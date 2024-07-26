What Will MLB’s Most Interesting Man Do at the Deadline This Year?

Preller has always seemed to operate like his job was on the hotseat, so imagine the danger of an unhinged Preller.

But it won’t just be about having the bravado to pull off a trade, as this year’s market is a bit tricky to navigate and the team’s needs are pretty substantial. Mainly, it’s the pitching. Because, boy, is their pitching situation a dire one.

The Padres Need Pitching

Currently, the Padres starting pitcher ERA (3.93) ranks 13th among all teams, while their bullpen ERA (4.19) is ranked 20th. You might be thinking that the former isn’t all that bad, which is fair. At the present time, the Padres starting pitching has treaded water quite well given the circumstances. But when you think again about those circumstances — starter Michael King not ever having pitched this many innings before, and the uncertainty surrounding Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove’s availability — things become a lot more dire.

And then there’s the bullpen, which has struggled massively despite the offseason overhaul and some genuinely elite arms under its control. So basically, what I’m getting at, if I may, is that AJ Preller has quite the job ahead of him.

Magnificently Awesome Trade Idea #1: Carlos Estevez (RP), Los Angeles Angels

Even with everything mentioned already, it still needs to be stressed just how loathsome this Padres bullpen has been this season. The trio of rookie Jeremiah Estrada, the suddenly rejuvenated Adrian Morejon, and all-star closer Robert Suarez have been excellent, but the Padres bullpen as a whole has been nothing short of calamitous. If you look at any given day’s box score, you’re almost guaranteed to find at least one reliever who completely self-combusted.

Whether it be Enyel De Los Santos (4.70 ERA), Stephen Kolek (5.52 ERA), Wandy Peralta (4.50 ERA, 5.67 FIP), or any of the coterie of call-ups they’ve made, watching the Padres bullpen is often like standing next to a forest fire in complete resignation. Their unit is also sporting a 7.27 ERA in high leverage situations, which ranks 24th in the sport.