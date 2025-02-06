Luis Robert Jr. Can Bounce Back — If He Stays Healthy

He fared better in 2023, though still spent short stints on the IL with a variety of ailments — including a hamstring strain, hip injury, sprained right pinky finger, and mild MCL tear — and even missed the All-Star Game due to a calf injury.

From 2021 to 2023, Robert missed 36% of games due to injury, and unfortunately, things didn’t improve last year. The center fielder sat out of 62 games in 2024 after suffering a Grade 2 right hip flexor strain just one month after Opening Day, meaning that after five seasons in the majors, the 2023 season is still the only one in which Robert has stayed healthy enough to play in over 100 games.

Can Robert Bounce Back in 2025?

Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. puts on his glove before a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on July 8, 2023, at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Now entering the final guaranteed season of his six-year, $50 million contract — he has $20 million club options available for each of 2026 and 2027 — Robert desperately needs to bounce back this year. Yet, if the trade market is anything to go off, not everyone is convinced he can do it.

The White Sox have had trouble moving him this winter, with teams justifiably hesitant to meet the exorbitant asking price, especially considering his extensive injury history.

“The guy is certainly intriguing,” one GM told USA Today’s Bob Nightengale at the start of the offseason, “but they’ve got a really high price tag on him. You’ve got to hope he finally stays healthy and can be the player everyone envisioned all along. But the White Sox are acting like he’s some big star center fielder and are asking for your top prospects.”

In addition to the prohibitive asking price, another barrier to the White Sox pulling off a trade comes from the major projection systems, all of which stop short of forecasting anything too incredible for Robert in 2025.