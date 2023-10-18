Baseball is Returning to the Olympics and A Big Star Wants In

Baseball will be returning to the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

And one of MLB’s biggest stars is throwing his hat in the ring.

Besides hitting moonshot NLCS home runs— on his 31st birthday no less— Bryce Harper says he would love to represent the United States at the Summer Olympics and hopes Major League Baseball will allow its players to participate in the LA28 games.

“You talk about growing the game, and that’s the way you grow it at the highest peak,” Harper said. “You let guys that are playing in the league take that break just like in the NHL and see what happens. I think it would be really cool. I think it would be a lot of fun. I don’t know if they’ll ever go for it, but I would love to put USA on my chest and represent it at the highest level.”