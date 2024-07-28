MLB Trade Deadline 2024: Guides for All 30 Teams

Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore has easily been the best team in the division this season, but there are still some avenues to improve their big league roster. Our Ryan Finkelstein took a look at three trades that would push them over the top and make them immediate favorites to win it all.

AL Central Moves for the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline

Minnesota Twins

Pitching, pitching and more pitching – that’s what the Twins need at this year’s deadline. The club is a handful of games out of first place in the Central, but they’re still well within striking distance. Our Harrison Bruns dove into the team’s need and some targets they should pursue.

Cleveland Guardians

The Guardians have been one of the more pleasant surprises in the game this year. At times, they’ve boasted the best record in all of baseball, which is not something many saw coming. They have a lead over the Twins, but they’re not without their warts. Our Zach Worden took a closer look at the roster and how they can improve in the second half.

Chicago White Sox

This year’s White Sox were never going to be good, but they’ve been historically bad so far. The club is as strong of a candidate to sell as they come, and they’re going to be very active in the coming days. Our Elijah Evans took a deep dive into the team’s top trade chips (spoiler alert: there are a lot of options including guys not named Garrett Crochet.)

Kansas City Royals

The Royals didn’t seem like textbook deadline buyers at the beginning of the year, but they’ve maintained their grasp on a playoff spot. Led by Bobby Witt Jr., the team is playing the underdog role excellently. Our Seth Carlson looked into their winning ways and determined how they can upgrade an already promising roster.

Detroit Tigers

Another obvious seller, the Tigers are once again going to be active at the deadline, shipping out everything with a pulse. Tarik Skubal, the leading candidate to win this year’s AL Cy Young Award, is going to be a name to watch, as the Tigers could get a king’s ransom for him at the trade deadline. Our Clay Snowden broke down their roster and identified which trade chips could be on the move.