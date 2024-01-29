The Top 10 Best Players in the NL East for the 2024 Season

In 2023, Ronald Acuña Jr. put together a season for the ages, blending his combination of power and speed to unprecedented levels, blasting 41 home runs and stealing 73 bases to create the first ever 40-70 club.

Unfortunately for Acuña, and the Atlanta Braves, the fairy tale ride of a season was cut short in October, when Bryce Harper once again led the Philadelphia Phillies past the Braves and eventually all the way into the NLCS for their second-straight deep playoff run.

When looking at the teams in the NL East, star power is everywhere. From Acuña to Harper, to Francisco Lindor on the New York Mets. Some of the game’s best talents are playing in the NL East, and are all looking to post some big numbers again in 2024.

Today we are going to rank the best position players in this division to showcase which team is most-loaded with star power ahead of the upcoming season.