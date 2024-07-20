The Reds Should Look to Buy for the Future at the Deadline

The infield was thought of as crowded before injuries thinned the herd a bit. Sure, a back up or utility guy can be added. But, for the most part there’s quality talent and intriguing prospects now and into the future. At catcher, the Reds could use a better back up of 1a/1b situation.

Looking at the outfield, and potential DH, is where the greatest need is now and into the future. Will Benson, Jake Fraley, Stuart Fairchild, and *insert all the AAAA options* simply don’t have as high of a ceiling as the infield or rotation. I like TJ Friedl but he’s dealt with injuries in his career so the fallback plan needs to be stronger. Their outfield prospects are not exactly high-end prospects either. If there’s a position group you could look to really upgrade I think it’s in the outfield.

While I think the most likely outcome is staying the course with a couple of minor moves, there are other options. No, they are not the most likely path, but let’s have some fun and discuss a couple of outfielders who could fit on this team.

Outfield Options at the Deadline

The way this team is currently constructed is with a plethora of platoon players. Fraley, Benson, Fairchild, and the AAAA options. Personally, I think Fraley and Benson on the same roster in the future is a bit too redundant. You have to upgrade and replace at bats somewhere and the best version of each player combined with their role is too similar.

The outfield needs for 2024 and for 2025 (and beyond) are very similar. If there is a bat that is available at this deadline that helps you in the future it makes sense to try to acquire. Yes, you could wait until the offseason and see what the free agent pool looks like (hello, Anthony Santandar) but you are leaving more things outside of your control by doing so. So, here are some potential names.

Fun, but Needs a Bounce back: Randy Arozarena

2024 Stats: .202/.309/.362, 12 HR, 98 wRC+