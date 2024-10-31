Freddie Freeman’s Historic Run Results in World Series MVP

Baseball is such a funny sport, and Freddie Freeman’s run through the 2024 playoffs is proof of that. The 15-year veteran is a lock to make the Hall of Fame once he hangs it up, but his performance that not only won the Los Angeles Dodgers another World Series, but himself World Series MVP, was more than enough to etch his name into the history books.

Freeman, 34, went 3-for-18 in this year’s NLCS against the Mets, which is good for a batting average of just .167. A bad ankle held him back through the vast majority of the playoffs this season, but that ankle didn’t seem to bother him much once the lights were shining the brightest.

Through the five games that resulted in a 4-1 series victory over the Yankees, Freeman hit a home run in each of the first four contests, becoming the first player in MLB history to do so in the first four games of a World Series.

In doing so, he also got up to six-straight World Series games with a home run, a stretch of play dating back to 2021 when the Braves won it all.