Top Trade Candidates the Colorado Rockies Will Shop at the Deadline

After failing to come to an agreement with any of the other 29 clubs in Major League Baseball in 2022, the Colorado Rockies changed tact to make four deals at the 2023 trade deadline to improve the future of their franchise.

Two of the players they received — RHP Victor Vodnik and RHP Tanner Gordon — have already debuted to aid the Rockies this season, while three others rank among the team’s top 30 prospects. Considering these positive results, one might be led to believe GM Bill Schmidt will be active once again.

However, with no track record of this behavior in consecutive campaigns and the potential for a second-straight season of 100+ losses, there’s simply no predicting how Colorado will operate ahead of the July 30 deadline.

With no less than 15 players that could qualify as trade targets, here’s what the Rockies have to offer: