What the Detroit Tigers Have To Sell at the Deadline

FanGraphs gives Detroit a 10.3% chance of reaching the postseason, so moving a few pieces makes the most sense.

Of course, there are different levels to this label of “seller.” For the Tigers, there is not going to be another rebuild in 2024. Instead, moving out expiring contracts and bullpen pieces is the likely route. Oh yeah, and I guess we need to have the Skubal Discussion.

The Tigers’ Tarik Skubal Discussion

I’ll start by saying I would not trade Tarik Skubal at this deadline, and I highly doubt the Tigers will either. I understand the reasons why they might – his value is high, he has two and a half years of team control remaining, the Tigers need bats – but you have to get fair value in return, and that’s going to be tough.

Trading one of the best players in baseball is never easy. The package it should take to get Skubal is going to be so rich that only a couple of teams could pull it off.

The Tigers have enough control that they do not need to force a trade in the next two weeks and should not settle for anything less than a king’s ransom.

Tarik Skubal is so good that this Freddie Freeman homer was the first he’s allowed to a lefty ALL SEASON! pic.twitter.com/zgQSvkirlR — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 12, 2024

If moving Skubal is a priority, you can also do it in the offseason. Sure, half a year of control is gone, but there will also be more teams who could be interested, leading to more of a “bidding war” and more prospects for Detroit to choose from.