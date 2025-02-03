Top 20 Corner Outfielders in Major League Baseball for 2025

He hit 22 homers en route to a 130 wRC+ and a 3.3-win season, one of the better seasons in recent memory for the Oakland Athletics.

Butler’s success came largely due to his high quality of contact, which allowed him to drive the ball like he had never done before. His 75th-percentile barrel rate, 80th-percentile average exit velocity, and 83rd-percentile hard-hit rate were all reflections of this.

While many fans were waiting for the breakout of Lawrence Butler, I don’t think many people anticipated how quickly it would happen, and just how impactful his production would be.

Butler still has some work to do, but he’s well on his way to becoming a franchise cornerstone for the Athletics.

11. Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

Finkelstein Morgenstern Treuden Appel Leighton McMullen RANK: 13 RANK: 7 RANK: 11 RANK: 17 RANK: 14 RANK: 16

2024 Stats: 153 G, .243/.341/.441, 25 HR, 86 RBI, 13 SB, 12.2% BB%, 122 wRC+, 3.6 fWAR

The title of “most underrated player in baseball” is flung around pretty loosely these days. But, a true contender for this title is Cubs outfielder Ian Happ.

Across the last three seasons, Happ has been the definition of a productive hitter. He’s recorded a wRC+ of at least 120 alongside an fWAR of 3.4 in each of these seasons, which is incredibly impressive.

What’s more, Happ has continued to grow as a hitter despite his consistent nature. His 25 home runs in 2024 tied a previous career high, and his quality of contact took a huge leap forward in 2024.

His barrel rate rose from 9.0% to 11.7%, alongside increases in exit velocity, and a 6.0% spike in hard-hit rate. All of these metrics have been a huge part of his game, and led him to this power he’s tapped into more often in the last few seasons.

Happ does this without putting his on-base skills at risk either, as he still managed to post a 94th-percentile walk rate in 2024.

Ian Happ is without a doubt one of the game’s most underrated players, and one of the best switch hitters to take the field every day. If he continues to improve, I could definitely see him hitting 30 home runs this upcoming season and making a real case to be inside the top 10 on this list.

10. Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers

Finkelstein Morgenstern Treuden Appel Leighton McMullen RANK: 10 RANK: 9 RANK: 10 RANK: 9 RANK: 10 RANK: 12

2024 Stats: 137 G, .262/.348/.479, 24 HR, 74 RBI, 4 SB, 11.0% BB%, 135 wRC+, 4.0 fWAR

The 2024 season was filled with positives for the Detroit Tigers, and one of the main ones was outfielder Riley Greene.

Greene showed a lot of promise in 2024, as his development reached new heights. Greene posted career bests in homers, walk rate, strikeout rate, RBI, SLG, wOBA, wRC+, and fWAR. For a Tigers offense with few impact bats, these improvements were crucial to their surprise playoff run.

Greene ranked in MLB’s 85th percentile or better in xwOBA, xSLG, barrel rate, bat speed, chase rate, and launch angle sweet spot rate. His already flashing the skills to become one of baseball’s most feared hitters at just 23 years old was amazing to watch.

Riley Greene also made his first All-Star Game in 2024, and it was nice to see him earn this honor. He’ll likely be the face of the Tigers’ offensive core moving forward, and I can only imagine more recognition is coming his way.

Greene is a player I’ve had my eye on as a breakout candidate for a few years now, and to see it finally come to fruition in 2024 was very special. It’ll be interesting to see him continue to improve and work towards becoming a true threat to win the AL MVP.

9. Teoscar Hernández, Los Angeles Dodgers

Finkelstein Morgenstern Treuden Appel Leighton McMullen RANK: 9 RANK: 11 RANK: 9 RANK: 10 RANK: 9 RANK: 10

2024 Stats: 154 G, .272/.339/.501, 33 HR, 99 RBI, 12 SB, 134 wRC+, 3.5 fWAR

Teoscar Hernández entered the 2024 season on a one-year “prove it” deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, looking to prove that his 106 wRC+ was just a fluke the year prior. He did just that, showcasing a level of play we hadn’t seen from him since 2021.

