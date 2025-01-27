Top 10 Shortstops in Major League Baseball for 2025
Discover the top 10 shortstops in MLB. From elite defense to explosive offense, we rank the best at the position and break down their skills.
Heading into the 2025 season, MLB has been blessed with a plethora of talent at the shortstop position, making it one of the deepest spots in the league.
From the likes of Bobby Witt Jr., to Francisco Lindor, the position is filled with veteran talents, and young newcomers. Shortstops are also hitting for more power than ever, allowing these newcomers to be some of baseball’s most dynamic talents.
This new wave of shortstop talent is arguably the best group of players to ever play the position simultaneously, and seeing how this group continues to develop is going to be very entertaining.
Honorable Mentions: Masyn Winn (STL), Ezequiel Tovar (COL), Zach Neto (LAA)
Unfortunately, with a position as deep as shortstop, not every deserving player can be featured inside of the top 10.
Masyn Winn, the former Cardinals top prospect, is one of these talented players who just missed the cut.
Winn showed a lot of promise in the 150 games he played in 2024, as he hit 15 home runs, with a 103 wRC+, alongside nearly a 4-win season.
Also, Winn is a very fast runner, as well as an electric defender. He placed in the 84th percentile or better in sprint speed, OAA, and arm strength, with his arm grading out in the 95th percentile.
If Winn continues to develop in 2025, he could very easily crack the top 10 next season.
The next player who just missed, was Rockies youngster Ezequiel Tovar.
Similarly to Winn, Tovar is a dynamic player who’s been projected to be one of the game’s best for a while now. While he got off to a slow start in his MLB career, he took huge steps in 2024.
In 157 games, the 22-year-old hit 26 homers, recorded a 97 wRC+, and generated 3.7 fWAR. He also did this while playing elite defense at short, posting 15 OAA, and taking home a Gold Glove Award.
The issue with Tovar will always be his plate discipline, as he struck out 200 times last year, and posted a walk rate under 3.5 percent. If he can improve upon this, he could improve even more next year.
The third and final player who just missed the top 10, is Angels shortstop Zach Neto.
Neto’s second full season showed a lot of improvement, as the 23-year-old was one of the more productive hitters for the Angels all year. In 155 games, Neto hit 23 homers, slashed .249/.318/.443 with a 114 wRC+, and a 3.5 fWAR.
Almost all of his numbers this year were career-highs, showing that he’s begun to solidify himself as a big-league hitter. Neto is also a good baserunner, as he was in the 86th percentile in baserunning runs.
Just like Tovar and Winn, Neto has all the potential in the world to climb inside the top 10 by the end of the 2025 season.
10. Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 8
|RANK: 10
|RANK: 9
|RANK: 7
|RANK: 13
|RANK: 11
2024 Stats: 86 G, .310/.388/.517, 14 HR, 54 RBI, 155 wRC+, 4.3 fWAR
Although the 2024 season was full of injuries for Carlos Correa, the level of production he showcased while he was on the field was tremendous.
Correa’s 2024 season was a nice bounce back from the year prior, where he posted below-league-average numbers for the first time since 2020. Despite the fact it was just 86 games, if Correa had been on the field all season long, he would’ve been one of the best hitters in all of baseball.
If he had played a full 162 games, Correa was on pace to hit 26 homers, which would have tied his previous career high. His 9.2% barrel rate and 44.7% hard-hit rate were both encouraging numbers as well.
Correa ranked within baseball’s 80th percentile or higher in strikeout rate, walk rate, xBA, and xwOBA. Not only this, but he was an 87th-percentile fielder, with his 5 OAA being extremely impressive.
It’ll be interesting to see how Correa performs over a full season in 2025, as his production will be incredibly important to how the Twins’ season goes.
9. Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 11
|RANK: 8
|RANK: 10
|RANK: 10
|RANK: 9
|RANK: 9
2024 Stats: 149 G, .242/.312/.390, 16 HR, 19 SB, 66 RBI, 99 wRC+, 4.3 fWAR
Although the Cubs played below their expectations last season, their shortstop Dansby Swanson posted yet another consistent season.
