Rangers Could Have Lots of Pitching To Sell at the Deadline
If the Rangers end up selling, GM Chris Young's phone will be ringing off the hook. Pitching is vital, and Texas has plenty of arms that could be on the move.
As I sit and write this article, I am accompanied by a lovely cup of coffee in my 2023 Texas Rangers World Series championship mug.
Putting together a piece highlighting the vast amount of pitchers in the last year of their contracts who the Rangers probably need to trade away wasn’t what I thought I would be doing right before the All-Star break. Well, according to Ron Washington, “That’s the way baseball go.”
The Rangers have a plethora of quality pitchers on expiring contracts or who have options for next year that will either not materialize (i.e. vesting options) or will more than likely not be exercised.
So, why aren’t the Rangers just going to hold on to this pitching and make a run at the playoffs themselves?
That was the game plan coming into the season, but sometimes the best-laid plans don’t pan out. GM Chris Young would much rather be looking to add to the team to make a playoff push than looking to sell the year after a championship.
Yet, as of the All-Star break, Texas (46-50) is five games back of Seattle in the AL West and 7.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. That doesn’t seem like a good enough position to encourage the defending World Series champions to double down on themselves and not sell.
Before we take a dive into the sheer amount of pitching that could be available if the Rangers do decide to sell, let’s take a look at why selling might end up being the route that they take.
Why the 2024 Texas Rangers Might End Up Selling
The Rangers won seven of their last nine heading into the All-Star break. They are playing better baseball in general.
Still, it is hard to buy in that this year’s team will end up back in the playoffs. Why is that? Mainly because Texas has been on an up-and-down, injury-riddled, rollercoaster ride of a season. It’s been one step forward and two steps back all year.
The Mariners have some of the best pitching in MLB and will be looking to add offense at the deadline. Then there is the Astros. They have been on quite the heater lately as well. Not only will they be getting Justin Verlander and Kyle Tucker back from injury soon, but they will also be looking to add pitching depth at the trade deadline.
So, where does that leave the Rangers?
Look, I am a lifelong Texas Rangers fan, and I want to paint a beautiful picture here, but I am trying to look at this from an objective standpoint. The team has to win at a ridiculously high clip over the next few weeks to improve their standing within the division. Anything below average, or even just average, and the team has almost no choice but to sell.
Reality Setting In
The Rangers have scuffled along for too long and have no mulligans left. Even with their better play as of late, they still find themselves four games under .500.
For the Rangers to make the playoffs, they are going to have to play significantly better over the next two and a half months than they have the rest of the season. In fact, they will have to win at a rate at or better than their single best month last season (18-9 in May) just to get to 90 wins.
That is not impossible, but even the most optimistic fan will have to admit it is a tall ask.
As far as how Texas could make the playoffs? With the AL West being so weak this year, it is likely that winning the division will be their best option. There will only be two teams to jump over to accomplish that.
Instead of two or three teams making it out of the AL West like many people expected, it is looking like only one will make the postseason.
Okay, now we have established the fact that I truly do hope the Rangers continue winning games this month at a crazy high pace and parlay that momentum into a playoff berth. Now, let’s look at all of the arms that could be made available at the deadline if that isn’t the way things shake out.
Max Scherzer
At last year’s trade deadline, Young asked his people if they thought that they had a legit chance to win it all. The answer he received was “yes.”
Armed with that information, he then got the go-ahead from owner Ray Davis to be aggressive. He added both Jordan Montgomery and future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer to the rotation.
Even though Scherzer hasn’t been the player everyone had hoped for (due to injuries), he has still been invaluable to the organization. Adding a player with his pedigree and drive helped push the team to the championship last season.
The same could happen for another team this year if he is moved again.
Scherzer does have a full no-trade clause, but he has waived his no-trade rights multiple times before.
Would he do it again? He told the hosts on the Foul Territory podcast (video above) last week that he wouldn’t because the Rangers were going to get back into contention.
I love his optimism and leadership. But if it comes down to it, I would think getting another World Series ring is still high on his list of goals.
Nathan Eovaldi
Then there is the bulldog leader of the Rangers’ pitching staff, Nathan Eovaldi. He has been nothing but brilliant in his time in Arlington. Not only has he pitched well, but he has helped mentor many younger arms within the organization.
He put the team on his shoulders and, along with Montgomery, carried the franchise to their first-ever World Series title. That will never be forgotten. Eovaldi will forever be remembered as a Texas Rangers legend.
But this year is different, and MLB is a business. Eovaldi is 34 years old and pitching better than ever. Some injuries here and there have prevented him from pitching full seasons the past two years. But when he is on the bump, he is special.
Just Baseball’s Caleb Moody did a deep dive on Eovaldi’s value, and it is a great read.
