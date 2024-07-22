Three Trades the Guardians Can Make If They Want To Go All-In

Just two seasons ago, the Cleveland Guardians sat one game back of the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central as the Aug. 1 trade deadline rolled around.

With a 53-49 record, Cleveland made just one minor move before going on a 39-30 run to close the season, winning the division in the process.

However, in the postseason, the Guardians’ offense barely scored in a two-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card round (they outscored the Rays 3-1 in the series), and they went on to finish one game short of a trip to the ALCS. They held a 2-1 series lead over the New York Yankees in the ALDS and couldn’t close the deal.

It’s by no means a stretch of the imagination to say that a more active deadline might have made the difference between Cleveland’s ALDS exit and an expanded playoff run.