’s most feared teams.
In 2024, Profar was near the 90th percentile in xwOBA, xBA, chase rate, whiff rate, strikeout rate, and walk rate. This was all while posting a run value of +10 against four-seamers, the best mark of his career against any pitch.
Profar also posted the highest single-season wRC+ in high-leverage situations (min. 50 PA) since at least 2002, the first year for which the splits are available.
In January, Profar was able to translate that season into some serious cash. He signed a three-year deal worth $42 million with the Atlanta Braves.
Profar’s comeback has been one of the better feel-good stories in the last few seasons, and it’ll be exciting to see how he fits in the Atlanta Braves lineup.
19. Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 21
|RANK: 20
|RANK: 20
|RANK: 19
|RANK: 22
|RANK: 21
2024 Stats: 156 G, .275/.344/.447, 24 HR, 88 RBI, 10 SB, 118 wRC+, 2.1 fWAR
Bryan Reynolds, who plays on the richest contract in Pirates history, makes his way onto the list here at number 19.
This past season, the switch-hitter took a step backward, but he was still very productive. Reynolds is the definition of a consistent hitter, as he’s posted a wRC+ above 110 in four of his six big league seasons.
Through the years, Reynolds has quietly flashed a solid amount of power as well. He’s hit 24 bombs in each of the last two seasons, while still maintaining the on-base skills that allow him to be so productive in the first place.
He also ranked in the 80th percentile or higher in xwOBA, xBA, xSLG, and launch angle sweet spot percentage in 2024. Though he has seen a little drop off in quality of contact, Reynolds has still managed to be a great hitter.
Reynolds will likely be in left field this upcoming season, although it’s unclear what role his defense will allow him to play moving forward. There were rumors about a potential move to first base, but since the Pirates dealt for Spencer Horwitz, this no longer seems to be in the cards.
He is, however, one of the worst defensive outfielders in all of baseball, with his -13 OAA ranking in the first percentile last season.
If Reynolds can turn his defensive game around, there’s a good shot he returns to being one of the true best outfielders in the league in 2025.
18. Tyler O’Neill, Baltimore Orioles
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 18
|RANK: 22
|RANK: 21
|RANK: 20
|RANK: 21
|RANK: 20
2024 Stats: 113 G, .241/.336/.511, 31 HR, 61 RBI, 11.2% BB%, 131 wRC+, 2.5 fWAR
Another corner outfielder who will be making his way to a new city in 2025 is Orioles outfielder Tyler O’Neill.
After a trade sent him from St. Louis to Boston last offseason, O’Neill spent the 2024 season with the Red Sox. Although he didn’t play many games for the team, his short time was very impactful. In just 113 games, O’Neill managed to hit over 30 homers.
While O’Neill has struggled to stay on the field throughout the last few seasons, both times he’s played over 100 games in his career, he’s hit over 30 homers. When he’s on the field, there aren’t many hitters more productive than O’Neill.
He ranked near the 90th percentile or better in xSLG, barrel rate, hard-hit rate, bat speed, and walk rate in 2024. The best of these numbers was far and away his barrel rate, which ranked in the 98th percentile, coming in at just over 17%.
While the change of scenery is something to note, Baltimore moved their left field wall back in for the 2025 season, which should lead to even more homers from Tyler O’Neill. The question then becomes: Can he stay on the field for a whole season?
17. Randy Arozarena, Seattle Mariners
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 19
|RANK: 17
|RANK: 19
|RANK: 21
|RANK: 19
|RANK: 17
2024 Stats: 154 G, .219/.332/.388, 20 HR, 60 RBI, 20 SB, 114 wRC+, 1.9 fWAR
Although he won’t be starting the season with a new team, this will be Randy Arozarena’s first full year with the Seattle Mariners.
Last year, Arozarena was still a very productive hitter, but he certainly took a significant step backward from his previous level of play. For starters, his 114 wRC+ marked the first time he had posted a wRC+ below 120 in a full season’s worth of games.
While a 114 wRC+ is certainly a productive mark for any major league hitter, this is something to take note of. He also produced his lowest fWAR in a full season in his career to this point.
