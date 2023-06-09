Shane McClanahan is the New Best Pitcher in Baseball

Let’s start with the command woes that we’ve seen from McClanahan. Last season, he was as pinpoint as any pitcher in the game, walking three or more hitters in a start just five times in 28 outings, and only walking four hitters once.

This season, he’s already walked four hitters four times. His start against the Yankees on May 13 was his worst start of the year, allowing four runs and five hits to go along with four free passes in four innings. In the other three starts in which McClanahan walked four men, he allowed just three runs in 17 innings. If there’s a perfect example of tightrope through several outings, that three-start sample may be it.

As for the batted ball metrics that may have McClanahan outside of the top 10 in the game right now, he’s outperformed the data in that regard as well. Opponents’ average exit velocity on batted balls against him this season is up from 87.3 MPH last year to 89.1 MPH in 2023, while Hard Hit Rate is up nearly 7% and Fly Ball Rate is up by 6%.

Naturally, you would think that the long ball is an issue for McClanahan for the second season in a row, right? Wrong. For the first time in his career, McClanahan is allowing fewer than 1.00 home runs-per-nine, while his HR/FB% sits at a career-best 11.6%. The contact is harder, and it’s been in the air, but the results are clear: the ball’s not leaving the ballpark as much.

Avg MLB pitcher: 6'3"

Shane McClanahan: 6'1"

Spencer Strider: 6'0"



Avg MLB pitcher extension: 6.4 ft

McClanahan's extension: 7.0 ft

Strider's extension: 7.0 ft



How 2 of the best pitchers in baseball use release extension to make their stuff play up ➡️ https://t.co/jNkg4JlFtj pic.twitter.com/ncLmGhudB2 — David Adler (@_dadler) June 3, 2023

The Fastball

Who doesn’t love a hard fastball? McClanahan sits at 97.1 MPH with his four-seamer, which is the hardest among left-handed starters and the fourth-hardest among all qualified starters, trailing only Sandy Alcantara, Shohei Ohtani, and Spencer Strider.

It’s an excellent pitch, posting a whiff rate around 25% and sitting in the top 10 among four-seamers (minimum 100 plate appearances) in Run Value per Baseball Savant. But, here’s the catch: among the top 10, McClanahan has the second-lowest usage of the heater, only ahead of Seattle’s George Kirby.