Rangers Could Have Lots of Pitching To Sell at the Deadline

That was the game plan coming into the season, but sometimes the best-laid plans don’t pan out. GM Chris Young would much rather be looking to add to the team to make a playoff push than looking to sell the year after a championship.

Yet, as of the All-Star break, Texas (46-50) is five games back of Seattle in the AL West and 7.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. That doesn’t seem like a good enough position to encourage the defending World Series champions to double down on themselves and not sell.

Before we take a dive into the sheer amount of pitching that could be available if the Rangers do decide to sell, let’s take a look at why selling might end up being the route that they take.

Why the 2024 Texas Rangers Might End Up Selling

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 01: The Texas Rangers celebrate after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Rangers won seven of their last nine heading into the All-Star break. They are playing better baseball in general.

Still, it is hard to buy in that this year’s team will end up back in the playoffs. Why is that? Mainly because Texas has been on an up-and-down, injury-riddled, rollercoaster ride of a season. It’s been one step forward and two steps back all year.

The Mariners have some of the best pitching in MLB and will be looking to add offense at the deadline. Then there is the Astros. They have been on quite the heater lately as well. Not only will they be getting Justin Verlander and Kyle Tucker back from injury soon, but they will also be looking to add pitching depth at the trade deadline.