Pitching Must Be Twins’ Priority at Trade Deadline

Trade deadline season is upon us! From now until July 30 at 6 pm ET, MLB contenders have the chance to set themselves apart. The Minnesota Twins find themselves a part of that group.

The Twins’ trade targets should be pitchers who can help them catch the Guardians. The deadline is likely going to determine just how far they go in the postseason, should they make it to October.

During this previous offseason, the Twins did not make any substantial moves money-wise. The Carlos Santana signing (one-year, $5.25MM) is proving to pay dividends. Other than that one move, however, the Twins made no serious additions. As a result, their trade deadline could not be more important.

The Twins find themselves in second place in the AL Central. They have a chance to catch the Cleveland Guardians, especially if they have a strong deadline.