MLB Trade Deadline 2024: Guides for All 30 Teams
Ahead of the MLB trade deadline, we've got full breakdowns on each team and their plans. Who is buying in 2024 and who is selling?
We’re inching closer and closer to the 2024 MLB trade deadline, arguably the most exciting time of the year for baseball fans.
Here at Just Baseball, our staff has been working hard gathering up all of the news and trade rumors surrounding all 30 teams and putting together deadline previews for each of them.
With the additional Wild Card in both leagues, there are a ton more playoff hopefuls than there have been in years past. This will surely complicate things, as virtually any team with a remote shot at a playoff berth is going to be hesitant to sell, even if it’s unlikely they even earn a spot.
We’ve got it all, though. From the clear-cut buyers who are at the top of their respective games, to the obvious sellers with no hope of contention anytime soon, here’s a rundown of all 30 teams looking to add an outfielder, reliever, starter, or that high-impact bat.
Click on the links below to check out what each team will be up to at this year’s deadline.
*List will be updated as previews are published.
AL East Moves for the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline
New York Yankees
The Yankees are comfortably in a playoff spot, but it has yet to be determined whether it’ll be as AL East champs or the top Wild Card seed. One of the main storylines for them is whether they’re going to part with top prospect Spencer Jones in the right deal. A rough stretch of play leading into the All-Star break led our Ryan Trieste to take a look at four trade targets that could save the team in the second half.
Toronto Blue Jays
For everything the Yankees are doing right this year, the Blue Jays are doing something wrong. The club is hopelessly in last place in the division and is headed towards a sell-off by the deadline. Their struggles, as well as which players will be moved, are talked about at length by our own Tyson Shushkewich.
Tampa Bay Rays
The Rays were one of the “bubble” teams up until very recently, when they shipped Randy Arozarena and Zach Eflin out of town. There’s no telling who else will be moved, but our Eric Treuden took a look at some of the other attractive trade chips on their roster.
Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox are in the thick of things, but it’s not perfectly clear how they’re going to operate at the deadline. They have spots to fill on their roster, but also a handful of pieces that make sense as trade chips themselves. Our Matthew Marasco took a look at what would make sense to come in and out on the roster.
Baltimore Orioles
Baltimore has easily been the best team in the division this season, but there are still some avenues to improve their big league roster. Our Ryan Finkelstein took a look at three trades that would push them over the top and make them immediate favorites to win it all.
AL Central Moves for the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline
Minnesota Twins
Pitching, pitching and more pitching – that’s what the Twins need at this year’s deadline. The club is a handful of games out of first place in the Central, but they’re still well within striking distance. Our Harrison Bruns dove into the team’s need and some targets they should pursue.
Cleveland Guardians
The Guardians have been one of the more pleasant surprises in the game this year. At times, they’ve boasted the best record in all of baseball, which is not something many saw coming. They have a lead over the Twins, but they’re not without their warts. Our Zach Worden took a closer look at the roster and how they can improve in the second half.
Chicago White Sox
This year’s White Sox were never going to be good, but they’ve been historically bad so far. The club is as strong of a candidate to sell as they come, and they’re going to be very active in the coming days. Our Elijah Evans took a deep dive into the team’s top trade chips (spoiler alert: there are a lot of options including guys not named Garrett Crochet.)
Kansas City Royals
The Royals didn’t seem like textbook deadline buyers at the beginning of the year, but they’ve maintained their grasp on a playoff spot. Led by Bobby Witt Jr., the team is playing the underdog role excellently. Our Seth Carlson looked into their winning ways and determined how they can upgrade an already promising roster.
Detroit Tigers
Another obvious seller, the Tigers are once again going to be active at the deadline, shipping out everything with a pulse. Tarik Skubal, the leading candidate to win this year’s AL Cy Young Award, is going to be a name to watch, as the Tigers could get a king’s ransom for him at the trade deadline. Our Clay Snowden broke down their roster and identified which trade chips could be on the move.
AL West Moves for the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline
Houston Astros
It took a little bit, but the Astros are right back where they belong atop the AL West division. They’ve been tied to some high-profile roster upgrades, and our West Jones checked out five targets they could pursue to propel them into the playoffs.
Seattle Mariners
The Mariners already landed Randy Arozarena and Yimi Garcia, but rumor has it they’re not done. Our Lyle Goldstein checked out the second-place squad and identified some targets that will still fit on the roster even after the Arozarena move.
Texas Rangers
Going from World Series Champs to sub-.500 ballclub is not an ideal transition for these Rangers. It sounds like they may be leaning towards buying at the deadline, but our West Jones takes a look at the plethora of pitching they’ll have available if desperate buyers come knocking.
Los Angeles Angels
The Angels are once again stuck in Mike Trout-less purgatory, and it seems like another sell-off is coming. Problem is, they have the trade chips but a front office that may not be willing to move them. Our Kevin Henry checks out their situation and determines whether any or all of the Angels’ pieces get moved.