Arozarena’s average exit velocity, barrel rate, and hard-hit rate all dropped as well, which is something else to keep an eye on. This may especially become a problem in his first full year in the pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park.
But, knowing Arozarena’s consistent past, and the fact that he still hit 20 homers and recorded a 114 wRC+ in a down year, gives me a lot of hope for his future.
16. Brandon Nimmo, New York Mets
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 14
|RANK: 13
|RANK: 17
|RANK: 16
|RANK: 17
|RANK: 15
2024 Stats: 151 G, .224/.327/.399, 23 HR, 90 RBI, 15 SB, 11.6% BB%, 109 wRC+, 2.7 fWAR
For quite a few years now, the New York Mets have been lucky to call themselves the home of one of baseball’s most consistent outfielders, Brandon Nimmo.
Similarly to Arozarena’s, Nimmo’s 2024 campaign was a step back from his last few seasons. But, his consistent nature still shined through. Since 2017, Nimmo has never posted a wRC+ under 109, which is an extremely impressive accomplishment.
The 2024 season was also the second time in Nimmo’s career that he hit 20 or more homers, with the last one of those seasons coming just the year before. He also posted 2.7 fWAR in 2024, which continues his streak of having a 2-win season or better every year since 2021.
Nimmo also continued to flash his elite plate discipline, posting a 91st-percentile walk rate of 11.6%. He does this without sacrificing any quality of contact as well, as he still maintained an average exit velocity near 92 MPH.
While this past year was a down year, Nimmo has still maintained his stance as one of the game’s best corner outfielders. In 2025, I have faith that Nimmo will return to his previous ways.
15. Colton Cowser, Baltimore Orioles
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 15
|RANK: 18
|RANK: 14
|RANK: 13
|RANK: 12
|RANK: 14
2024 Stats: 153 G, .242/.321/.447, 24 HR, 69 RBI, 9 SB, 120 wRC+, 4.0 fWAR
The Baltimore Orioles have gotten incredibly lucky with their plethora of young talent, with the most recent of these players coming in the shape of Colton Cowser.
Although he didn’t take home the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Award, the argument could’ve certainly been made for him to win.
Cowser’s 24 home runs in his rookie campaign tied him for fifth most of any Orioles rookie and tied him for the most homers for an Orioles rookie outfielder. His power was definitely one of the more impressive pieces of his game, with his 13.6% barrel rate landing in the 90th percentile.
While his bat has a solid amount of power potential and overall upside, Cowser also has a fantastic glove to complement his bat. His glove provided 11 OAA, which was good enough for the 96th percentile and first among corner outfielders.
Not only this, but Cowser’s arm strength of 93.1 MPH landed him in the 96th percentile, tying him for 15th among all outfielders.
While Orioles fans had their concerns after his first (brief) taste of MLB action in 2023, the 24-year-old certainly put those concerns to rest with his 2024 season.
14. Wyatt Langford, Texas Rangers
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 16
|RANK: 14
|RANK: 12
|RANK: 14
|RANK: 13
|RANK: 11
2024 Stats: 134 G, .253/.325/.415, 16 HR, 74 RBI, 19 SB, 110 wRC+, 2.9 fWAR
In the 2023 MLB Draft, most eyes were focused on the LSU duo of Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews. However, the Texas Rangers grabbed a prospect with arguably just as much talent: Wyatt Langford.
Langford battled injuries in his rookie campaign but still showed amazing results when all was said and done. The 22-year-old recorded a wRC+ of 110, paired with 16 homers in just 134 games. Langford matured as a hitter all year, and he only seemed to get better with time.
His wRC+ in the second half of the season was 123, which was over 30 points higher than it was in the first half of the season.
Langford produces elite bat speed and chase rates, as well as above-average power potential. His barrel rate of 9.3% was a solid number, and I believe this number will only continue to rise with time.
Not only is his bat an attractive part of his game, but Langford is one of the few five-tool players in today’s game. His glove graded out very well in his rookie campaign, as he produced an OAA of 2 and an arm value of 3.
Not only that, but Langford is also one of baseball’s fastest players. His 29.8 ft/s sprint speed landed him within baseball’s 98th percentile, a rare feat for someone with this strong of a bat.
