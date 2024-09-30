Lawrence Butler’s Swing Changes Have Him on the Brink of Stardom

He built on the solid campaign with a similarly productive full season at High-A Lansing, where he cut the strikeout rate by another tick with a slightly better slash. His exciting trajectory and tools made him a no-brainer for the Arizona Fall League in 2022.

There was an improved feel for the barrel and overall approach for Butler that shined through in Arizona and carried into his 2023 season at the upper minors that resulted in him slashing his strikeout rate by more than 10% prior to his MLB debut, but there was still concerning underlying whiff numbers against secondaries that reared its head at the big league level.

The big league call was somewhat of an aggressive promotion for Butler, given his swing and miss issues at the lower levels and the fact that he had only played 89 games above High-A. Throwing him into the fire may have resulted in his mechanics actually regressing, as he looked like he was hitting in fight-or-flight mode at times. As his mechanics got further away from him, even fastballs became a challenge, hitting just .180 against them in the 83 MLB games between the end of 2023 and beginning of 2024.

Even through the growing pains, Butler mashed heaters at every stop, slashing .306/.397/.518 against fastballs since the start of the 2021 season, even boasting an OPS right around .900 against velocity 93 MPH and above. In his first 83 MLB games, velocity surprisingly overwhelmed Butler despite his plus bat speed and track record, making it clear the issue was mechanical.

The Swing Changes

When looking at the older open-side video, Butler’s challenges to control his lower half stand out, particularly his premature forward move. Even comparing the video of his big league stint to what we saw in Double-A, it seemed like his swing mechanics regressed as he dealt with the quality of MLB stuff.

The two clips below are both from early in the 2024 season. Different pitch types, but the same result mechanically as he pushes out of his back side almost as soon as he loads into it. When the body pushes so far forward before the barrel launches, it will affect the bat path, generally entering the zone at a shallower angle with less barrel control.