Oakland Athletics
Perhaps the most obvious sellers in all of baseball, the A’s are once again open for business. Mason Miller was their top trade chip, but he broke a finger punching a table. With him off the … table … it looks like Brent Rooker is the next man up. Our Clay Snowden checks out Miller, Rooker and all of the other trade chips Oakland has to offer.
NL East Moves for the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline
New York Mets
The Mets are still very much in the thick of things over in the NL East, even if they currently reside in third place. Offense and bullpen help are both desperately needed as the club prepares to buy at the deadline. Our Tyler Antonelle dove into their offensive wish list and identified 10 outfielders the club should be eyeing.
Atlanta Braves
Atlanta finds themselves in a familiar situation: needing outfield help at the deadline. The club hasn’t quite been the unstoppable juggernaut many thought they’d be this year, but they’re firmly in the hunt for a playoff spot and in need of some offense. Our Nate Miller checked out some options to round out their lineup.
Philadelphia Phillies
The top threat in the East to dethrone the Braves, the Phillies hold a comfortable lead over Atlanta in the standings, thanks in part to the best run differential in all of baseball. Of course, the team still has some roster spots in need of an upgrade. Our Leo Morgenstern checked out the situation in Philly and determined where they need some reinforcements the most.
Miami Marlins
The Marlins have been selling since very early in the season when they traded Luis Arraez to the Padres. Tanner Scott and the injured Jesus Luzardo stand out as the team’s top trade chips remaining after Jazz Chisholm was shipped to the Yankees on Saturday. Our Chap Cunningham checked out their roster and did a deep dive into who could still go.
Washington Nationals
These Nationals stuck around in the Wild Card race for longer than anyone anticipated, thanks in part to a ton of internal help they’ve received from top prospects. If the club can once again pull off a successful trade deadline sell-off, their rebuild could soon be coming to a close. Our Eric Treuden checked out the situation in D.C.
NL Central Moves for the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline
Milwaukee Brewers
The Brewers are atop the NL Central and have a glaring need in their starting rotation. Our Joey Peterson checked out the top options and determined who the Brew Crew needs to target in the coming days.
St. Louis Cardinals
A strong stretch of play has taken the Cardinals from disappointment to contender, and they currently reside in second place in the Central. Their turnaround has put them in position to buy at the deadline, and our Zach Worden broke down the targets they should be looking into.
Pittsburgh Pirates
The Pirates are just barely staying afloat in the standings, but they’re in position to buy at the trade deadline. Super-prospect Paul Skenes has carried their rotation, but it’s clear the roster needs to get him some help in the next few days. Our Chap Cunningham dove into their situation and determined which route(s) they could go before the time’s up.
Chicago Cubs
The Cubs held on for as long as they could, but they now appear ready to embrace the sell. The club sits in last place in the Central, but doesn’t have a ton of moveable assets at the big league level, putting them in a weird spot. Our Cam Zunkel broke down their roster and pointed out some trade chips that could be changing uniforms in the immediate future along the lines of Jameson Taillon and even Cody Bellinger.
Cincinnati Reds
Yet another “bubble” club, the Reds are right in the middle of being buyers and sellers. Jonathan India stands out as a player who could be moved now in exchange for players who will play key roles in the club’s near future. Our Clay Snowden believes the Reds should be stocking up for the future at this year’s trade deadline, rather than going for it all this season.
NL West Moves for the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline
Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers are once again the team to beat in the NL West. There aren’t many serious threats to remove them from the top spot, which should allow them to coast into the postseason. However, there are still some areas of need on their big league roster. Our Eric Treuden took a closer look at the remaining roster holes the Dodgers are dealing with.
San Diego Padres
With AJ Preller running the show in San Diego, there’s never going to be a quiet deadline. The Padres are in second place in the West and have some obvious needs to shore up their roster. Our Javier Reyes took a look at the club’s pitching needs and checked out how Preller can maneuver through yet another hectic deadline.
San Francisco Giants
The Giants had one of the busiest offseasons in all of baseball. The organization brought in free agent help to fill out a ton of spots on their 26-man roster, but it wasn’t enough. The club is currently under .500 without many sell-able pieces on the team. Our George Caratzas took a closer look at the unfortunate dilemma these Giants face moving forward.
Colorado Rockies
Hopelessly stuck in the cellar of the West, the Rockies are going to be active sellers at this year’s trade deadline. Our Patrick Lyons took a look at the laundry list of players this club will likely be moving on from in the next few days.
Arizona Diamondbacks
The Diamondbacks are one of the only teams out there that have already gone out and addressed their needs pre-deadline. Our Renee Dechert broke down the acquisition of A.J. Puk and how Arizona’s new-and-improved bullpen looks moving forward.