Swanson may not be the most prolific hitter in all of baseball, but he’s the definition of a good all-around shortstop. 2024 was the third-straight season that Swanson posted an fWAR above 4, which speaks to the consistent nature of his game.
Swanson’s bat trended more toward the league average though, with most of his underlying metrics all being close to baseball’s 50th percentile. However, his defense is the place he really shined last season.
Not only was Swanson the best fielding shortstop in all of baseball, but he was one of the game’s best fielders. In 2024, Swanson recorded 18 OAA, which placed him in the top 1% of the league, and fourth on the OAA leaderboard. This level of defense is also why his fWAR was so high despite his offensive production being more league-average.
Despite Swanson’s offensive game taking a step back this year, it’s important to note that the last time Swanson posted a 99 wRC+, he raised his wRC+ to 117 the next year. Hopefully that trend continues next season.
8. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 9
|RANK: 9
|RANK: 8
|RANK: 8
|RANK: 8
|RANK: 8
2024 Stats: 121 G, .295/.338/.469, 21 HR, 19 SB, 62 RBI, 124 wRC+, 3.9 fWAR
Trea Turner, the recipient of an 11-year, $300 million dollar contract from the Philadelphia Phillies is the next player in the top 10.
Turner followed up a down season in his first year with the Phillies, with one of the best shortstop seasons in all of baseball.
Turner’s 124 wRC+ ranked sixth among all shortstops, and his 21 home runs and 3.9 fWAR both ranked ninth of all shortstops. Turner was regularly among the game’s best in almost all statistical areas.
He was also a key part of the Phillies’ division title-winning team, regularly batting second and setting up the team’s power hitters well. Turner’s on-base skills were a huge reason for the rest of the team’s success.
Not all of Turner’s underlying metrics were great last season, but his ability to not strike out is one of the key features of his game. He ranked within baseball’s 72nd percentile, which is pretty impressive.
While it remains to be seen what level of play Turner will live up to in 2025, I’m certain he’ll continue to be one of the game’s best.
7. Willy Adames, San Francisco Giants
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 7
|RANK: 7
|RANK: 7
|RANK: 9
|RANK: 7
|RANK: 7
2024 Stats: 161 G, .251/.331/.462, 32 HR, 21 SB, 112 RBI, 119 wRC+, 4.8 fWAR
This upcoming year Willy Adames has high expectations.
He’ll be playing his first season of a seven-year, $182 million dollar contract with the San Francisco Giants, and the team has high hopes that he’ll help turn the offense around.
Last year was arguably the best year of Adames’ career, as he set career-highs in a few areas. His homers, RBI, walk rate, strikeout rate, xwOBA, and fWAR were all career-bests. Adames has continued to grow as a hitter throughout his career, and the power he tapped into last year was also something really impressive.
Adames finished in the 80th percentile or higher in xSLG, barrel rate, launch angle sweet spot percentage, and walk rate. Adames also crushed sliders all year long, posting a run value of 11 against the pitch.
Some people are concerned that Adames’ offensive production may dip a little bit with his switch to San Francisco, with the Giants having one of the tougher offensive environments in the league.
But, when looking at Adames’ spray chart from last year, I’m not very concerned.
I’m excited to see how the switch to San Francisco will affect Adames’ career, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he finishes the year as a top-five shortstop in baseball.
6. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 6
|RANK: 5
|RANK: 6
|RANK: 5
|RANK: 6
|RANK: 6
2024 Stats: 123 G, .278/.353/.512, 30 HR, 74 RBI, 140 wRC+, 4.5 fWAR
Another superstar shortstop on a huge contract, is Rangers shortstop Corey Seager.
Corey Seager is entering his fourth season with the Texas Rangers, and he’s already won a World Series, made three All-Star teams, and finished second in MVP. Seager continued his reign of dominance in 2024, where he blew the competition out of the water.
Seager finished fourth among all shortstops in wRC+, sixth in fWAR, fifth in homers, and second in xwOBA. Seager has consistently been able to hang around the best shortstops in baseball despite the position growing in talent every single year.
Seager is also one of the best overall hitters in the game as well, and not just at shortstop.