In 154 games, Hernández would go on to play a pivotal role in the Dodgers’ eventual World Series-winning season, hitting a career-high 33 homers.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Teoscar Hernandez #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates during the 2024 World Series Celebration Show at Dodger Stadium on November 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On a team full of superstars and big-money contracts, Hernández and his one-year deal stood out. This was largely due to his 134 wRC+ and 3.5 fWAR, which were both the second-highest marks he has ever recorded in those areas.

Hernández hit everything hard in 2024 as well, producing a 14.9% barrel rate which was good for baseball’s 94th percentile. While there’s work to do in terms of his plate discipline, these power numbers were amazing to see.

Hernández ended up doing more than proving he could still hit among the best in the league – he also ended up landing himself a three-year, $66 million deal.

I expect Hernández will continue to showcase his power in 2025, as he continues to be one of the best hitters in the best lineup in baseball.

8. Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

Finkelstein Morgenstern Treuden Appel Leighton McMullen RANK: 8 RANK: 6 RANK: 8 RANK: 8 RANK: 8 RANK: 9

2024 Stats: 122 G, .292/.368/.425, 14 HR, 44 RBI, 12 SB, 9.8% BB%, 9.4% K%, 131 wRC+, 4.1 fWAR

While the credit for the game’s best contact hitter often goes to San Diego Padres second baseman Luis Arraez, the real best contact hitter in baseball is Steven Kwan.

Since debuting back in 2022, Kwan has routinely showcased his incredible eye as one of the best tools in the league. He rarely strikes out (strikeout rate in the 99th percentile), something you just don’t see in today’s MLB.

Not only that, but he also posted a 100th-percentile whiff rate and a 96th-percentile chase rate. Again, in a league where hitters are hitting for more power than ever, these skills are even more impressive.

Kwan’s 2024 season came as an improvement over his 2023 season, as he saw his wRC+ rise 32 points, going from 99 to 131. However, the thing I was most impressed with was his sudden power.

Due to Kwan’s style of hitting, power has never really been his strong suit. In his two seasons prior to 2024, Kwan had only hit five and six homers, respectively. However, this past year he hit 14 long balls, more than doubling his career high.

If Kwan can remain one of the game’s best pure hitters, while also flashing this newfound power, his ceiling will continue to grow even higher as he moves forward.

7. Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers

Finkelstein Morgenstern Treuden Appel Leighton McMullen RANK: 6 RANK: 10 RANK: 6 RANK: 7 RANK: 7 RANK: 6

2024 Stats: 148 G, .275/.327/.464, 21 HR, 79 RBI, 22 SB, 117 wRC+, 3.9 fWAR

In a season full of tremendous rookie stars, Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio was one of the most impressive young players to take the diamond.

At just 20 years old, Chourio set the third-highest mark for homers by a Brewers rookie, while producing some of the best all-around play in all of baseball.

Much like the development Wyatt Langford displayed as the season extended, Chourio experienced a similar revelation. In the first half, his wRC+ was just 88, and in the second half, his wRC+ was a fantastic 150.

His 45% hard-hit rate gives me hope for his quality of contact in the future, as he continues to hit more like he did in the second half. This offensive production is what led him to finish third in NL Rookie of the Year voting, and what I believe could make him a future MVP candidate.

Chourio is also a premier defender, producing an OAA of 5, which landed him just shy of the 90th percentile. Also, he’s a speedster on the bases, with his 29.7 ft/s sprint speed putting him in the 97th percentile.

Chourio stole 44 bags across the minors in 2023, and if his power continues to develop like it did at the end of 2024, he has the potential to be a 30/30 player, if not better.

Time will tell as to what Chourio’s ceiling truly is, but I believe it’s incredibly high.

6. Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox

Finkelstein Morgenstern Treuden Appel Leighton McMullen RANK: 5 RANK: 8 RANK: 7 RANK: 6 RANK: 6 RANK: 7

2024 Stats: 160 G, .285/.342/.492, 21 HR, 75 RBI, 34 SB, 129 wRC+, 6.7 fWAR

2024 was the year of Jarren Duran in Boston, as the Red Sox finally saw their young outfielder put things together over the course of a full season.

Duran played all but 2 games of the 2024 season, improving in every single way. Duran recorded career bests in homers, walk rate, strikeout rate, SLG, xwOBA, stolen bases, wRC+, and fWAR, en route to his first All-Star selection.

Duran’s offensive breakout was one of the key pieces to the Red Sox’s success, as their offense would’ve been far worse off without his assistance.

Duran is one of the most well-rounded players in the game, with his raw tools providing incredible upside in many areas. His 11 OAA was in baseball’s 95th percentile, and his 29.6 ft/s sprint speed was one of the faster times in the league.

With Duran’s well-rounded skillset, he only has more room for improvement in 2025, and I expect big things from the 27-year-old.

5. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

Finkelstein Morgenstern Treuden Appel Leighton McMullen RANK: 7 RANK: 5 RANK: 5 RANK: 5 RANK: 5 RANK: 5

2024 Stats: 102 G, .276/.340/.492, 21 HR, 49 RBI, 11 SB, 135 wRC+, 3.2 fWAR

After he battled some off-the-field problems during the 2022 season, Fernando Tatis Jr.’s return to dominance has been one of my favorite storylines to watch.

Last season, Tatis continued his journey back to being one of baseball’s best hitters. Though he played just 102 games, the growth in his game was very obvious.

Tatis’ contact skills have been steadily improving as his career has gone on, which was even clearer in 2024. His 21.9% strikeout rate was the best mark of his career so far.

Not only this, but despite Tatis’ good numbers, he underperformed his expected stats by a decent amount. His .359 wOBA was nearly 28 points lower than his .387 xwOBA, allowing for the possibility of even more success next year.

Tatis saw himself improve with his wRC+ as well as some other aspects of his offensive game. He did, however, take a step back defensively, becoming a -2 OAA defender after posting 9 OAA the year prior. On the bright side, he provided +3 runs of value with his arm.

As Tatis continues to grow and develop as a hitter, I expect big things from him in 2025.

4. Kyle Tucker, Chicago Cubs

Finkelstein Morgenstern Treuden Appel Leighton McMullen RANK: 3 RANK: 4 RANK: 4 RANK: 4 RANK: 3 RANK: 4

2024 Stats: 78 G, .289/.408/.585, 23 HR, 49 RBI, 11 SB, 16.5% BB%, 15.9% K%, 180 wRC+, 4.2 fWAR

Another player who will be playing his first season in a new city in 2025 is Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker.

Over the offseason, the Astros decided to part with Tucker, sending him to the Windy City. Tucker should be a huge part of the Cubs offense, bringing them much-needed firepower that the team hasn’t seen since the 2016 World Series winning roster.

Though Tucker played just 78 games last year, he was on pace to have one of the best offensive seasons in the league, far and beyond his career best. Tucker still managed to hit 23 homers, recording a 180 wRC+ in the process.

If Tucker had continued playing at that pace, he would’ve come close to the 9.0 fWAR threshold, a very impressive mark for any hitter, let alone a corner outfielder.

Due to Tucker’s injuries, there’s a little less to talk about than for some of the other players on this list. Still, if everything goes to plan in 2025, he’ll continue to be one of baseball’s best hitters.

3. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

Finkelstein Morgenstern Treuden Appel Leighton McMullen RANK: 4 RANK: 3 RANK: 3 RANK: 3 RANK: 4 RANK: 3

2024 Stats: 49 G, .250/.351/.365, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 16 SB, 12.2% BB%, 105 wRC+, 1.0 fWAR

Ronald Acuña Jr., the 2023 NL MVP winner, came into the 2024 season looking to replicate the success he had the year prior.

However, Acuña’s season did not go to plan, as an ACL tear sidelined him for all but 49 games. Even when he was on the field, he trended more toward league average offensively.

I’m not worried though, as Acuña has experienced a slow start like that before, and I’m confident that had he played a full season, he would’ve turned things around offensively.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 26: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves waits on deck in the first inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on May 26, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Due to the lack of numbers and small sample size, there isn’t nearly as much to examine about his 2024 season as there is for other players on this list. But, 2025 should once again bring the baseball world more to examine in Acuña’s game.

At his peak, Acuña has the potential to be a 40/70 player as we saw in 2023, but a key part of that will be remaining on the field in 2025.

2. Juan Soto, New York Mets

Finkelstein Morgenstern Treuden Appel Leighton McMullen RANK: 2 RANK: 2 RANK: 2 RANK: 2 RANK: 2 RANK: 2

2024 Stats: 157 G, .288/.419/.569, 41 HR, 109 RBI, 7 SB, 18.1% BB%, 16.7% K%, 180 wRC+, 8.1 fWAR

Heading into the 2025 MLB season, the sports world has a new record for the highest-paying contract of all time, with that contract belonging to Mets right fielder Juan Soto.

Although it would end up being just for a season, Soto’s time in the Bronx is one that many fans will never forget. Outside of his 2020 campaign, this past year was far and away the best of his career.

The future Hall of Famer recorded career highs in home runs, AVG, SLG, and fWAR, and if you exclude his 2020 season, the list of career highs grows even further. It’s clear that playing in Yankee Stadium with the protection of Aaron Judge and the short porch had a huge impact on his offensive game.

Soto placed in baseball’s 100th percentile in xBA, xwOBA, and walk rate, as well as the 98th percentile or better in xSLG, average exit velocity, barrel rate, hard-hit rate, and chase rate.

Soto is one of the worst defensive outfielders in baseball, but his arm still provides some upside, recording a run value of 3.

This year will be very important for Soto, as it’ll be the first year of his 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets.

1. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Finkelstein Morgenstern Treuden Appel Leighton McMullen RANK: 1 RANK: 1 RANK: 1 RANK: 1 RANK: 1 RANK: 1

2024 Stats: 158 G, .322/.458/.701, 58 HR, 144 RBI, 10 SB, 18.9% BB%, 218 wRC+, 11.2 fWAR

After one of the best offensive seasons in recent memory, it comes as little shock that Aaron Judge is Just Baseball’s unanimous top corner outfielder.

Judge’s bat is one of the best tools in the game, with his offensive level not being touched by any other hitter in the league, let alone another corner outfielder.

His 218 wRC+ in 2024 was the highest mark in the league, beating out second place by nearly 40 points. Judge also led all of baseball in fWAR, home runs, RBI, walk rate, OBP, SLG, and xwOBA. As you can see, no hitter in the league was even coming close to his level of play.

Judge ranked in baseball’s 100th percentile in xwOBA, xSLG, average exit velocity, barrel rate, hard-hit rate, and walk rate. Not only this, but he also ranked in the 97th to 99th percentiles in bat speed, chase rate, launch angle sweet spot percentage, and xBA.

While Judge’s defense is lacking in some areas, his arm still provides solid upside, recording a run value of 2.

Judge’s offensive efforts carried him to his second AL MVP Award, as he unanimously took home the prize.

Judge was also a key contributor in the Yankees’ World Series run, despite his bat going cold at times during the postseason. One thing’s for certain though, they wouldn’t have even reached that point without his efforts.

Given Aaron Judge’s incredible resume, and his 2024 season, it should come as no surprise that he is MLB’s number one corner outfielder.