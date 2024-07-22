Targets and Chips: How the Red Sox Should Handle the Trade Deadline

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy has assured the fanbase that if the team continues to perform at its current level, there will not be any financial restraints when it comes to supplementing the roster at the trade deadline. While he has by no means promised to buy, the implication is certainly that the team will be looking to add help for the final playoff push.

This inspires a pair of questions: What type of player(s) will the Red Sox look to add, and what price tag will they be willing to pay in prospect capital to land their target(s)?

Who Will the Red Sox Add?

The Red Sox’s needs entering the unofficial second half of the season are clear, the first of which is an additional starting pitcher. Boston’s staff has been carried this season by All-Star Tanner Houck and breakout starter Kutter Crawford.

While Houck and Crawford have been exceptional, the team needs to be concerned about their durability, as both are set to blow past their previous career-high inning marks. The Red Sox have already begun making efforts to spell their young starters, opting several times to push their starts back in favor of bullpen games to get them an extra day of rest.

Target: Starting Pitcher

While the most exciting arm for the team to target would certainly be Garrett Crochet, the young ace seems like an unrealistic target for Boston. His price tag is likely too high for a team that is one game back of the final Wild Card spot.

Another possibility that has been circulating is that the Red Sox may target some of the starters in Toronto, as the Blue Jays prepare to face some difficult decisions this coming offseason.