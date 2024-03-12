Why the Dodgers Had to Move Mookie Betts to Shortstop

The art of hiding in plain sight is simple, yet difficult to pull off. That’s what makes the Los Angeles Dodgers’ solution to their glaring shortstop hole so intriguing: Mookie Betts has been here this whole time.

By now, you know that Betts has been named the Dodgers’ starting shortstop by manager Dave Roberts as Los Angeles seeks a remedy to fill a position that has eluded them since Trea Turner’s departure after the 2022 season.

Ironic, given how “dangerous and deep” the club’s roster is heading into 2024. Nevertheless, the decision to move Betts has been categorized as “permanent, for now”.

What you might not realize, though, is just how much sense this position swap makes for all parties involved on a number of different levels.