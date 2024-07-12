Four Trade Targets Who Could Save the Yankees at the Deadline

Will Rengifo solve all of the Yankees offensive issues? Likely no, but he would drastically help this lineup that we saw greatly struggle heading into the All-Star break. As mentioned before, as players return from injury and if the Yankees acquire a bat like Rengifo, we could quickly see these holes in the infield begin to fill.

LHP Tanner Scott – Miami Marlins

In baseball, it’s a fact that you can never have enough relief pitching and we see that play out time and time again every season with pitchers getting hurt or just not playing well. The Yankees have been notorious for having extremely strong bullpens in the past, where if they got the the sixth or seventh inning with a lead, the game was essentially over.

2024 has been a different story for the Yankees bullpen, which hasn’t been awful, but also has not been nearly as dominant as we’ve seen in past years. With numerous injuries and a lack of consistency plaguing the bullpen, Miami’s Tanner Scott, who was recently named to his first All-Star Game, looks to be a perfect arm to add at the deadline.

The 29-year-old southpaw has had quite the season posting a 1.38 ERA in 38 games so far for Miami. Scott would be the exact type of reliever you’d want throwing at Yankee Stadium. What Scott does best is produce weak contact from the hitters, leading the league in average exit velocity (83.3 mph), as well as ranking in the top 10% in xBA (.188), Whiff % (32.2), and Hard Hit rate (29.2).

Tanner Scott is an All-Star for the first time in his career. His ranks among relievers since the start of 2023 (min. 100 IP):



– 2.02 ERA (1st)

– 2.59 FIP (1st)

– 5.5 H9 (2nd)

– 146 K (5th)

– 11.3 K9 (10th) pic.twitter.com/GVGVWP6qhV — Louis Addeo-Weiss (@addeo_louis00) July 7, 2024

The dominant lefty looks to be the perfect addition to help prevent any scoring before the ball gets handed over to All-Star closer Clay Holmes in the ninth. Scott will certainly be a sought after arm at the deadline. But if the Yankees are serious about not only getting out of the rut they’re currently trapped in, but also making a run at the World Series, Scott should be at the top of their radar.

Garrett Crochet – Starting Pitcher

The same goes with starting pitching in the Major Leagues – you can truly never have enough. About a month ago, Yankee fans were constantly debating who would be sent to the bullpen when reigning Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole returned from injury. Fast forward to today and the Yankees starting rotation is in a much different position than a month ago.