Top 10 Bats the Mets Could Target at the Trade Deadline

As the trade deadline approaches, the New York Mets have a glaring need they must address over anything else. That’s the bullpen, which has cost the team multiple games thus far in 2024.

But even with additions to the bullpen, it would behoove the Mets to add an outfielder. Brandon Nimmo and Harrison Bader have been fantastic this year, but Starling Marte has been on the shelf since late June and is a question mark at best.

In Marte’s absence, the Mets have been rolling with Tyrone Taylor, DJ Stewart, and occasionally Jeff McNeil in right field. Even Ben Gamel has seen some playing time. None of them have gotten the job done.

Taylor, surprisingly, has reverse splits this year, recording a measly .491 OPS against lefties; Stewart doesn’t even have a hit against a lefty this year in 13 plate appearances. Even Bader has struggled against southpaws, putting up a .554 OPS.