His xwOBA, xSLG, xBA, average exit velocity, barrel rate, and hard-hit rate all ranked inside the 90th percentile or better.
By wRC+, Seager was the 14th-best hitter in all of baseball, sandwiched between Mookie Betts and Jurickson Profar. He also ranked 21st in fWAR among all hitters.
Seager did spend some time sidelined with injuries this year, which has become commonplace throughout his career. But when he’s healthy, there are few shortstops who swing a better bat.
5. Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 5
|RANK: 6
|RANK: 5
|RANK: 6
|RANK: 5
|RANK: 4
2024 Stats: 160 G, .259/.339/.471, 25 HR, 67 SB, 76 RBI, 118 wRC+, 6.4 fWAR
Starting in 2023, the Cincinnati Reds began to get a look at the team’s new, young icon, Elly De La Cruz. Fast forward to 2024, and De La Cruz took a huge leap forward.
After struggling mightily during his first season, De La Cruz raised his wRC+ by 35 points, improving in most aspects of his game. De La Cruz continued to hit the ball hard at every chance he got, posting average exit velocities near 92 MPH, and a barrel rate just under 13%.
It’s hard to find a more dynamic player in baseball than Elly De La Cruz, with every part of his game being extremely exciting. His speed is off the charts, as his 30 ft/s sprint speed finished in the 100th percentile. This sprint speed is tied for third in baseball, which helped lead him to a 67 stolen base season.
Even though De La Cruz ranked atop the NL error leaderboard, his defense still has some tremendous upside. His 15 OAA and 90th percentile arm strength both ranked at the top of the league, and with some work, he could become one of the game’s best fielders.
De La Cruz’s main drawback offensively is his high strikeout numbers. He led baseball with 218 strikeouts and was near the bottom of the league in whiff rate. But, there is hope, as De La Cruz saw a 2.4% improvement in his strikeout rate.
The Cincinnati Reds are very blessed that they have one of the most electric players in our sport on their team, especially as De La Cruz continues to improve.
4. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 4
|RANK: 4
|RANK: 4
|RANK: 4
|RANK: 4
|RANK: 5
2024 Stats: 116 G, .289/.372/.491, 19 HR, 16 SB, 75 RBI, 141 wRC+, 4.4 fWAR
Even though the position may be different for Mookie Betts, the caliber of player Betts is has not changed.
After finishing second in NL MVP voting in 2023, Betts followed it up with a fantastic 2024 season. Betts spent some time on the injured list this season, but that didn’t affect his level of play. Betts still managed to post over 4 fWAR, which was 22nd among all hitters.
Among shortstops, Betts finished third in wRC+, seventh in fWAR, second in OBP, and fifth in xwOBA. Betts is one of the most well-rounded hitters in all of baseball, with every aspect of his offensive game being among the best in the league.
Betts has arguably the best eye of any shortstop on this list, with his walk rate, strikeout rate, whiff rate, and chase rate all ranking within the 92nd percentile or better last season. Opposing pitchers have often hailed Betts as one of the tougher at-bats in MLB, and it’s easy to see why.
The adjustment to playing shortstop has provided it’s growing pains, but with some more consistent time back at shortstop in 2025, there is every chance that Betts can become a plus defender there, like he has been at every other spot on the field in his career.
Betts is one of baseball’s best hitters, and I can’t wait to see what he does with the Dodgers next season. If they repeat as champions, Betts will be a huge reason why.
3. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 2
|RANK: 3
|RANK: 3
|RANK: 2
|RANK: 3
|RANK: 3
2024 Stats: 152 G, .273/.344/.500, 33 HR, 91 RBI, 137 wRC+, 7.8 fWAR
If it weren’t for the historic season Shohei Ohtani had in 2024, the NL MVP Award likely would’ve been given to Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor.
Throughout his MLB career, Lindor has been one of the more underappreciated players in baseball, regularly finding himself snubbed from getting recognition. But, Lindor has made this harder and harder to do.
In 2024, Lindor’s 7.8 fWAR ranked sixth in all of baseball, alongside his wRC+ and homers ranking inside the top 17 or better on the MLB leaderboard.
