Top 10 Catchers in MLB for 2025

The catching position has seen as much change in recent years as any position in Major League Baseball. J.T. Realmuto of the Phillies topped our catcher rankings going into the 2023 season; now, he finds himself outside of the top 10. More than half of our group of 10 is 26 years old or younger, with so many young backstops making immediate impressions.

Athleticism has made its way back into the catching position from top-to-bottom, with power and quick twitch defensively headlining the tools boasted by these players behind the plate. With this crop being as young as it’s been in recent memory, it’s also as promising.

**NOTE: These positional rankings are created by ordering the average score from each of our six voters. For the Catcher group, ranked the players 1-15, with anyone outside of their individual top 15 being given a score of 20.**

Honorable Mentions: J.T. Realmuto (PHI), Logan O’Hoppe (LAA), Ivan Herrera (STL), Shea Langeliers (ATH)

The cut-off between the No. 10 spot and the first Honorable Mention was razor-thin, with Realmuto’s cumulative grade of 64 being one greater than Francisco Alvarez’s 63 and two more than Gabriel Moreno’s 62. At the end of the day, the voting pool sided with youth, as Realmuto’s last two seasons have produced his two lowest fWAR totals in a full season since his first with the Marlins in 2015.