Look, I get it. It is painful to think about trading away such great players who are also great guys. Unfortunately, the alternative is to let them walk in free agency and get nothing unless the Rangers are able to extend or resign them.
All-Star Kirby Yates and Fellow Veteran David Robertson
Then, there are the two unassuming veterans at the back end of the bullpen.
Contending teams are going to be clamoring for both of these guys. Kirby Yates made his second All-Star team this season, and David Robertson, a former All-Star himself, has pitched well in high-leverage situations, too.
In 34.1 innings, Yates has amassed 16 saves and a 3-1 record with a 1.05 ERA, a 1.88 FIP, and a 0.90 WHIP. He has walked 16 but struck out 46. It’s safe to say that the 37-year-old out of Hawaii who led the National League in saves in 2019 has regained his peak form.
Robertson is 39 years old and has been around so long that he was on the last New York Yankees World Series-winning team (2009). But don’t let his age fool you. He still bounces around the mound like a spry twenty-something-year-old.
This year, Robertson has pitched 40.2 innings, with a 2.88 ERA, a 2.23 FIP, and a 0.93 WHIP. He has struck out 61 and only walked 12. What an asset at the back of the ‘pen.
The veteran righty also sports a 3.04 ERA in 47.1 innings pitched across 42 career playoff games. He has struck out 57 batters in the postseason.
Bullpen depth and arms that a manager can count on are always in high demand. Both of these guys are going to be getting a ton of attention over the next few weeks.
Two More Quality Starters
When the Rangers inked Michael Lorenzen late during spring training, he was upset that nobody else had signed him earlier. Not only that, but he was bothered that he didn’t get a multi-year contract. He had a chip on his shoulder and was ready to prove people wrong.
Heck, the guy threw a no-hitter for Philadelphia just last year.
Lorenzen isn’t an ace but is a solid starter who has pitched to a 3.52 ERA this season in 92 innings. His ERA was under three in the middle of June, but it has crept up over his last few starts.
Another point in Lorenzen’s favor is that in his limited playoff experience, he has been excellent. In 5.2 innings, he hasn’t allowed an earned run. All four of his outings came out of the pen. The ability to start or come on in relief also helps his trade value.
In the same vein, Andrew Heaney should also draw interest ahead of the deadline. Predominantly a starter, he has shown that he is comfortable in a bullpen role as well.
Heaney pitched well in the playoffs last year, both as a starter and in relief. As a starting pitcher, he actually got the win in Game 4 of the World Series. That is some quality skins on the wall. And being a lefty doesn’t hurt Heaney’s value one bit.
Don’t let Heaney’s 3-10 record this season get you down on him. He has had terrible run support and has been the hard-luck loser on numerous occasions. Controlling what he can, Heaney has a 3.79 ERA in 95 innings of work in 2024.
The Swing-Man and the 2023 Postseason Closer
The Rangers added José Ureña to the roster for depth, and they have had to use him quite a bit. He has pitched in 23 games, starting six of them. The 32-year-old has thrown 69 innings and has a 3.13 ERA.
Any team looking for pitching depth is sure to look at Ureña. He has yet to see any playoff action in his career, but that could change this season if he is dealt to the right contender.
Then there is the pitcher I called the Baby-Faced Assassin during the playoffs last year. José Leclerc looks like he is about 15. But after getting four saves, a hold, and a win in the playoffs in 2023, he is all man.
Leclerc has struggled somewhat this season, as he is currently sporting a 3.95 ERA over 41.0 innings pitched. The bright spot is that he has 54 strikeouts and has been outstanding as of late. Over his last 18 appearances, Leclerc has a 1.61 ERA and a batting average against of only .132.
While Leclerc likely won’t find himself as a closer this October, he would bolster any contending team’s bullpen.
The Next Few Weeks Will Determine the Rangers’ Direction
That is eight pitchers who could garner the Rangers decent returns in the form of prospects to bolster the farm system and get the team ready to contend in 2025 and beyond. And that is something that the team needs.
The prospects in the organization have been decimated by injuries, moved in recent trades, struggled, or graduated from prospect status (i.e. Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter).
All of the pitchers mentioned would be rentals, and many aren’t in their prime anymore, so fans shouldn’t expect a massive return. But at the end of the day, the Rangers should be able to add some nice pieces for the future.
Moreover, we haven’t even talked about the possibility of trading players who have multiple years of team control remaining. While that is an option, and Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News has reported that it might happen, it would be folly to try and spitball all of the events that could take place in such a case.
One thing that is a given is that the Rangers’ front office is working overtime laying out all of the ways that this trade deadline could play out. All we can do is grab some popcorn and watch the show.