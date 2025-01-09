Riley Greene is on His Way To Becoming One of the AL’s Elite

Let’s take a closer look at the tools and skills that are transforming Greene into one of the AL’s rising stars.

Breaking Down Greene’s Bat

Riley Greene’s rise to the top has happened incredibly fast, and it’s no surprise given his prospect status. Being a former first-round pick, Greene has always had the tools to be a superstar, but he took his game to a new level in 2024.

At just 23 years old, Greene found himself as the centerpiece of the Detroit Tigers’ surprising playoff run, and he made the most of it.

In 137 games, Greene hit 24 homers, walked 11% of the time, slashed .262/.348/.479 with a .357 xwOBA, 135 wRC+, and posted an fWAR of 4.0.

For any player, this stat line is very impressive, but for a 23-year-old, this level of play could be a sign of even better things to come. His 135 wRC+ ranked 20th in baseball, and 10th in the American League, which really speaks to the level of play he showcased this season.

Digging deeper into his game, we also see that Greene registered some of the best batted-ball data in the league.