Cubs Poised To Be Sellers at the MLB Trade Deadline

The MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching, and the Chicago Cubs seem to have made their decision on which direction they will go.

The Cubs sit five games under .500, and 4.5 games out of an NL Wild Card spot. Being that close to a playoff berth, many teams would want to try to stay in the race.

However, the Cubs will most likely head in the opposite direction. Jed Hoyer, the team’s president of baseball operations, has all but confirmed the Cubs will be sellers at the trade deadline.

The Cubs are not going to have an all-out fire sale, though. They still have plenty of talented players under team control, and they will want a big haul in return if they’re going to move those players.