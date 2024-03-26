Peter Appel’s Top 100 MLB Players for 2024

The complete, undisputed, best list of the top 100 players in Major League Baseball right now heading into the 2024 season.

By Peter Appel
Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates his solo homerun with Freddie Freeman #5, to trail the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1, during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium on September 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Welcome to my top 100 list for the 2024 season.

The game of baseball is different from any other sport, but at the same time, we can draw similarities from the game of football.

How does one compare a defensive end to a quarterback? The quarterback is the most critical position in football, so that’s typically not a fair comparison. And yet, we see plenty of lists comparing the two on a top 100 list.

Baseball is not so different from any sport due to the player’s role. It isn’t easy to correctly evaluate a hard-throwing closer’s worth compared to a speedy outfielder’s. If we wanted to do that as accurately as possible, I’d point you towards the WAR leaderboards.

What’s the fun in that? This list is subjective, but these are the top 100 players in baseball right now.

I had the privilege of interviewing Joe Posnanski, the inspiration behind this list. He created the Baseball 100, a list of all-time top 100 baseball players. He used Tom Tango’s WAR calculations, among other stats, to list the greatest players in baseball history.

As one can imagine, his list isn’t a WAR leaderboard. I used my formula to create this list. If I told you the formula, I might have to kill you. That’s an ode to Mr. Krabs from Spongebob, not a threat, just so we are clear.

My favorite quote from the interview with Joe is, “By the numbers, Ichiro didn’t compile the stats to be a top 100 player. But how is Ichiro Suzuki not one of the most impactful players in baseball history?”

Ichiro compiled 3,000 hits in his career, but he had over 1,000 in Japan before he came over as a 27-year-old. He wasn’t a top 100 player in MLB history in WAR or most statistics, but Joe felt he was a top 100 player. That’s his opinion, and I love him for that.

An all-time list is different than a current list. Their careers are over, while some players on this list are just starting. You may see some players that need more service time compared to others, but they rank higher on this list.

I’m looking forward to 2024, while appreciating the player’s career. I value consistency over a long period. That’s greatness, in my eyes. Some players on this list have yet to have the privilege of developing a career, but I believe they have an incredibly bright future if they appear.

I’m optimistic about health. I weighed each player’s injury concerns with a “glass half full approach.” I also didn’t dock a player if they are scheduled to miss time this season. Gerrit Cole may miss time with an elbow injury this year, but it’s not certain. I’m not going to drop him in the rankings because of that. Players who will miss the entire season (Sandy Alcantara, Shane McClanahan, etc) won’t be on this list because we know they won’t be on the field in 2024.

On that note, you might notice that pitchers are ranked a bit lower. In modern-day baseball, pitchers drop like flies. I hate it so much; the injury bug is my least favorite thing in baseball. Gerrit Cole, the most dependable pitcher in baseball, went down with an elbow injury.

I hope every pitcher stays healthy, but it’s not realistic. Due to this, if a pitcher and hitter are close, I go to the hitter above the pitcher.

Last thing: if a player still needs to play a major league game, they aren’t on the list. Players like Wyatt Langford, Jackson Holliday, Jackson Chourio, and others could vault themselves into the top 100 by season’s end, but that’s for next year.

Currently, no player without MLB service time is on this list.

This is my list. Feel free to disagree, and I welcome any criticism. Here’s my Twitter page; my DM’s are open. I welcome your hateful messages.

Just know I’ll fight to the end of time to prove my list is flawless.

