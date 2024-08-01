4 Reasons This Year’s Trade Deadline Was Nothing Special

They made some promising improvements around their roster, especially in landing players that will be able to help out the 2025 club, but the fact is that everyone’s going to be a year older next year and their to-do list is going to be very long in the upcoming offseason. Bichette at the very least should’ve been shipped out, injured or not.

AL Central Aces Dominated the Headlines

Moving on from Flaherty was an excellent call by the Tigers, but Skubal should’ve joined him. The southpaw is a frontrunner for this year’s AL Cy Young Award but that only backs the argument that he should’ve moved. His value will never be higher than it is right now and on a Tigers team that’s five games under .500 and not quite ready for contention yet, this feels like a significant missed opportunity.

Ditto for the White Sox with Crochet. The left-hander was seen as one of the likeliest trade candidates at this year’s deadline before he made some silly demands involving a post-trade contract extension. After that, it seemed like virtually all of the interested teams were suddenly … not as interested. Both sides of this team shot themselves in the foot here, but there’s no reason Crochet should still be in Chicago unless he’s playing for the Cubs.

2. Sellers Didn’t Sell Hard Enough

There were multiple teams who were in position to sell at this year’s trade deadline. The Blue Jays made it clear that they were only interested in moving on from rentals, which is exactly what they did. The Angels, Marlins, Rays, A’s, Rockies, Nationals, White Sox and Tigers were others that had no hope of contention and plenty of pieces to move.

The Rays and Marlins did an exceptional job at the deadline. Tampa Bay moved on from a plethora of players from their big league roster in exchange for a ton of promising prospects all without sacrificing their chances of a run in 2025. Miami had arguably the best deadline of any team in baseball, moving on from nearly all of their top trade chips and stocking up their farm to a ridiculous degree.

The Nationals also get a pass, as they successfully moved on from Jesse Winker, Lane Thomas and Dylan Floro. Hanging on to Kyle Finnegan and Derek Law was a head-scratcher, but they didn’t fully stand pat.