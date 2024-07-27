Can the Giants Stand Pat and Make a Run at the NL Wild Card?

A Season Plagued by Underperformance

Unfortunately, Snell has spent much of the season on the shelf and when on the field, has pitched to a 5.83 ERA. His name has been thrown around the rumor mill a bit, so it’s worth wondering if he gets moved in the coming days or not. Soler has only knocked 12 home runs while hitting just .231 with a .730 OPS. Of the three, Chapman has been the best, posting a 112 OPS+, but given his track record, even that is underwhelming.

Underperformance has plagued the entire roster as despite being named an All Star, ace Logan Webb has had arguably his worst year since 2020 while closer Camilo Doval’s ERA is well over 4.00.

Despite the regression, San Francisco is being kept afloat by unlikely heroes. Center fielder Heliot Ramos has taken the next step forward and developed into a star. In 67 games, the 24-year old is hitting .294 with a team-leading 15 home runs and an .874 OPS.

After a solid season in 2023, first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. has built on that en route to a 142 OPS+ this year while Patrick Bailey has held down the fort both offensively and defensively behind the plate. If Chapman and Soler can turn their seasons around, the Giants certainly have the lineup that can thrust them into October.

The bigger questions lie in the pitching staff.

Pitching Staff Question Marks

Even if Snell finds a way to bounce back, him and Webb might not be enough. Jordan Hicks, who is seen as the No. 2 starter, has a 4.01 ERA this year and has already surpassed his highest inning total in the big leagues. It’s hard to believe in Hicks to improve over the final two months as the workload is bound to catch up with him.