Being just 22 years old, Langford still has a very long way to go as a player, and I look forward to seeing how he develops with even more time.
13. Anthony Santander, Toronto Blue Jays
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 12
|RANK: 12
|RANK: 15
|RANK: 11
|RANK: 11
|RANK: 19
2024 Stats: 155 G, .235/.308/.506, 44 HR, 102 RBI, 19.4% K%, 129 wRC+, 3.3 fWAR
For the first time in his big-league career, Anthony Santander will be playing for someone other than the Baltimore Orioles.
Santander signed a five-year, $92 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, a team that could really use his help offensively to tie their lineup together.
In 2024, Santander flashed the most power of his career, hitting 44 homers en route to a 129 wRC+ and a 3.3 fWAR. This type of offensive production doesn’t come around every day, and Santander was very important to the success of the Orioles.
Santander mainly got his power from his 11.7% barrel rate, a number that landed him just outside of baseball’s 80th percentile. Not only this, but Santander’s ability to limit his whiffs has also been super valuable to his offensive game.
In fact, this is reflected in his strikeout rate, which finished at 19.4% last year, an improvement from the year prior.
If Santander continues to flash this power and improve his on-base skills even more, he’ll be worth every penny of his contract and help turn the Blue Jays into true contenders once again.
12. Lawrence Butler, Athletics
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 11
|RANK: 16
|RANK: 13
|RANK: 12
|RANK: 14
|RANK: 13
2024 Stats: 125 G, .262/.317/.490, 22 HR, 57 RBI, 18 SB, 130 wRC+, 3.3 fWAR
Similarly to a few other players on this list, Lawrence Butler broke onto the scene in a big way in 2024.
In an emotional final season in Oakland, Athletics fans found it hard to take joy in their team, but Butler really helped give fans something to cheer about. In 125 games, he was amazing.
He hit 22 homers en route to a 130 wRC+ and a 3.3-win season, one of the better seasons in recent memory for the Oakland Athletics.
Butler’s success came largely due to his high quality of contact, which allowed him to drive the ball like he had never done before. His 75th-percentile barrel rate, 80th-percentile average exit velocity, and 83rd-percentile hard-hit rate were all reflections of this.
While many fans were waiting for the breakout of Lawrence Butler, I don’t think many people anticipated how quickly it would happen, and just how impactful his production would be.
Butler still has some work to do, but he’s well on his way to becoming a franchise cornerstone for the Athletics.
11. Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 13
|RANK: 7
|RANK: 11
|RANK: 17
|RANK: 14
|RANK: 16
2024 Stats: 153 G, .243/.341/.441, 25 HR, 86 RBI, 13 SB, 12.2% BB%, 122 wRC+, 3.6 fWAR
The title of “most underrated player in baseball” is flung around pretty loosely these days. But, a true contender for this title is Cubs outfielder Ian Happ.
Across the last three seasons, Happ has been the definition of a productive hitter. He’s recorded a wRC+ of at least 120 alongside an fWAR of 3.4 in each of these seasons, which is incredibly impressive.
What’s more, Happ has continued to grow as a hitter despite his consistent nature. His 25 home runs in 2024 tied a previous career high, and his quality of contact took a huge leap forward in 2024.
His barrel rate rose from 9.0% to 11.7%, alongside increases in exit velocity, and a 6.0% spike in hard-hit rate. All of these metrics have been a huge part of his game, and led him to this power he’s tapped into more often in the last few seasons.
Happ does this without putting his on-base skills at risk either, as he still managed to post a 94th-percentile walk rate in 2024.
Ian Happ is without a doubt one of the game’s most underrated players, and one of the best switch hitters to take the field every day. If he continues to improve, I could definitely see him hitting 30 home runs this upcoming season and making a real case to be inside the top 10 on this list.
10. Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 10
|RANK: 9
|RANK: 10
|RANK: 9
|RANK: 10
|RANK: 12
2024 Stats: 137 G, .262/.348/.479, 24 HR, 74 RBI, 4 SB, 11.0% BB%, 135 wRC+, 4.0 fWAR
The 2024 season was filled with positives for the Detroit Tigers, and one of the main ones was outfielder Riley Greene.
