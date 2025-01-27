Top 10 Shortstops in Major League Baseball for 2025

Among all shortstops, Henderson finished second in fWAR and wRC+, and first in home runs. Not only this, but he was seen among the top of all of baseball in many of these categories as well.

Henderson was seen in the 92nd percentile or better in xwOBA, xBA, xSLG, average exit velocity, hard-hit rate, and bat speed.

To me, the most impressive of these metrics is his hard-hit rate, which came in at a whopping 53.9%. This is an eye-popping number, as it shows Henderson’s tremendous ability to routinely hit the ball extremely hard.

Gunnar may not be the best fielder, but he’s one of the most under-the-radar runners in all of MLB. Henderson was in the 94th percentile in baserunning runs, possessing a sprint speed of 28.9 ft/s.

Henderson has not only become one of the best shortstops in the league, but one of MLB’s best players. Henderson has a real shot to win an MVP within the next few seasons, as long as our number one shortstop doesn’t get in the way.

1. Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

Finkelstein Morgenstern Treuden Appel Leighton McMullen RANK: 1 RANK: 1 RANK: 1 RANK: 1 RANK: 1 RANK: 1

2024 Stats: 161 G, .332/.389/.588, 32 HR, 31 SB, 109 RBI, 168 wRC+, 10.4 fWAR

Bobby Witt Jr. isn’t just the top shortstop in baseball, but his crown is unanimously agreed upon by all six of our panelists.

During the 2024 campaign, Bobby Witt Jr. showcased one of the best shortstop seasons the game of baseball has seen in a very long time. His 10.4 fWAR season was good enough to be tied for the fourth-highest fWAR season ever, with Alex Rodriguez’s 2000 campaign.

Witt finished second in all of baseball in fWAR, finishing only 0.8 fWAR behind Aaron Judge for the MLB lead. He was at the top of the shortstop leaderboard in wRC+, ISO, AVG, OBP, SLG, xwOBA, and fWAR.

Witt’s underlying numbers were a thing of beauty, as he was seen in the 92nd percentile or better in xwOBA, xBA, xSLG, average exit velocity, and barrel rate. Witt also posted a strikeout rate of only 15%, which was the 15th-best mark in all of baseball.

In a generation of baseball where the five-tool player is virtually non-existent, Witt is one of the very few five-tool players left in today’s game.

Not only is Witt one of baseball’s best hitters, but he’s a 99th-percentile fielder as well. In 2024, Witt posted 16 OAA, and a 78th-percentile arm strength.

Witt is also the fastest player in MLB, with his 30.5 ft/s sprint speed atop the leaderboard. Witt has stolen as many as 49 bases in a single season, and with this immense speed, Witt may have the potential to come close to the 70 stolen base threshold Ronald Acuna Jr reached in 2023.

Witt isn’t just the best shortstop in all of baseball, but he’s truly one of MLB’s best players. Within the next few years, Witt has the chance to become the best player in all of baseball, using his five-tool abilities along the way.