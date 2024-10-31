Freddie Freeman’s Historic Run Results in World Series MVP
The Dodgers are World Series Champions, and first baseman Freddie Freeman was the obvious choice for WS MVP thanks to his historic run.
Baseball is such a funny sport, and Freddie Freeman’s run through the 2024 playoffs is proof of that. The 15-year veteran is a lock to make the Hall of Fame once he hangs it up, but his performance that not only won the Los Angeles Dodgers another World Series, but himself World Series MVP, was more than enough to etch his name into the history books.
Freeman, 34, went 3-for-18 in this year’s NLCS against the Mets, which is good for a batting average of just .167. A bad ankle held him back through the vast majority of the playoffs this season, but that ankle didn’t seem to bother him much once the lights were shining the brightest.
Through the five games that resulted in a 4-1 series victory over the Yankees, Freeman hit a home run in each of the first four contests, becoming the first player in MLB history to do so in the first four games of a World Series.
In doing so, he also got up to six-straight World Series games with a home run, a stretch of play dating back to 2021 when the Braves won it all.
“Outstanding” doesn’t even feel like a strong enough word to describe what we just witnessed. Freeman carried the Dodgers to their eighth World Series victory and fourth that came over the Yankees.
Inside Freddie Freeman’s Historic Run
There were no at-bats throughout this legendary Fall Classic where Freeman looked overmatched. Case in point: he struck out just one time in 20 at-bats. He also drew two walks and recorded six hits, four of them being home runs, while driving in 12 runs in a five-game stretch.
Game 1
Freeman’s walk-off grand slam will forever be one of the biggest home runs in World Series history. He joins Carlton Fisk, Kirby Puckett, Derek Jeter and David Freese as the only players ever to hit extra-inning walk-off home runs in the World Series.
What separates Freeman from the other playoff legends is the fact that his was a grand slam, and there’s nobody in history that can make that claim.
Game 2
After receiving the loudest round of applause during pre-game introductions, Freeman went back-to-back with Teoscar Hernandez, giving the Dodgers a lead they never gave up. In doing so, the two sluggers became just the second Dodgers duo to hit back-to-back home runs in the World Series since all the way back in 1981.
Ironically, Pedro Guerrero and Steve Yeager did it that year … against the Yankees.
Game 3
Max Muncy said it best: Freeman doesn’t need anything else to cement his legacy. Yet, there he went, homering once again. Facing Clarke Schmidt, Freeman got to see every single pitch in the right-hander’s repertoire by the time he shot a ball into the right-field porch.
This home run saw him join Barry Bonds (2002) and Hank Bauer (1958) as the only players in history to hit three home runs in as many games to start a World Series.
Game 4
In the championship-clinching game at Yankee Stadium, Freeman stole the show once again. This time, smoking a first-inning offering from Luis Gil out of the park.
Game 5
Freeman had to settle for a 1-for-4 night with two RBI, a walk and a strikeout. Those two runs driven in were crucial, though, as the Dodgers won in 7-6 fashion. Without Freeman, they wouldn’t have secured the championship on Wednesday night. There’s no other choice for WS MVP.
Gibby, Meet Freddie
Starting off his incredible run was that walk-off grand slam. 36 years ago, Kirk Gibson hit a walk-off home run of his own off of Dennis Eckersley. Gibson’s homer came in the ninth inning, but it meant every bit as much as Freeman’s did this season.
Of course, Gibson was also hobbled by an injury when he hit his legendary blast. He was limited by knee and hamstring issues and was only available as a pinch-hitter. In fact, that at-bat was the only one for Gibson in that entire series.
“I was standing there, listening,” Gibson said (as relayed by MLB.com’s Jason Beck), “and then just immediately knew what he was going through with his emotions. I was reliving the emotions as well, two people from different eras. It was cool. I love passing the torch and letting him have it and experience it.”
Joe Davis, the Dodgers’ primary play-by-play broadcaster, made sure to pay homage to multiple Dodgers legends as Freeman rounded the bases after sending his ball into orbit.
“She is gone! Gibby, meet Freddie!”, was the call from Davis, one that gave baseball fans everywhere goosebumps. This, of course, was a nod not only to Gibson, but to the late Vin Scully, whose call of Gibson’s home run is one of the greatest of all-time.
A God Amongst Men
There’s little doubt that Freeman deserved to win World Series MVP this year. His performance in this four-game set was one of the best we’ve ever seen and will likely be one of the best we ever will see.
That’s what a true Hall of Famer looks. In a series full of superstars that will one day wind up in Cooperstown, Freeman did what he needed to do to separate himself from the rest.