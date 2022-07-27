MLB Trade Deadline 2022: Outlook for All 30 Teams
How will your team approach next week's trade deadline?
Over the past few weeks, the staff at Just Baseball has been hard at work writing up trade deadline outlooks for all 30 teams. What will your favorite team be hunting at the deadline? Who will be on the trading block? And, for some, what direction is the organization headed over the next week?
For a full write-up from our talented team, click on the link embedded into the team name.
AL East
New York Yankees – Boasting MLB’s best record, the Yankees don’t have to make any additions at the deadline, but the right moves could put them over the top.
Toronto Blue Jays – Currently in the thick of a Wild Card race, what do the Blue Jays have to add to their roster to separate themselves from the pack at the deadline?
Tampa Bay Rays – The Rays might not have a chance to win their division, but they are certainly looking like a Wild Card team that will add at the deadline.
Boston Red Sox – If the Red Sox want to make the playoffs in a competitive AL Wild Card race, they are going to have to make a splash at the trade deadline.
Baltimore Orioles – Sitting at .500 at the All-Star break, the Orioles are closer to being a buyer at this year’s trade deadline than in years. But will they still sell?
AL Central
Minnesota Twins – Currently leading the AL Central, the Twins roster could use some upgrades if they want to clinch the division and make a run in October.
Cleveland Guardians – The Guardians are right in the mix in the AL Central. If they add a few quality bats at the deadline, Cleveland could push the Twins for the division.
Chicago White Sox – Here’s who the White Sox could be buying (or selling) at this year’s deadline.
Kansas City Royals – The Royals are in the midst of another frustrating season, but outside of Andrew Benintendi, there isn’t much they can sell at the deadline.
Detroit Tigers – Detroit’s underwhelming performance this season could result in them selling some proven veteran players.
AL West
Houston Astros – Already running away with the AL West, the Houston Astros only need to make trades at the deadline to bolster their hopes in October.
Seattle Mariners – One of the hottest teams in baseball, the Seattle Mariners should be buyers at the deadline as they look to end a 20-year playoff drought.
Texas Rangers – Hoping to contend after making a big splash this offseason, the Rangers find themselves somewhere between a buyer and seller at the deadline.
Los Angeles Angels – Another year, another failed season building around Mike Trout for the Angels, who are left without many good options at this trade deadline.
Oakland Athletics – Frankie Montas and Sean Murphy are the final pieces left for the Athletics to sell as they complete their roster overhaul from the offseason.
NL East
New York Mets – Currently sitting atop the NL East, the Mets will be big buyers at the deadline as they look to clinch their first division title since 2015.
Atlanta Braves – The Atlanta Braves used the 2021 trade deadline to spark their World Series run. Will we see them make some more splashes this year?
Philadelphia Phillies – As the Philadelphia Phillies fight for a National League Wild Card berth, they could use some reinforcements on both sides of the ball.
Miami Marlins – After entering the season with an eye towards contending, the next couple of games could decide whether the Marlins buy or sell at the deadline.
Washington Nationals – The Washington Nationals are in the midst of a rebuild. With one of MLB’s worst farm systems, who can they trade at the deadline to improve it?
NL Central
Milwaukee Brewers – The Brewers have relied on their pitching to lead the NL Central, but if they want to make a run, they need to add some bats at the deadline.
St. Louis Cardinals – Currently sitting in second place in the NL Central, the St. Louis Cardinals are a deadline move or two away from becoming a legit contender.
Pittsburgh Pirates – The Pirates could have two of the biggest trade assets at this year’s deadline with stars David Bednar and Bryan Reynolds. But will they sell?
Chicago Cubs – Willson Contreras and Ian Happ represented the Chicago Cubs at the All-Star Game, but could they soon be moved at the trade deadline?
Cincinnati Reds – With two of the best starters on the market in Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle, the Cincinnati Reds should be big sellers at the deadline.
NL West
Los Angeles Dodgers – The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the most complete rosters in MLB, but don’t think they won’t be making moves at the deadline to add to it.
San Diego Padres – Fernando Tatis Jr. will be the Padres biggest addition in the second half, but who else can they add through trade at this year’s deadline?
San Francisco Giants – Coming off an amazing 2021 season, the Giants have come back to Earth in 2022, yet still find themselves in the thick of the Wild Card race.
Colorado Rockies – The Rockies wanted to compete in 2022, but don’t have the greatest chance in a loaded National League. Who could they sell off at the deadline?
Arizona Diamondbacks – Christian Walker and All-Star Joe Mantiply headline a short list of viable trade chips the Arizona Diamondbacks have to sell at the deadline.