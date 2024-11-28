Blake Snell Is the Perfect Fit for the Dodgers

In 104.0 innings pitched across 20 starts, the southpaw threw to the tune of a 3.12 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP and career-best totals in both average against (.174) and strikeout rate (34.7%).

While signing a nine-figure deal with the reigning champs makes complete sense for Snell, it might seem confusing, at least on the surface, why the Dodgers focused their efforts on their rotation, given the star-studded group they were projected to have even before the deal.

Pitcher Handedness Yoshinobu Yamamoto Right Shohei Ohtani Right Blake Snell Left Tyler Glasnow Right Dustin May Right Tony Gonsolin Right Bobby Miller Right Los Angeles Dodgers Main Starting Options for 2025

But after stopping to really consider what this signing brings the Dodgers, other than one of the league’s best arms and a two-time Cy Young Award winner, it’s clear that Snell is the perfect fit for a Dodgers team that is looking to stay on top in 2025.

Snell Addresses Dodgers’ Starting Pitching Injury Woes

The Dodgers’ rotation had some of the worst injury luck of any team this past season.

They started the year knowing Ohtani, Gonsolin, and possibly May would all be on the shelf for the season. They also had a few arms who they knew wouldn’t debut until mid-way through the 2024 campaign, Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler, with both pitchers hitting the IL a second time before the season was over.

Throughout the year, the Dodgers also dealt with injuries to the likes of Yamamoto, Glasnow and Gavin Stone, among others.