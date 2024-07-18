Three Outfield Bats the Braves Should Target Before the Trade Deadline

The Atlanta Braves (53-42) are good. They are not great (27-29 since May 15). Having won the NL East six straight times and a World Series crown in 2021, anything less than greatness is unacceptable to the fan base, as it should be to the front office.

The Braves went into the All-Star break 8.5 games behind the Phillies – the team that has knocked them out of the playoffs each of the last two years.

Interestingly enough, Atlanta has taken four of six games from Philly in head-to-head matchups this season. It’s been the Phillies’ dominance against pretty much all other opponents that has thrown the Braves into a hole. That, and the Braves’ utter lack of dominance, particularly in the hitting department.

Even with the early loss of Spencer Strider (UCL), the Braves starting rotation has been among the best in baseball, as evidenced by the All-Star selections of Chris Sale, Reynaldo López, and Max Fried. Closer Raisel Iglesias certainly had a case to be included in the mid-summer festivities, as he anchors a strong bullpen in Atlanta.