Greene showed a lot of promise in 2024, as his development reached new heights. Greene posted career bests in homers, walk rate, strikeout rate, RBI, SLG, wOBA, wRC+, and fWAR. For a Tigers offense with few impact bats, these improvements were crucial to their surprise playoff run.
Greene ranked in MLB’s 85th percentile or better in xwOBA, xSLG, barrel rate, bat speed, chase rate, and launch angle sweet spot rate. His already flashing the skills to become one of baseball’s most feared hitters at just 23 years old was amazing to watch.
Riley Greene also made his first All-Star Game in 2024, and it was nice to see him earn this honor. He’ll likely be the face of the Tigers’ offensive core moving forward, and I can only imagine more recognition is coming his way.
Greene is a player I’ve had my eye on as a breakout candidate for a few years now, and to see it finally come to fruition in 2024 was very special. It’ll be interesting to see him continue to improve and work towards becoming a true threat to win the AL MVP.
9. Teoscar Hernández, Los Angeles Dodgers
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 9
|RANK: 11
|RANK: 9
|RANK: 10
|RANK: 9
|RANK: 10
2024 Stats: 154 G, .272/.339/.501, 33 HR, 99 RBI, 12 SB, 134 wRC+, 3.5 fWAR
Teoscar Hernández entered the 2024 season on a one-year “prove it” deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, looking to prove that his 106 wRC+ was just a fluke the year prior. He did just that, showcasing a level of play we hadn’t seen from him since 2021.
In 154 games, Hernández would go on to play a pivotal role in the Dodgers’ eventual World Series-winning season, hitting a career-high 33 homers.
On a team full of superstars and big-money contracts, Hernández and his one-year deal stood out. This was largely due to his 134 wRC+ and 3.5 fWAR, which were both the second-highest marks he has ever recorded in those areas.
Hernández hit everything hard in 2024 as well, producing a 14.9% barrel rate which was good for baseball’s 94th percentile. While there’s work to do in terms of his plate discipline, these power numbers were amazing to see.
Hernández ended up doing more than proving he could still hit among the best in the league – he also ended up landing himself a three-year, $66 million deal.
I expect Hernández will continue to showcase his power in 2025, as he continues to be one of the best hitters in the best lineup in baseball.
8. Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 8
|RANK: 6
|RANK: 8
|RANK: 8
|RANK: 8
|RANK: 9
2024 Stats: 122 G, .292/.368/.425, 14 HR, 44 RBI, 12 SB, 9.8% BB%, 9.4% K%, 131 wRC+, 4.1 fWAR
While the credit for the game’s best contact hitter often goes to San Diego Padres second baseman Luis Arraez, the real best contact hitter in baseball is Steven Kwan.
Since debuting back in 2022, Kwan has routinely showcased his incredible eye as one of the best tools in the league. He rarely strikes out (strikeout rate in the 99th percentile), something you just don’t see in today’s MLB.
Not only that, but he also posted a 100th-percentile whiff rate and a 96th-percentile chase rate. Again, in a league where hitters are hitting for more power than ever, these skills are even more impressive.
Kwan’s 2024 season came as an improvement over his 2023 season, as he saw his wRC+ rise 32 points, going from 99 to 131. However, the thing I was most impressed with was his sudden power.
Due to Kwan’s style of hitting, power has never really been his strong suit. In his two seasons prior to 2024, Kwan had only hit five and six homers, respectively. However, this past year he hit 14 long balls, more than doubling his career high.
If Kwan can remain one of the game’s best pure hitters, while also flashing this newfound power, his ceiling will continue to grow even higher as he moves forward.
7. Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 6
|RANK: 10
|RANK: 6
|RANK: 7
|RANK: 7
|RANK: 6
2024 Stats: 148 G, .275/.327/.464, 21 HR, 79 RBI, 22 SB, 117 wRC+, 3.9 fWAR
In a season full of tremendous rookie stars, Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio was one of the most impressive young players to take the diamond.