Top 100 Players in MLB

Top 100 PlayersTeam
1. Shohei Ohtani, DH/PLos Angeles Dodgers
2. Aaron Judge, OFNew York Yankees
3. Ronald Acuna Jr, RFAtlanta Braves
4. Mookie Betts, SSLos Angeles Dodgers
5. Corey Seager, SSTexas Rangers
6. Juan Soto, LFNew York Yankees
7. Mike Trout, OFLos Angeles Angels
8. Bryce Harper, 1BPhiladelphia Phillies
9. Yordan Alvarez, DH/LFHouston Astros
10. Freddie Freeman, 1BLos Angeles Dodgers
11. Julio Rodriguez, CFSeattle Mariners
12. Gerrit Cole, SPNew York Yankees
13. Adley Rutschman, CBaltimore Orioles
14. Francisco Lindor, SSNew York Mets
15. Jose Ramirez, 3BCleveland Guardians
16. Fernando Tatis Jr, RFSan Diego Padres
17. Corbin Carroll, OFArizona Diamondbacks
18. Zack Wheeler, SPPhiladelphia Phillies
19. Spencer Strider, SPAtlanta Braves
20. Austin Riley, 3BAtlanta Braves
21. Kyle Tucker, RFHouston Astros
22. Matt Olson, 1BAtlanta Braves
23. Kevin Gausman, SPToronto Blue Jays
24. Trea Turner, SSPhiladelphia Phillies
25. Jose Altuve, 2BHouston Astros
26. Bo Bichette, SSToronto Blue Jays
27. Manny Machado, 3BSan Diego Padres
28. Marcus Semien, 2BTexas Rangers
29. Corbin Burnes, SPBaltimore Orioles
30. Logan Webb, SPSan Francisco Giants
31. Bobby Witt Jr, SSKansas City Royals
32. Xander Bogaerts, 2BSan Diego Padres
33. Pete Alonso, 1BNew York Mets
34. Paul Goldschmidt, 1BSt. Louis Cardinals
35. Nolan Arenado, 3BSt. Louis Cardinals
36. Rafael Devers, 3BBoston Red Sox
37. Will Smith, CLos Angeles Dodgers
38. Alex Bregman, 3BHouston Astros
39. Michael Harris, CFAtlanta Braves
40. Carlos Correa, SSMinnesota Twins
41. Gunnar Henderson, SSBaltimore Orioles
42. Luis Robert, CFChicago White Sox
43. Ozzie Albies, 2BAtlanta Braves
44. Zac Gallen, SPArizona Diamondbacks
45. Yandy Diaz, 1BTampa Bay Rays
46. Adolis Garcia, RFTexas Rangers
47. Cody Bellinger, CF/1BChicago Cubs
48. Christian Yelich, LFMilwaukee Brewers
49. Blake Snell, SPSan Francisco Giants
50. Luis Castillo, SPSeattle Mariners
51. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, SPLos Angeles Dodgers
52. JT Realmuto, CPhiladelphia Phillies
53. William Contreras, CMilwaukee Brewers
54. Justin Verlander, SPHouston Astros
55. Walker Buehler, SPLos Angeles Dodgers
56. Luis Arraez, 2BMiami Marlins
57. Ketel Marte, 2BArizona Diamondbacks
58. Max Fried, SPAtlanta Braves
59. Pablo Lopez, SPMinnesota Twins
60. George Kirby, SPSeattle Mariners
61. Dansby Swanson, SSChicago Cubs
62. Brandon Nimmo, OFNew York Mets
63. Edwin Diaz, RPNew York Mets
64. Sonny Gray, SPSt. Louis Cardinals
65. Sean Murphy, CAtlanta Braves
66. Tarik Skubal, SPDetroit Tigers
67. Evan Carter, LFTexas Rangers
68. Randy Arozarena, LFTampa Bay Rays
69. Vladimir Guerrero Jr, 1BToronto Blue Jays
70. Christian Walker, 1BArizona Diamondbacks
71. Jhoan Duran, RPMinnesota Twins
72. JP Crawford, SSSeattle Mariners
73. Ha-Seong Kim, SSSan Diego Padres
74. Kyle Schwarber, DHPhiladelphia Phillies
75. Kyle Bradish, SPBaltimore Orioles
76. Justin Steele, SPChicago Cubs
77. Nico Hoerner, 2BChicago Cubs
78. Framber Valdez, SP Houston Astros
79. Tyler Glasnow, SPLos Angeles Dodgers
80. Cal Raleigh, CSeattle Mariners
81. Grayson Rodriguez, SPBaltimore Orioles
82. Devin Williams, RPMilwaukee Brewers
83. Cole Ragans, SPKansas City Royals
84. Jonah Heim, CTexas Rangers
85. Shane Bieber, SPCleveland Guardians
86. Gleyber Torres, 2BNew York Yankees
87. Matt Chapman, 3BSan Francisco Giants
88. Josh Jung, 3BTexas Rangers
89. Tanner Bibee, SPCleveland Guardians
90. Royce Lewis, 3BMinnesota Twins
91. Kodai Senga, SPNew York Mets
92. Emmanuel Clase, RPCleveland Guardians
93. Ian Happ, LFChicago Cubs
94. Jeremy Pena, SSHouston Astros
95. Joe Musgrove, SPSan Diego Padres
96. Josh Naylor, 1BCleveland Guardians
97. Aaron Nola, SPPhiladelphia Phillies
98. Josh Hader, RPHouston Astros
99. Bobby Miller, SPLos Angeles Dodgers
100. Cal Quantrill, SPColorado Rockies
|

Peter Appel

Peter Appel

Peter is the Co-Founder and Director of Content Strategy of Justbaseball.com and the Co-Host of the Just Baseball Show.

Read more from Peter Appel