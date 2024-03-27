Dodgers Lock Up Catcher Will Smith to Decade-Long Extension

Prior to his extension, Smith was scheduled to hit free agency at the conclusion of the 2025 campaign. Now, he becomes the fourth Dodgers player to be signed through the 2032 season, joining Mookie Betts, Ohtani and Yamamoto.

The Dodgers have their guy behind the plate for the next decade!



Will Smith and the Dodgers are in agreement on a 10 year deal worth $140 million dollars, per @JeffPassan pic.twitter.com/Kkh33B4ju6 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 27, 2024

Dodgers Lock Up Their Man

In Smith, the Dodgers are opting for long-term stability behind the plate. This is something that very few teams have in today’s game. Only Adley Rutschman of the Orioles provides the same level of security behind the dish that Smith does.

Smith, 29 tomorrow, is coming off of a season in which he hit 19 home runs and drove in 76 across 126 games. He landed a spot in the All-Star Game for the first time in his young career and finished the season with an above-average OPS+ for the fifth straight year, dating back to his debut in 2019.

Entering the year, Smith projects to be the club’s everyday cleanup hitter. He spent the majority of last year in the three-hole, but that spot is likely to be occupied by Freddie Freeman.

Despite the fact that he scuffled a bit in the second half of last year, there are very few things Smith doesn’t excel at on the field. He hits both righties (118 OPS+) and lefties (116 OPS+) at an above-average clip, he rarely swings and misses and he plays solid defense.

Long-Term Implications For Roster Hopefuls

In Smith, the Dodgers have locked up one of the best catchers in the game. He’s not going anywhere anytime soon.