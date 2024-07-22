Five Trade Targets Who Could Propel the Astros to the Postseason

After a horrific start to the season, the Houston Astros are coming out of the All-Star break in a great position to reclaim the AL West. In order to accomplish that, GM Dana Brown is going to have to make a move or two to solidify the roster.

Not that long ago it was looking like the Astros could find themselves as sellers and moving upcoming free agent Alex Bregman. Well, that isn’t going to happen now. They are all in for this season and focused on getting to their eighth-straight ALCS.

Going all in is more than likely going to have to look a little different than it has at times for Houston. Owner Jim Crane wants to keep riding this incredible wave of winning but has also expressed his desire to ultimately cut payroll in the years to come. Specifically getting under the luxury tax threshold is something that the organization would like to achieve.

Trading for help at the deadline requires an adequate number of prospects with the occasional big leaguer sprinkled in depending on who the target is. Houston has shown their willingness to move big league talent over the years and that might come in handy this year.