At just 20 years old, Chourio set the third-highest mark for homers by a Brewers rookie, while producing some of the best all-around play in all of baseball.
Much like the development Wyatt Langford displayed as the season extended, Chourio experienced a similar revelation. In the first half, his wRC+ was just 88, and in the second half, his wRC+ was a fantastic 150.
His 45% hard-hit rate gives me hope for his quality of contact in the future, as he continues to hit more like he did in the second half. This offensive production is what led him to finish third in NL Rookie of the Year voting, and what I believe could make him a future MVP candidate.
Chourio is also a premier defender, producing an OAA of 5, which landed him just shy of the 90th percentile. Also, he’s a speedster on the bases, with his 29.7 ft/s sprint speed putting him in the 97th percentile.
Chourio stole 44 bags across the minors in 2023, and if his power continues to develop like it did at the end of 2024, he has the potential to be a 30/30 player, if not better.
Time will tell as to what Chourio’s ceiling truly is, but I believe it’s incredibly high.
6. Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 5
|RANK: 8
|RANK: 7
|RANK: 6
|RANK: 6
|RANK: 7
2024 Stats: 160 G, .285/.342/.492, 21 HR, 75 RBI, 34 SB, 129 wRC+, 6.7 fWAR
2024 was the year of Jarren Duran in Boston, as the Red Sox finally saw their young outfielder put things together over the course of a full season.
Duran played all but 2 games of the 2024 season, improving in every single way. Duran recorded career bests in homers, walk rate, strikeout rate, SLG, xwOBA, stolen bases, wRC+, and fWAR, en route to his first All-Star selection.
Duran’s offensive breakout was one of the key pieces to the Red Sox’s success, as their offense would’ve been far worse off without his assistance.
Duran is one of the most well-rounded players in the game, with his raw tools providing incredible upside in many areas. His 11 OAA was in baseball’s 95th percentile, and his 29.6 ft/s sprint speed was one of the faster times in the league.
With Duran’s well-rounded skillset, he only has more room for improvement in 2025, and I expect big things from the 27-year-old.
5. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 7
|RANK: 5
|RANK: 5
|RANK: 5
|RANK: 5
|RANK: 5
2024 Stats: 102 G, .276/.340/.492, 21 HR, 49 RBI, 11 SB, 135 wRC+, 3.2 fWAR
After he battled some off-the-field problems during the 2022 season, Fernando Tatis Jr.’s return to dominance has been one of my favorite storylines to watch.
Last season, Tatis continued his journey back to being one of baseball’s best hitters. Though he played just 102 games, the growth in his game was very obvious.
Tatis’ contact skills have been steadily improving as his career has gone on, which was even clearer in 2024. His 21.9% strikeout rate was the best mark of his career so far.
Not only this, but despite Tatis’ good numbers, he underperformed his expected stats by a decent amount. His .359 wOBA was nearly 28 points lower than his .387 xwOBA, allowing for the possibility of even more success next year.
Tatis saw himself improve with his wRC+ as well as some other aspects of his offensive game. He did, however, take a step back defensively, becoming a -2 OAA defender after posting 9 OAA the year prior. On the bright side, he provided +3 runs of value with his arm.
As Tatis continues to grow and develop as a hitter, I expect big things from him in 2025.
4. Kyle Tucker, Chicago Cubs
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 3
|RANK: 4
|RANK: 4
|RANK: 4
|RANK: 3
|RANK: 4
2024 Stats: 78 G, .289/.408/.585, 23 HR, 49 RBI, 11 SB, 16.5% BB%, 15.9% K%, 180 wRC+, 4.2 fWAR
Another player who will be playing his first season in a new city in 2025 is Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker.
Over the offseason, the Astros decided to part with Tucker, sending him to the Windy City. Tucker should be a huge part of the Cubs offense, bringing them much-needed firepower that the team hasn’t seen since the 2016 World Series winning roster.
Though Tucker played just 78 games last year, he was on pace to have one of the best offensive seasons in the league, far and beyond his career best. Tucker still managed to hit 23 homers, recording a 180 wRC+ in the process.
