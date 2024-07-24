Cubs Poised To Be Sellers at the MLB Trade Deadline
The Cubs still plan to contend next season, but they are willing to move certain players in exchange for prospects that will help the team in 2025 and beyond.
The MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching, and the Chicago Cubs seem to have made their decision on which direction they will go.
The Cubs sit five games under .500, and 4.5 games out of an NL Wild Card spot. Being that close to a playoff berth, many teams would want to try to stay in the race.
However, the Cubs will most likely head in the opposite direction. Jed Hoyer, the team’s president of baseball operations, has all but confirmed the Cubs will be sellers at the trade deadline.
The Cubs are not going to have an all-out fire sale, though. They still have plenty of talented players under team control, and they will want a big haul in return if they’re going to move those players.
This is because the Cubs still plan to contend in 2025, but they are willing to move some players on short-term contracts in return for prospects that will help out in the future.
Chicago Cubs: Most Likely Trade Chips
Drew Smyly is the first player that comes to mind. Smyly is enjoying a pretty good season for the Cubs, strictly out of the bullpen.
The left-hander is sporting a 2.79 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and .228 opponent batting average through 38.2 innings pitched this season. He has also limited opponents to a barrel percentage of just 5.4%, so he creates a lot of weak contact.
Smyly, 35, has a contract that comes with a mutual option for next season. If his team decides to part ways with him this fall, they will owe him a $2.5MM buyout.
Hector Neris was the Cubs’ major bullpen signee this offseason. He is on a one-year contract, but it comes with a club option for 2025. However, that turns into a player option if Neris reaches one of two sets of conditions.
Neris had a slow start to the season but has been lights out since June 22. In that time, he has made nine appearances, with zero runs allowed, just five hits, and 12 strikeouts. He could be a very valuable arm for a team looking to make a playoff run.
Cody Bellinger is the Cubs’ final piece that could very likely be moved at the deadline. Bellinger signed a three-year contract with Chicago in the offseason, but his deal includes player opt-outs after 2024 and 2025. Pair that with the salary he is owed, and teams could shy away from trading for him.
Bellinger is also dealing with a fractured finger at the moment. However, he plays solid defense at both first base and in the outfield. He was also batting .269 with a .742 OPS and nine home runs through 79 games played.
If teams think he will recover quickly from his finger injury, Bellinger could be on the move next week.
Chicago Cubs: More Trade Candidates To Keep an Eye On
The Cubs have a few more players who will most likely stay with the team, but there is a chance they could be traded by July 30.
Nico Hoerner is a name that has been thrown around a little bit. Jon Morosi of MLB Network went on the air to talk about how the Cubs should at least think about trading Hoerner:
Hoerner does have another year of team control, and he is a Gold Glove second baseman who can also play shortstop. Along with that, he is a great contact hitter.
Hoerner is not playing his best right now for the Cubs, but he is still batting .258 with a .689 OPS, and 1.7 WAR. I would not expect him to be moved, but you never know.
Jameson Taillon is another name Morosi mentioned. Several clubs are rumored to have expressed interest in the right-hander.
Taillon is someone the Cubs would not mind moving, as it would clear up some payroll space. Making $18MM this year, he is pitching to the tune of a 2.96 ERA. The righty is 7-5 on the season and competes every time he pitches.
Taillon will not reach free agency until after the 2026 season, so teams would have two more years of Taillon after this season. One thing to keep in mind, however, is that he has a 10-team no-trade clause.
Justin Steele is not expected to be traded. However, his name has been floating around a bit in trade speculation.
Steele is the ace of the pitching staff and is not slated to be a free agent until the 2028 season. He owns a 3.07 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and .215 opponent batting average. The southpaw would make any playoff rotation a World Series contender.
Because of that, potential suitors would have to part ways with a plethora of prospects if they want to land Steele.
What the Cubs Need in Return
We have gone over who the Cubs could possibly trade. As mentioned, the Cubs still want to contend in 2025 and beyond, so the package would have to be right before they deal any of those players. Someone like Smyly and Neris might not generate a big return. However, all the rest would.
The first position the Cubs could use is a future third baseman. They do not have anybody that can play a full-time third base at the moment.
Right now, the third baseman of the future is expected to be Matt Shaw, who is Just Baseball’s No. 4 prospect in the organization. However, he is still in Double-A, and he also plays the middle infield. The Cubs could really use someone to be the everyday third baseman, and if it is not Shaw, then it only makes sense to acquire one via trade.
The Cubs could also use a catcher. Their catching play has been subpar this season, to say the least. Miguel Amaya, Tomás Nido, and Yan Gomes are the three players the Cubs have used behind the dish. They have combined to hit .191 with just 16 extra-base hits, and a negative WAR. The Cubs have to find a catcher for the future, and it could come in one of these trades.
The Cubs being sellers is not what many people expected when the season started. However, the team has to stay realistic and play the hand they have been dealt. If they go on a win streak, things might change, but for now, the team might look very different on July 31.