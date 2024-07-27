What Is the Blue Jays Best Course of Action at the Trade Deadline?

Contending in 2025 makes sense for the Blue Jays mostly because Guerrero and Bichette are still under contract for that season but the argument to ‘blow it all up’ remains in the picture because of how after next season, both players are slated to hit free agency along with Bassitt and Romano while Kevin Gausman joins the group the year after. Adding to the intrigue is José Berríos, who had a player option following the ’26 season should the exact scenario arise where the Jays aren’t contending and Guerrero and Bichette are no longer around.

For the Jays, determining the next steps for the franchise isn’t as cut and dry as one would likely hope for mostly because it remains to be seen whether the current front office group will be around to execute the plan, especially if Atkins is cut loose this winter.

Should the Jays wish to contend in 2025, as the current reports insist, then the Jays will need to be active this winter to add to the current roster regardless of internal extension talks.

The Toronto Blue Jays front office has to learn to let go before it’s left with nothing.



The Jays’ only untouchable should be Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and that’s only if they envision signing him to a long-term extension.#Opinion by @GregorChisholm https://t.co/jiq1o7dC36 — Toronto Star (@TorontoStar) July 25, 2024

We have already seen that ‘running it back’ with the current group isn’t going to cut it in the AL East and with a strong free agent group on the docket for this offseason, there should be no excuse for the Blue Jays to not add to both sides of the ball if the contending mentality is still on the table. The Jays have some payroll flexibility with Kikuchi, Richards, García, Turner, Kiermaier, and Jansen all slated for free agency.

Regardless of whether it is one or both of the players, the Blue Jays front office needs to build this team around one of these two if they wish to contend. Letting both walk in free agency following the 2025 season would be a major failure on the front office’s part, so if extension talks continue to break down, there is a realistic chance that a rebuild is likely on the horizon with a farm system that is in serious need of restocking. That conversation likely takes place at next summer’s deadline barring a blowaway trade offer over the next week, which seems unlikely given the current stance of the organization (i.e. nobody with control is being moved) and with Bichette’s stock as low as it is given his struggles in 2024.

Defining those long-term goals seems like a weird concept to consider at the trade deadline but considering the lack of stability for the core along with a front office that could be shaken up sooner than later has the Blue Jays in a precarious position, one that could be a bit more fluid should a changing of the guard take place.