If Tucker had continued playing at that pace, he would’ve come close to the 9.0 fWAR threshold, a very impressive mark for any hitter, let alone a corner outfielder.
Due to Tucker’s injuries, there’s a little less to talk about than for some of the other players on this list. Still, if everything goes to plan in 2025, he’ll continue to be one of baseball’s best hitters.
3. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 4
|RANK: 3
|RANK: 3
|RANK: 3
|RANK: 4
|RANK: 3
2024 Stats: 49 G, .250/.351/.365, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 16 SB, 12.2% BB%, 105 wRC+, 1.0 fWAR
Ronald Acuña Jr., the 2023 NL MVP winner, came into the 2024 season looking to replicate the success he had the year prior.
However, Acuña’s season did not go to plan, as an ACL tear sidelined him for all but 49 games. Even when he was on the field, he trended more toward league average offensively.
I’m not worried though, as Acuña has experienced a slow start like that before, and I’m confident that had he played a full season, he would’ve turned things around offensively.
Due to the lack of numbers and small sample size, there isn’t nearly as much to examine about his 2024 season as there is for other players on this list. But, 2025 should once again bring the baseball world more to examine in Acuña’s game.
At his peak, Acuña has the potential to be a 40/70 player as we saw in 2023, but a key part of that will be remaining on the field in 2025.
2. Juan Soto, New York Mets
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 2
|RANK: 2
|RANK: 2
|RANK: 2
|RANK: 2
|RANK: 2
2024 Stats: 157 G, .288/.419/.569, 41 HR, 109 RBI, 7 SB, 18.1% BB%, 16.7% K%, 180 wRC+, 8.1 fWAR
Heading into the 2025 MLB season, the sports world has a new record for the highest-paying contract of all time, with that contract belonging to Mets right fielder Juan Soto.
Although it would end up being just for a season, Soto’s time in the Bronx is one that many fans will never forget. Outside of his 2020 campaign, this past year was far and away the best of his career.
The future Hall of Famer recorded career highs in home runs, AVG, SLG, and fWAR, and if you exclude his 2020 season, the list of career highs grows even further. It’s clear that playing in Yankee Stadium with the protection of Aaron Judge and the short porch had a huge impact on his offensive game.
Soto placed in baseball’s 100th percentile in xBA, xwOBA, and walk rate, as well as the 98th percentile or better in xSLG, average exit velocity, barrel rate, hard-hit rate, and chase rate.
Soto is one of the worst defensive outfielders in baseball, but his arm still provides some upside, recording a run value of 3.
This year will be very important for Soto, as it’ll be the first year of his 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets.
1. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 1
|RANK: 1
|RANK: 1
|RANK: 1
|RANK: 1
|RANK: 1
2024 Stats: 158 G, .322/.458/.701, 58 HR, 144 RBI, 10 SB, 18.9% BB%, 218 wRC+, 11.2 fWAR
After one of the best offensive seasons in recent memory, it comes as little shock that Aaron Judge is Just Baseball’s unanimous top corner outfielder.
Judge’s bat is one of the best tools in the game, with his offensive level not being touched by any other hitter in the league, let alone another corner outfielder.
His 218 wRC+ in 2024 was the highest mark in the league, beating out second place by nearly 40 points. Judge also led all of baseball in fWAR, home runs, RBI, walk rate, OBP, SLG, and xwOBA. As you can see, no hitter in the league was even coming close to his level of play.
Judge ranked in baseball’s 100th percentile in xwOBA, xSLG, average exit velocity, barrel rate, hard-hit rate, and walk rate. Not only this, but he also ranked in the 97th to 99th percentiles in bat speed, chase rate, launch angle sweet spot percentage, and xBA.
While Judge’s defense is lacking in some areas, his arm still provides solid upside, recording a run value of 2.
Judge’s offensive efforts carried him to his second AL MVP Award, as he unanimously took home the prize.
Judge was also a key contributor in the Yankees’ World Series run, despite his bat going cold at times during the postseason. One thing’s for certain though, they wouldn’t have even reached that point without his efforts.
Given Aaron Judge’s incredible resume, and his 2024 season, it should come as no surprise that he is MLB’s number one corner outfielder.