Lindor’s power surge the last two seasons has been very impressive, giving his game even more depth. Lindor’s 30-homer potential has only made him more worth the 10-year, $341 million dollar deal he signed back in 2021.
Part of this power surge is Lindor’s 3.2% increase in barrel rate. This increase saw Lindor going from 67th percentile to 90th percentile in 2024.
Even though he didn’t take home a Gold Glove Award in 2024, Lindor’s glove was great. Lindor posted 16 OAA, which was second among shortstops to Dansby Swanson, and tied for fifth in all of baseball.
As the New York Mets continue to improve every season, Lindor’s role on the team has only become more and more important. It’ll be extremely exciting to see if Lindor takes another step forward in 2025, when he gets to play with his best teammate yet in New York, Juan Soto.
2. Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 3
|RANK: 2
|RANK: 2
|RANK: 3
|RANK: 2
|RANK: 2
2024 Stats: 159 G, .281/.364/.529, 37 HR, 21 SB, 92 RBI, 155 wRC+, 8.0 fWAR
The new age of the Baltimore Orioles is well upon us, and the face of this team, is none other than shortstop Gunnar Henderson.
Ever since Henderson busted onto the scene in 2022, his destiny as one of the game’s top shortstops has been clear. It was cemented even more in 2024, when Henderson played the best year of his young career.
Among all shortstops, Henderson finished second in fWAR and wRC+, and first in home runs. Not only this, but he was seen among the top of all of baseball in many of these categories as well.
Henderson was seen in the 92nd percentile or better in xwOBA, xBA, xSLG, average exit velocity, hard-hit rate, and bat speed.
To me, the most impressive of these metrics is his hard-hit rate, which came in at a whopping 53.9%. This is an eye-popping number, as it shows Henderson’s tremendous ability to routinely hit the ball extremely hard.
Gunnar may not be the best fielder, but he’s one of the most under-the-radar runners in all of MLB. Henderson was in the 94th percentile in baserunning runs, possessing a sprint speed of 28.9 ft/s.
Henderson has not only become one of the best shortstops in the league, but one of MLB’s best players. Henderson has a real shot to win an MVP within the next few seasons, as long as our number one shortstop doesn’t get in the way.
1. Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 1
|RANK: 1
|RANK: 1
|RANK: 1
|RANK: 1
|RANK: 1
2024 Stats: 161 G, .332/.389/.588, 32 HR, 31 SB, 109 RBI, 168 wRC+, 10.4 fWAR
Bobby Witt Jr. isn’t just the top shortstop in baseball, but his crown is unanimously agreed upon by all six of our panelists.
During the 2024 campaign, Bobby Witt Jr. showcased one of the best shortstop seasons the game of baseball has seen in a very long time. His 10.4 fWAR season was good enough to be tied for the fourth-highest fWAR season ever, with Alex Rodriguez’s 2000 campaign.
Witt finished second in all of baseball in fWAR, finishing only 0.8 fWAR behind Aaron Judge for the MLB lead. He was at the top of the shortstop leaderboard in wRC+, ISO, AVG, OBP, SLG, xwOBA, and fWAR.
Witt’s underlying numbers were a thing of beauty, as he was seen in the 92nd percentile or better in xwOBA, xBA, xSLG, average exit velocity, and barrel rate. Witt also posted a strikeout rate of only 15%, which was the 15th-best mark in all of baseball.
In a generation of baseball where the five-tool player is virtually non-existent, Witt is one of the very few five-tool players left in today’s game.
Not only is Witt one of baseball’s best hitters, but he’s a 99th-percentile fielder as well. In 2024, Witt posted 16 OAA, and a 78th-percentile arm strength.
Witt is also the fastest player in MLB, with his 30.5 ft/s sprint speed atop the leaderboard. Witt has stolen as many as 49 bases in a single season, and with this immense speed, Witt may have the potential to come close to the 70 stolen base threshold Ronald Acuna Jr reached in 2023.
Witt isn’t just the best shortstop in all of baseball, but he’s truly one of MLB’s best players. Within the next few years, Witt has the chance to become the best player in all of baseball, using his five-tool abilities along the way.