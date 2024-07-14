Will the Rays Take Advantage of their Chance to Sell?

There’s already been some dead weight cut from the roster, as Harold Ramirez was surprisingly waived and eventually released. Chris Devenski was also sent packing after 19 outings that resulted in a 6.75 ERA in 26.2 innings.

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, it seems that the organization is unsure of what direction they’ll take. Do they feel confident enough that they can add to their roster and catch the Orioles and Yankees? Ship off players on expiring contracts in an effort to retool for next year? Do Undergo a sell-off?

Rays Deadline Plans

The Rays have already made two trades, but neither are enough to move the needle in one direction or the other. The club sent starting pitcher Aaron Civale to the Brewers, but that was more so they could welcome Shane Baz back into the rotation.

Then reliever Phil Maton, who had an 86 ERA+ in 40 outings for Tampa Bay, was traded to the Mets in exchange for cash or a player to be named later. Like I said, neither of these moves were quite enough to clearly state which way the Rays are leaning this summer.

However, there are still some players that could be sent packing before all is said and done. Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen are both on their way back from injuries, so this club could be only just beginning their moving of starters.

Even if contention is not in the cards for the Rays this year, they need to play well heading up to the deadline to further showcase their trade chips. The better these guys play, the higher their trade value will be should the club decide to sell.